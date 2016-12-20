Bank Of America's Sale And Your Best Bet For 2017

Welcome to the Creditable issue of M&A Daily

Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is selling its MBNA credit card unit to Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) for $2.4 billion. The buyer is working with UBS (NYSE:UBS) on the deal.

Top Picks For 2017

So far in this series, I have disclosed the following top picks for 2017:

Before year-end, I will discuss several other categories. Today, while we're on the topic of credit cards, my favorite: the Chase (NYSE:JPM) Sapphire Reserve. If you don't have it, get it. Why? Net of the $300 in annual travel credit, it costs $150 per year but you get 100,000 of points for signing up. Depending on how good you are at using them, they are worth between $1,500 and $7,500.

The card is terrific for you, but expensive for JPMorgan. It cut into their quarterly profit by $200-300 million according to CEO Jamie Dimon. The card will take over half a decade to break even. In order to maximize the valuable sign up bonus, couples should consider signing up separately, capturing the bonus, then canceling (at least) one of the cards.

Praxair

Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Praxair (NYSE:PX) agreed on a non-binding term sheet over the basic terms of a merger of equals. Linde is working with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS); Praxair is working with Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS).

Harman

Harman (NYSE:HAR) secured US antitrust clearance for their pending acquisition by Samsung (OTC:SSNNF).

Brocade

The definitive proxy statement has been filed for the Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) acquisition by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Brocade shareholders vote January 26.

Energy Transfer Partners

The S-4 has been filed for the Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) acquisition of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

Spectra

CFIUS expires today for the Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) acquisition of Spectra (NYSE:SE).

Colony

Colony (NYSE:CLNY), Northstar Realty (NYSE:NRF), and NorthStar Asset Management (NYSE:NSAM) hold their shareholder votes today on their deal.

Syngenta

ChemChina extended the tender offer for Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) until March 2. The $14.06 arb spread offers a 60% IRR if the deal closes by April. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

