Enbridge Inc. Acquisition Of Spectra Energy Corp. Will Produce A North American Energy Infrastructure Powerhouse

I consider Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) one of the top "Go To" large-cap energy infrastructure stocks in North America. Infrastructure stocks are among the safest investments in the market today. Their low-risk, long-life assets are vital to the world's economies. The investment thesis for Enbridge is simple, solid and straightforward, as is the company's business strategy, which can be stated in under 40 words: to maximize the efficiency, profitability and safe operations of its energy infrastructure assets; pursue organic growth and expansion opportunities; and acquire complementary new assets whose business model and risk/return profile aligns with Enbridge's existing assets.

I expect Enbridge to outperform other North American energy infrastructure companies because of its superior projected EPS and cash-flow growth. With a strong portfolio of mostly liquids pipelines projects in planning or under construction, Enbridge should be able to grow adjusted cash flow per share ((ACCF/share)) by 12% to 14% through 2024, underpinning the company's stated objective to grow dividends by 10% to 12% annually over the same time frame.

I recognize that Enbridge shares may not be for every investor. Each individual investor has their own unique investment strategy and cash flow objectives. I am recommending Enbridge now as a long-term hold because it aligns with my investment strategy. For a further glimpse into this strategy, please refer to my recent interview in the business section of The Globe and Mail newspaper, entitled A Long-Term Outlook Helps This Investor Weather Market Volatility and my blog on LinkedIn entitled, Tune OutThe Noise - Invest For The Long Run.

Early on I settled on a consistent investment strategy that has worked well for me. The strategy is not particularly fancy. In fact, it is pretty simple: Buy dividend growth stocks and hold them for the rest of my life. Do not touch the capital. Reinvest the dividends, ideally through company-sponsored DRIP plans (which often offer a discount to the market price, as Enbridge does) when the stock enters value territory, based on accepted valuation metrics.

Because I live in Canada and I focus on net returns - that is, the money that stays in our pocketbooks after taxes, commissions and trading fees - I tilt toward shares of Canadian-based companies, because they are tax-advantaged. I start with dividend-growth firms in the S&P/TSX 60 - essentially the 60 largest companies in Canada - and complement this with S&P 500 companies for exposure to certain sectors - such as healthcare - in which quality companies are scarce in Canada.

Companies in the TSX 60 and S&P 500 are large and relatively stable. Less "risky." Although experience has taught me that there is no such thing as a risk-free stock. I worked for much of my career for Nortel Networks, a huge, global telecommunications equipment supplier. Nortel was founded as Northern Electric Co. in Montreal in 1895. At its height, it accounted for more than one-third of the total valuation of all companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, employing over 100,000 people worldwide. On January 14, 2009 - 115 years after the company was founded, Nortel filed for bankruptcy protection.

In my case, because I am semi-retired, dividends are an important component of our family income. And capital preservation is sacrosanct. I don't need to hit home runs - singles and doubles will suffice. But I do need to avoid striking out; that is, I need to avoid disasters in the portfolio. I define "disaster" - and "risk" - using the same four words: "permanent loss of capital." Market pundits often site volatility as a measure of risk. But I view volatility as an opportunity to purchase shares in a quality company when a bipolar Mr. Market has put them on sale.

In addition to the large-cap orientation of S&P 500 in the U.S. and S&P/TSX 60 in Canada as the starting point, I focus on value and dividend growth. I view dividend-growth investing is a value-tilt in disguise.

Company management's commitment to paying a meaningful dividend is important. More important is management's commitment to growing that dividend. I am a believer that true dividend-growth companies possess a durable competitive advantage. I like "dividend aristocrats" because dividend growth is ingrained in these companies' corporate cultures. Hand-in-hand with the culture of dividend-growth is the broader focus on creating shareholder value.

Value investing is finding "diamonds in the rough." Stocks of companies that the market has temporarily undervalued. Companies whose stock prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. Some value investors look only at present assets and do not place any value on future growth. I include the estimation of future growth and cash flows in my investment analysis. Despite the different methodologies, it boils down to a common objective: purchasing a proportionate share in a quality company for less than its fundamental worth or intrinsic value.

Another tenet of my investment strategy is a long investment horizon. Like Mr. Buffett, my favorite holding period is "forever." I am a share owner, not a share renter. To sum up my investment strategy in four compound words, it is "long-term, large-cap, value-oriented, dividend-growth."

