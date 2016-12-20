Caterpillar: Too Much Optimism

In this article I am going to share some thoughts on Caterpillar's attractiveness after the recent rally. I think the stock is not attractive at the moment, since the price seems to be discounting a very positive scenario that can be threatened by several macro risks and by the company-specific challenge of a big restructuring.

Introduction

I tried to Short Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) a few months ago together with other large cap stocks such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). I consider most of my shorts as hedges for my portfolio, using global macro signals as catalysts, but I always short only stocks that in my opinion are mispriced because of company-specific issues. While TSLA and MNST generated a good profit, I got hurt with CAT. The stock is not very volatile but still, I had to close my short with a 10% loss. I basically closed all my shorts after the elections, since I saw a reversal in the sentiment towards stocks in many sectors, and I was concerned about the possibility that excessive euphoria could trigger a sharp uptrend for all the stocks.

One month after the elections, I am reassessing the attractiveness of Caterpillar based on fundamental factors and trying to avoid bullishness that is solely based on Trump's agenda and/or propaganda.

Where the stock is trading

The first thing I can't accept is the premium that CAT is receiving in comparison to the past. Any metric in the income statement is by far the lowest in the last 5 years or more. Revenue for the TTM is roughly 60% of the revenue reported in 2012, adjusted EBITDA is roughly 35% of the value of 2012, and net income has fallen by more than 90%.

Click to enlarge

Source: Finbox.io

This difference is only in part due to the lower of number of shares outstanding, since the amount has declined by roughly 12% since 2012. I am going to be precise and give you the per share numbers.

Author's elaboration

I chose 2012 because it was the best year for the company. The stock is basically trading at a premium to its historical valuation based on all the metrics we can choose. What is actually making a difference is the dividend paid, which is more than 50% higher than in 2012, at $3.08.

Caterpillar is cyclical company whose future depends on commodity prices and whose stock is trading at the highest multiples of the last 5 years thanks to a $3.08 dividend. Even if we assume that the dividend is safe for the years to come and decide to value the company on this basis, we see that the market is assigning a very generous multiple to the stock (roughly 30x).

Also compared to some peers, CAT seems a bit pricey. Not just in absolute terms, but especially because Caterpillar's margins have been much lower than the sector's average for a while.

Click to enlarge

Source: Finbox.io

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), Deere and Co. (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) all have higher operating margins but trade below CAT.

Click to enlarge

The premium of CAT over its peers with higher margins is discounting success in the cost restructuring process and a significant improvement in margins, as a consequence. The market is pricing a best-case scenario that could not materialize.

Some macro risks

Valuing a stock at 90 times earnings and 30 times dividends is a great exercise of hope, especially if it's a commodity related company operating in times of economic stagnation. I am very skeptical about the possibility that the dividend, which is 3 times TTM earnings, can justify the price paid. There are still too many risks involved.

First, Caterpillar still depends on the oil industry and we know that oil prices are what determines the attractiveness of investing in capacity. With prices down more than 50% since 2012, there is a clear discrepancy between the trend in the commodity market and the stock price.

Click to enlarge

After the significant rally that followed the news that OPEC will cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day to a ceiling of 32.5 million., some uncertainty around future output is rising again. In the last two weeks, prices have been trading in the $50-$53 area, surrounded by concerns that the target could be missed and that swelling inventories in the U.S. could jeopardize the effectiveness of cuts in OPEC countries.

Oil prices are also affected by the strength of the dollar. With central banks stimulating the economy basically everywhere in the developed markets other than the U.S., dollar keeps strengthening against other currencies such as EUR, JPY and GBP. The Fed is tightening, the ECB is extending QE and BOE is maintaining its stimulus program. A strong dollar is bearish for oil, and many factors point to a further strengthening of the USD against other major currencies. The strength of the dollar as an effect of rising interest rates in the U.S. and stimulus programs in other developed markets affects Caterpillar also because most of its revenue comes from outside of the United States.

Another risk factor is Caterpillar's dependence on Asia, where almost 20% of sale are generated. China in particular, is expected to reduce investments in infrastructure as the country shifts to an economic model based more on consumption and less on investments.

Moreover, many investors are excited about the prospects of Trump's investments in infrastructure and the positive effects that a rebirth of the coal industry could have on Caterpillar's revenue. Nonetheless, coal and oil show symmetric trends in consumption (see chart below). I don't see any long-term benefits in coal's resurgence if it will weaken future demand for oil. This is something that investors are not properly taking into account, since they are mainly focusing on the short term prospects of higher investments in infrastructure and on the company' ability to maintain the dividend.

Final Thoughts

CAT has been a good short in the last few years if we focus on relative performance in comparison to the broad market, but not an exciting one if we are interested in absolute returns. I think it will work in the same way in the next few years. The company is still facing challenges related to weakness in emerging markets and its performance can be hurt by currency fluctuations and stagnating/declining oil prices. The high dividend is keeping the stock afloat, but it's a double-edged sword. If weakness in the oil market continues, Caterpillar would keep suffering and free-cash flow could become insufficient to sustain the dividend.

Despite the several risks, I don't see any catalyst to short the stock, but no catalysts to go long either. If the stock traded below peers in terms of EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT, we could buy the stock waiting for the cost restructuring to improve margins. But with the stock trading well above peers with higher margins, I am not willing to take the risks of worse than expected results from restructuring. Buying CAT remains an expensive bet on a turnaround that could be threatened by several macroeconomic factors and company-specific issues. My recommendation is to sell or avoid CAT, since the combination of high valuation (compared to peers and to its own history), external risks and uncertainty around the cost restructuring have created a situation with an unattractive risk/reward.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get these articles as soon as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.