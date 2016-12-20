Interview With Microcap Specialist Jan Svenda

Jan Svenda is a Seeking Alpha investment writer who specializes in small and micro capitalization stocks. I am very excited to announce that he and I will be collaborating on my research service, The Microcap Review. Jan brings a great perspective to investment analysis, with a special focus on companies with strong balance sheets, including those trading for less than their net current asset value. I spent some time recently discussing his style with him, and am excited to share his perspectives and advice with the Seeking Alpha community!

1) Can you tell us a bit about yourself, and why you decided to become an investment writer? What don't most people know about you?

First of all thanks for doing the interview with me and for the opportunity to write for the Microcap Review!

Regarding your question, before going to university, I was already quite sure that I would like to work in finance, especially around the stock market. I would describe myself as pretty curious, and you can certainly find many interesting things in this area. Predominantly, I like how the markets showcase human behavior and how one can learn a great deal about the history of a wide range of topics through being engaged in the market.

Anyway, with that in mind, I went to a university in the United Kingdom where I studied Economics & Finance. I was though disappointed to find that the academia generally does not necessarily see the market the same way and like to prefer rational assumptions, models, and forecasting. After this personal "revelation", I also gained an experience on the sell-side (IB and a small equity research start-up), which solidified this feeling and therefore I said to myself that I am better off being independent and focusing on what I feel makes sense for me.

So that's how I started to write for SA full-time in August or so. I would like to eventually get an experience on the buy-side in a fund that has a similar focus and research approach.

I guess most people don't know that I am originally from the Czech Republic, the land of entrepreneurs like Tomas Bata, athletes like Emil Zatopek and of course the best beer in the world.

2) Can you share one of your current favorite investment ideas?

I believe that Willi-Food (NASDAQ:WILC) is still presenting good value. This Israeli distributor is trading below NCAV while being profitable and able to drive free cash flow. The reason why it is so battered is ownership of the company, but as I pointed out in my most recent update, I feel that these are likely to be largely resolved now.

I also like the turnaround story at LGL Group (NYSEMKT:LGL), but since my write up the stock already appreciated so the potential value entering now could be slightly diminished, but they are on a track to have another good quarter so there could still be meaningful upside left.

Finally, of course, it is Detroit Legal News (OTCPK:DTRL), which I wrote about for the Microcap Review. This niche newspaper/printing business is trading close to NCAV and has a history of special dividends. While the fundamentals faltered since the exceptionally good times during the financial crisis (you are reading it right), they are still profitable and due to potential real estate value there is a possibility of continuous distribution of value to shareholders. The downside is that the stock is highly illiquid, but if one is lucky initiating a position, it could be an interesting opportunity.

3) How do you feel about concentration? How big a position would you typically take in your best idea?

I believe that a concentrated portfolio is to way to go for me due to the way I do my research, which relies on the ability to gain edge by reading what others don't or don't want to (whenever I say to myself; I mean who would read the whole legal contract, I know I am on a good track). Therefore, I try to go through the net-net and undervalued stocks one by one in-depth rather than take the statistical approach. I believe that both approaches have their pros and cons though and there is no right or wrong way doing this.

That being said I would say that a position should not be larger than 10% of one's portfolio unless truly exceptional and still I would be extremely wary of doing that due to the potential bias towards the idea.

4) Please describe your process for researching ideas? Where do you look first, and what things do you think are most important?

I tend to prefer ideas where there is an asset discount as I am not confident in looking at companies that are trading at a premium to tangible book (or NCAV) due to the implied future expectations by the valuation.

Currently, I am going manually through the OTC stocks on otcmarkets.com and generally believe that screeners are useful, but if you are looking for an investment idea full-time, you should only maintain the simplest screeners with two or three variables in order not to miss out on any opportunity.

The simplest screener that I run on the listed side is a net-net screener (stocks trading below NCAV as the only ratio). But recently I had an idea to start to looking at cash piles (cash certain % of market cap., book value etc.), which could again be a one or two ratio screener.

After this initial hunt, I tend to look at the financials (10-K first if available) and see if the stock is interesting for further research. I tend not to discriminate against stocks with significant debt (but sensible business), complex ownership structures or acquisitions, JVs and other "quirks" as they could be potentially a source of a catalyst. The only stocks that I do not research are biotechs or similar healthcare stocks as I believe there is a need for extensive knowledge about the drugs, FDA process, etc.

Regarding the most important things, I would recommend everyone to source the company's financials manually and go back at least 10 years. While the process might take some time (generally not more than two hours), I found that one can learn a lot more about the operations of the company and potentially catch some accounting oddity. I like to rely on YCharts as the next guy, but I think that doing this helps me to understand the whole picture a bit better.