As individual investors, our greatest advantage is a long-term focus. Institutional investors are evaluated quarterly and under pressure to aggressively churn their stock portfolios to meet short-term investment-performance measurements. On average, professional fund managers turn their portfolios over more than once a year, often for no other reason than "window dressing" at quarter-ends.

With the "smart money" focused on getting it right 90 days at a time, there's a huge gap for the rest of us to march through. This pressure on the "pros" to make many buy and sell decisions within short periods of time increases costs and judgment errors. Rather than making just a few well-thought-out decisions each year, many institutional investors are making hundreds. They will get some right, but they are going to get a lot wrong as well. Individual investors are not under such pressure to swing at so many pitches. Doing nothing is a viable investment strategy, provided we are already invested.

Maintaining a long investment horizon also helps us deal with the inevitable market gyrations. By staying focused on the market's long-term track record to deliver positive returns and create shareholder value over the long run, we can tune out the noise of day-to-day market fluctuations and portfolio performance measured on a quarterly cycle.

The best way I can improve as a value-oriented, dividend-growth investor is by making certain that capital is working at all times and by doubling - or better still quadrupling - the time horizon for my investments. A longer investment horizon provides time for the business to develop and grow, and the magic of compounding - "the eighth wonder of the world" - to work its effect.

Despite all three major U.S. indexes reaching record highs in 2016, it was a tumultuous year for investors. Globally we experienced major political upheaval, with Britain's unexpected vote in favor of Brexit, the election of Donald Trump as president and the resignation of Italy's prime minister, to name a few. There was also financial tumult, as the British pound cratered to a 31-year low against the U.S. dollar, China continued to devalue its currency, U.S. markets attained successive record highs, and Britain's FTSE 100 came within a breath of a record level in mid-October. Welcome to 2017.

A speculator tries to presage the thinking and actions of others. But as someone once said, "It is difficult to make predictions, especially about the future." After a tumultuous 2016, it is anyone's guess what 2017 holds in store. With elections in France, the Netherlands and likely Italy during the year, Britain set to trigger Article 50, and Mr. Trump moving into the White House, investor uncertainty is not likely to subside in 2017.

Because I am investing for the long term in a diversified portfolio of carefully selected companies with broad economic moats and timeless businesses, I don't have to speculate on the gyrations of global markets or the behavior of other investors.

Enbridge Inc. is clearly a company with a broad, sustainable, economic moat and an outstanding management team, all pulling in the same direction.

During my professional career spanning 43 years, I had the opportunity to work directly with nine different CEOs in six different companies across a broad range of industries. Most were very good; two were ineffectual and triggered the ultimate destruction of a once great company, ending in bankruptcy. For me as an investor, the single most critical factor in making my investment decision is the quality of the management team, beginning with the CEO.

A great business in a great sector can be destroyed by poor leadership. If you doubt this, think back to the disasters of Jonathan Schwartz at Sun Microsystems, Chuck Conway at Kmart, Eckhard Pfeiffer at Compaq, or John Sculley at Apple, who made numerous mistakes, the most egregious of which was to fire Steve Jobs. In my experience, the Achilles' heel for unsuccessful CEOs is hubris, which, unfortunately, abounds in corner offices throughout the world.

Strong CEOs attract and retain strong talent. My first step in making an investment decision is to examine carefully the executive team to satisfy myself that it is composed of exceptional leaders with years of relevant industry experience and a demonstrated record of achievement. Enbridge has extraordinary C-level bench strength, beginning with CEO Al Monaco.

Mr. Monaco joined Enbridge in 1995 and held increasingly senior positions before being named president and CEO of the company on October 1, 2012, upon the retirement of Pat Daniel, who had been CEO for nearly 12 years and an employee of the company for more than 30 years.

Enbridge is one of 42 S&P/TSX 60 interlisted companies. In the case of Enbridge, it is dual-listed on the TSX and the NYSE. Given the relatively small volume differential ratio between the TSX and NYSE, the price discovery for Enbridge shares is muted. Given this, I have used the TSX and Canadian currency in this article, unless otherwise noted.

Dividend-growth investors like myself have long admired Canada's largest pipeline company because of a number key attributes, notably the Enbridge's investor-friendly commitment to steady, annual, double-digit dividend increases and its clear, long-term program of accretive expansion projects, which continue to drive revenue and profit growth.

