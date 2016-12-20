GNC Is An Attractive Value Stock And Growth Play

GNC (NYSE:GNC) is a retailer of health and wellness products. The company has 3 different segments: retail, franchise and manufacturing/wholesale. The products sold by the store include vitamins, minerals, sport nutrition tablets, diet products and other wellness products. The company also sells its own brand of products through multiple channels (retail stores and website).

Chart

I have included above a monthly chart of GNC that goes back to 2011. As you can see the stock was at $15 in 2011 and went to a high of $55 in 2013 - it has since fallen back to $15 for the first time since then recently. Does this present an interesting opportunity for value investors?

Comparable Companies

I have looked at comparable companies for GNC in the American market. I found two companies RAD and WBA.

Please find a comparison table I created showing how GNC compares to its competitors for key metrics.

As you can see GNC has the lowest ratios in comparison to its competitors.

Price/Earnings: The average P/E ratio of the three companies is 30.4 and GNC has a P/E of 5.48. GNC is completely undervalued compared to its competitors on a P/E basis. With an overall ratio of over 17 also for the general market, GNC is not just undervalued compared to its competitive companies but also to the broader market.

Forward P/E: The story is the same for the Forward P/E. Well below its competitors and the general overall market.

Price/Sales: On a P/S basis GNC is valued higher than RAD. It is worth noting though that RAD is much higher on every other metric (such as a P/B of 13.8 and P/E of 63.67). The other comparable company WBA has a ratio of 0.77 that is 92.5% higher than GNC.

Price/Free Cash Flow: GNC has a very attractive (Price/Free Cash Flow). The P/FCF is calculated by taking the market capitalization and dividing by free cash flow (operating cash flow - capital expenditures). In this case the market capitalization is 879.76 million and this is divided by (354.53-45.83) to give the FCF of 2.85. The cash flow statement used for the figures are the fiscal 2015 results. Anything under 10 is considered attractive to value investors. RAD has a P/FCF of 144.06 and WBA has a P/FCF of 18.22.

Positive 1: Cash Cow

As highlighted by the low P/FCF ratio above, this company produces a lot of cash. It generated $249 million of operating cash flow in the past 12 months alone.

This cash flow generation will make it an acquisition target. Private equity firms for example are an option. Private equity firms are always looking for companies with high amounts of cash flow (to borrow against). GNC would fit in the bill in that scenario.

Positive 2: Acquisition Potential

GNC's attractive valuation makes it an acquisition target. There has been interest in the company over the last year or two. This SeekingAlpha author for example has ear-marked the company as an acquisition favorite for 2017.

With the latest sell off that has taken place, an acquisition offer would be at an attractive premium to the current price.

Positive 3: Technical Analysis: Double Bottom

I am going to refer back to the chart I included at the start of this article. The stock is back at its lows from 2011 and over the long term has made a double bottom pattern. The risk/reward is tilted in your favor here. The stock has plenty of upside potential from this chart pattern over the medium - long term.

Positive 4: Dividend

The company is currently yielding 5.56% a year. This makes this company a growth opportunity as well as a value opportunity. Even without this dividend the company would still be an attractive option to me.

GNC Holdings has a payout ratio of 29%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In 3 years time the analysts are predicting dividends per share to be around $0.75 and EPS to decrease to 2.03, this means they should be able to continue to afford to pay with estimated future payout ratio of 37%.

Positive 5: Macro Trend: Healthy Lifestyle

There is a long-term macro trend around the world towards healthy living and eating. GNC is well positioned to take advantage of this over the long term. This should continue to drive sales and profits in the future.

Negative 1: High Debt Load

The Debt/Equity ratio is a high 4.39. The company is highly leveraged that makes the company a risk for bankruptcy if it can't meet debt obligations in the future. As highlighted though the company is still producing a healthy amount of cash. The company has $5.17 a share of book value also. The total current liabilities are $323 million, which is covered by the total current assets of $846 million. It is worth noting - the assets/liabilities ratio is a positive 1.15, meaning there are enough assets for the debt.

Negative 2: Weak Quarter Earnings

The stock quickly sold off from $20 - $13 when Q3 2016 earnings were released. This was because same store sales decreased by 8.5% compared to Q3 2015. Revenue in North America decreased 7% and 18.7% internationally. Net income fell from $45.8 million the previous year (Q3 2015) to $32.4 million (Q3 2016).

The CEO responded with the following statement:

"Our results for the quarter fell short of our expectations, but we have been moving quickly to address the key issues that are critical to returning GNC to growth. We are focused on eliminating confusion regarding our product pricing, providing customers with an improved loyalty program, enhancing the customer experience in our stores and reinvigorating the GNC branded product innovation pipeline. During the quarter we made several key management changes to better align our internal resources to address the issues and we launched a pilot program in seven markets where we have radically changed our pricing methodology and launched a free loyalty program. These changes are not quick fixes but are designed to fundamentally change the way GNC engages with its customers. While it's early in the test, we are excited about the results that we are seeing in the pilot markets and look forward to sharing more details over the next several quarters."

As you can see from the comments the company is responding by making several changes. It will take future earnings reports to see how effective these really are - hence why the company is trading at a discount. It shouldn't be as big a discount compared to where it is currently trading though.

Negative 3: Decreasing Barriers to Entry

With the rise of the Internet, there are low barriers to entry in this market. GNC has reputation on its side, but now instead of a few big shop competitors they are in competition with 100's of operators that can run this type of business from their bedrooms. At the same time though GNC does have an online presence and growing internet usage should benefit them.

Overall

Overall there are risks with a company with high debt like GNC, however Mr. Market in my opinion has oversold the company and there is a healthy risk/reward scenario at this level. As well as capital appreciation potential there is also a healthy yearly dividend while you wait for the price to go back up.