5) Can you tell us which people have been most influential to your investment thinking, both on and off Seeking Alpha?

On SA it would be authors like yourself that are covering the deep value space and come up with interesting investment ideas. I should definitely name Nick Bodnar, Ruerd Heeg, and Value Pendulum among many others.

I also enjoy the short-only community on SA as I believe that being short and right is probably the holy grail of investing in terms of research skills. So I would name Richard Pearson, Kerrisdale Capital and from the OTC space Penny Stock Realist.

Off SA it most likely would be Thomas Braziel. I feel like I am over referring to his story with Ethanex, but I believe that it shows that doing in-depth research pays off (of course after you turn hundred other "rocks") and that serves as a great motivation for me.

Michael Burry is probably my favorite "big shot" investor of all-time. A true contrarian and again showcased that deep research matters. With that mind, I would also recommend seeing (or reading) Big Short. In my opinion, it is the best film about finance that I have seen so far.

At the very beginning, though it, of course, has to be Ben Graham and the following quote:

"We must recognize, however, that intrinsic value is an elusive concept."

6) You mentioned you worked on the sell side, what did that experience teach you about investing?

Most importantly that groupthink is both a terrifying and a great thing. In the first instance, it is tough to operate inside an environment that is suffering from it, and in the second instance, it is always creating opportunities whereby one can exploit it. Most of the time there is some sort of groupthink to be disrupted somewhere.

I hope that my own biases are less pronounced and that I am generally an open-minded person.

7) I was excited to recruit you for my research service, the Microcap Review, based on the quality of your existing body of work in small stocks. What draws you to investing in and writing about smaller companies?

I believe that I am not well-suited to do macro and/or large-caps. It requires a different type of thinking which I feel I lack. Moreover, I believe that actually by studying small business one can draw better conclusions about the macro situation in certain ways.

A good example could be the aforementioned Michael Burry. He did not find out about the impending financial crisis by looking at the interest rates or general economic indicators. He looked at the small businesses that showcased the issues way before the bigger institutions (and the economy) did.

8) What is the biggest surprise you have had in your investing career?

Most likely I was surprised by the development regarding my philosophy that I went through in the last two years. I started out with an okay attitude towards commodities, junior miners, etc., then I said never ever again and focused on tangible book valuation, then I felt that this is still not the value I am looking for, so I started to look predominantly at net-nets. Then I felt like there is not that many opportunities on the listed market so I started to predominantly focus on OTC. I would say that this is quite a jump that I did not think would occur.

9) What is one question that I haven't asked you that I should have? (and please answer it!)

I think that one of the most important questions for anyone is the following; What was your biggest mistake so far and what did you learn from it?

I would say that in my case it was investing into Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG), a uranium junior miner. I learned these three things:

● Macro/Commodity forecasting is made out of tens if not hundreds of factors. Unless one is able to answer questions about each one of them, then he/she should most likely avoid doing it. Also a good yardstick about one's ability to do top-down could be to try to read the Alchemy of Finance by Mr. Soros.

● If the thesis is based on someone else's work (i.e. he/she said that uranium should skyrocket!), think about it again. Unless you arrive at the same conclusion through your own research, then it is better to revisit the thesis. I would also be extremely careful regarding thoughts like "Yeah, I know I don't exactly understand how it works, but that's fine. It's not going to impact the stock that much."

● Accumulate your position in phases. You might lose out on the total upside, but I believe that this is a simple risk management tool that helps to offset unforeseen losses. It is always better to be angry about losing out on the upside than being angry about losing money.

I tend to write down my mistakes so that before publishing a new investment thesis, I revisit them and hopefully don't do them again.

10) Do you have any book recommendations that you have found especially useful?

Good question, I am going to try list books that I feel are a bit like deep value investments themselves, possibly underfollowed, overlooked and undervalued.

● The Art of Vulture Investing

I find distress investing fascinating, and I believe this book illuminates the practice in an interesting manner. Furthermore, value investing and distressed debt investing are not far away from each other and so there are lessons to be learned.

● The Book of Investing Wisdom

A good mash-up of many different investing approaches that provide a good overview for people that starting out so that they can decide what makes sense for them.

● Financial Shenanigans

I definitely do not think that this is an underfollowed or overlooked book, but I feel that it is undervalued. I believe that every investor should read it. At the very fundamental level, being long means you are at least partially accepting what the management is showing you, and that needs to always be scrutinized as much as possible.

Although I believe that every value investor should still read "Security Analysis" as I see it as a true embodiment of this investment philosophy. "Margin of Safety" by Klarman is also a must.