I focus on companies that fit my four compound-word description of "long-term, large-cap, value-oriented, dividend-growth." In full disclosure, I currently own a full-weight position of Enbridge shares. I have held ENB for more than 20 years, during which time the stock price has appreciated 1,500 percent, excluding dividends.

The past few years have been more challenging for Enbridge, as illustrated by the three-year share-price performance.

Click to enlarge

Most notable has been Enbridge's challenges in trying to trench new, multibillion-dollar pipelines in the face of a growing wave of environmentalism. Earlier this year, prior to the Spectra announcement, Enbridge had trimmed its forecast for annual dividend increases and announced delays of a few years for some planned capital expenditures amid the energy industry downturn.

Transformational Transaction Underpinned by Strong, Stable Underlying Business

On September 6, Enbridge and Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp. (NYSE:SE) announced a $37-billion friendly, all-stock deal, which addresses Enbridge's two main challenges by delivering a clear line-of-sight on growth projects beyond 2019 which, in turn, will drive continued dividend increases.

The "Background of the Merger" section in the proxy statement sets out a timeline that initially saw Enbridge offer a combination of stock and cash, but Spectra stated a preference for more stock as part of the merger consideration, which ultimately resulted in the all-stock deal. Because Enbridge's forecasts were reviewed by Spectra's management, board and financial advisors, Spectra would not have stated a preference for increased stock consideration if it did not believe Enbridge's forecasts were attainable.

This combination of a leading liquids pipeline footprint levered to Western Canada with a leading gas infrastructure footprint with solid assets and leverage to the Marcellus provides much greater balance and growth opportunities for both businesses than prior to the transaction. The addition of Spectra and its premium gas infrastructure footprint to Enbridge's core liquids pipeline footprint further enhances funding and credit metrics, while strengthening Enbridge's growth profile and dividend coverage with a below-average risk profile.

Specific benefits of bringing the two companies together include balancing the business mix between liquids and natural gas infrastructure; adding three new strategic organic growth platforms; supporting and substantially derisking Enbridge's growth rate through 2019 and extending the annual 10% to 12% dividend growth program by an additional five years to 2024. Importantly, with the substantially greater size, scale and scope, it launches the combined company into a unique global investment category.

On December 15, shareholders of both companies voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal, which represents the largest acquisition of a foreign company in Canadian history. Enbridge shareholders voted more than 99% in favor of the deal, while Spectra shareholders voted more than 98% in favor.

"This marks an important milestone toward creating North America's premier energy infrastructure company, with the size, scale and scope that will launch Enbridge into a unique global investment category," stated Enbridge CEO Al Monaco in a press release announcing the strong shareholder support.

"With this combination we are bringing together the highest quality liquids and natural gas infrastructure assets in North America under one roof and achieving our strategic objective to extend and diversify our growth well into the future. With six growth platforms, each with very strong competitive positions, Enbridge will have the largest and most diversified capital investment program in the sector. We expect to generate industry-leading cash flow and dividend growth, which will continue to be underpinned by sound commercial structures and a strong balance sheet."

Under the terms of the deal, Spectra shareholders will receive 0.984 Enbridge shares for each common Spectra share they own. Enbridge shareholders will own 57% of the combined company, Spectra shareholders owning the remainder.

Global demand for energy is expected to rise by 35% by 2035. The foundation of the new combined company will be its secure, low-risk commercial structure with stable long-term cash-flow visibility.

The deal will create North America's largest energy infrastructure company with an enterprise value of $165 billion, a strong balance sheet underpinning a diversified asset base generating strong, stable cash flow. Today, 96% of the two companies' cash flows comes from either regulated businesses or predictable take-or-pay contracts. In addition, 93% of the combined cash flow is generated through customers with investment-grade balance sheets, which provides cash flow resiliency.

Click to enlarge

Source: Enbridge website

Al Monaco will remain president and CEO of the combined company and Spectra president and CEO Greg Ebel will become chairman. The board will be made up of 13 directors, eight from Enbridge and five from Spectra. Closing is expected in the first quarter of 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

Enbridge has long been dominant in the business of moving crude to markets in the United States and Canada through its massive network of regional and trunk pipelines. In addition, the company has a sizable North American natural gas business. The share-swap merger with Spectra will create even better balance in the combined business.

Project Pipeline Provides Visible Growth

When the Spectra deal is completed, the combined company will have a $74-billion inventory of projects, including the $7.5 billion Line 3 Replacement (L3R) project the Government of Canada approved in early December.

Click to enlarge

Source: Enbridge website

In addition to the $26 billion of projects already under development, there is another $48 billion of identified development projects, across six growth platforms:

North American liquids pipelines

North American gas pipelines

Utilities

Canadian Midstream

US. Midstream

Renewable power

It is not common to find an investment opportunity that offers such significant, sustainable capital growth together with a high and growing dividend.

Click to enlarge

Source: Enbridge website

Strong Balance Sheet and Access to Capital

The funding and credit outlook for both companies is also stronger. While there was no concern about Enbridge's ability to fund its capital plan, the market's perceived need for funding resulted in pressure on the share price, particularly with Moody's "negative outlook" on its Baa2 credit rating. All rating agencies have commented that the Spectra transaction is positive for credit, improving both parties' funding and credit position.

Enbridge has a strong balance sheet to fund its extensive capital program and ready access to additional low-cost capital at will. The company recently filed to raise $7 billion to provide additional flexibility.

Dividend Growth

Dividends are a priority for the Enbridge board and line management. The company has paid dividends to its shareholders for over 63 years. The annualized dividend is currently $2.12 per share and 2016 represents the 21st consecutive year of increased dividends for the company.

Over the past 20 years, Enbridge has increased its dividend at an average compound annual growth rate of 10.6%. Over the past five years, the dividend has delivered an average compound annual growth of 16.7%. Since 1995, the total compound dividend increase is 644%. If you had bought and held the stock since 1995, as I have, while reinvesting your distributions, the yield on your original investment today would be 89.5%.

Click to enlarge

Source: Enbridge website

Investors new to Enbridge should note that its dividend is considered a dividend paid by a Canadian corporation, which is an "eligible dividend" under the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act of Canada. Under these rules, dividends issued by Canadian companies to resident Canadian shareholders get preferential tax treatment - Canadian-domiciled shareholders pay the government less on them than on other income.

Enbridge also offers a dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan that allows participants to reinvest their dividends in common shares of the company at a 2% discount to market price, and to make additional optional cash payments to purchase common shares at the market price, free of brokerage or other charges.

The Spectra transaction positions Enbridge on a solid footing to extend its strong level of dividend growth out to 2024. The company has guided to a 10% to 12% compound annual dividend growth rate, which is visibly supported through 2019, with a reasonable path for similar growth through 2024.

Dividend growth could exceed this level depending on the success the combined company has in securing and funding new growth opportunities beyond those included in its commercially-secured $26-billion growth program. While the company has not yet secured projects to contractually underpin all of the 10% to 12% dividend growth through 2024, Enbridge and Spectra have identified specific projects with a probability-weighted value of $48 billion.

Dividend growth has not come at the expense of financial strength, as adjusted cash flow from operations (ACFFO) coverage of the dividend remains strong at approximately 2x. This level of dividend growth and coverage, together with the combined company's opportunity for future business growth, positions the stock in the top echelon of North American large-cap energy infrastructure companies.

Enbridge's target dividend payout is between 40% to 50% of ACFFO, providing a healthy balance between returning income to shareholders and retaining income for reinvestment in new growth opportunities.

Valuation and Target Price

Prior to the announcement of the transaction, Enbridge was trading at 12.5x forward ACFFO. In comparison, TransCanada was trading at 13x and Spectra at almost 16x. With the remediation of the issues weighing on Enbridge's shares and the strengthened outlook for the combined company, Enbridge's shares should trade in line with the group of premium-valued large-cap peers in North America, between 13x on the low-end and 16x on the high-end.

Given the 14x average forward ACFFO valuation for other premium-valued energy infrastructure peers and since there is an almost 20% increase in the ACFFO forecast for Enbridge from 2018 to 2019, I have valued Enbridge shares using an ACFFO multiple of 14x the 2019 ACFFO estimate discounted back, resulting in a $70.00 one-year share-price target. This is in line with analysts' consensus price target on the stock, which has increased to $70.00, up from $64.50 previously.

Conclusion

The focus of my articles for Seeking Alpha is on attractively valued, large-cap dividend growth stocks with sound business models, strong management teams, and wide economic moats - "Forever Stocks." I strive to provide an in-depth analysis of the companies I research. I wrote this article from the perspective of a long-term investor who follows a straightforward, four-part strategy:

Identify a company with strong competitive advantages. Satisfy myself its competitive advantages are enduring. Invest in this company when it is trading at a fair price. Hold the stock forever unless there is a significant change to the fundamental investment thesis associated with the company.

