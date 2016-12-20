An Up-And-Coming Medical REIT With A Focused Business Plan

There have been several healthcare-related REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) that have sold off recently (for one reason or another). The three I have written articles on are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), and Welltower (NYSE:HCN). This article will focus on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), whose largest direct competitors (based on my research) are going to be Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) or Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). DOC is a relatively new REIT and has a much smaller capitalization and track record than HR and HTA.

DOC's Focus

DOC's primary focus is to acquire and manage healthcare properties that are occupied by physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. To give better meaning to this, we can say that DOC is usually interested in medical office buildings, or MOBs. MOBs are different than typical office buildings because of their location (including their proximity to large medical facilities) and diverse tenant mix.

DOC has established the following criteria for the types of properties it acquires, and although exceptions exist, they seem to lay out a very conservative and thoughtful set of guidelines. Here is a brief summarization of their investment criteria (please refer to their website article marked "investment criteria" for a full list).

1. Facilities must be at least 80% leased and occupied.

2. 25,000 leasable square feet or larger.

3. Built within the last 20 years, newer buildings are given more consideration.

4. If off campus of a hospital, they require the facility be anchored by:

- A healthcare delivery system

- Large multi-specialty physician group

- Ambulatory surgery centers

- Various specialty healthcare services

5. May selectively invest in:

- Short-stay acute care hospitals

- Post-acute care hospitals

- Pre-acute inpatient facilities

- Credit tenant life science laboratories

It's also worth noting that at this point, DOC does not perform development, although it is open to investing in projects if they meet the main criteria of being at least 75% pre-leased.

I like that DOC has a well-established set of guidelines because it allows investors to hold management accountable. Even more important, I think established guidelines like this are helpful to keep management focused on what the company does well and where their priorities are. Without established guidelines, it can be easy to start chasing opportunities that don't fit the company's business model.

DOC's Diversification

I like to use the chart from HTA's investor presentation because I think it accurately demonstrates the asset base of some of the more well-known REITs in the market, but also because it shows what type of risk is associated with each area of specialization.

Click to enlarge

HTA's representation of DOC appears to be fairly accurate, as the majority of their investments seem to focus on MOBs. In fact, of 235 properties owned at the time of their 3Q - 2016 Supplemental Report, 226 were considered to be MOBs (either single-tenant or multi-tenant). The chart below shows DOC's breakdown of properties:

Click to enlarge

If we take the information from this chart and refer back to HTA's illustration, we can see that DOC has focused its resources on establishing a strong portfolio of MOBs. In doing this, DOC has positioned itself for strong but conservative growth.

DOC Tenant Diversification

DOC's focus on MOBs should not concerning, simply because MOBs are one of the most conservative asset classes in the medical field. For DOC, we should accept that less-diversity from MOBs actually has the potential to generate more safety. Instead, I look for stronger diversity in tenants and geographical location. The following is from page 16 of the Q3-2016 Supplemental Report.

Click to enlarge

For DOC's top ten tenants, they generate approximately 28.8% of the total base rent for DOC's organization. One thing I find especially attractive in the weighted average remaining lease term of 11.6 years amongst the top ten tenants. Taking this one step further, DOC provides a lease expiration schedule that shows 51.4% of its average base rent does come up for renegotiation until after 2025. Lease agreements like this give me a great deal of confidence in DOC's future performance.

In addition to DOC's strong mix of tenants, it has operations that are spread throughout the United States. The following illustration is from page 14 of the Q3-2016 Supplemental Report.

Click to enlarge

I like to see strong geographical spread because this helps insulate DOC's real estate portfolio from significant changes in state rules that may have an adverse impact on their business.

DOC's Dividend

Currently, DOC is paying $.225/share per quarter compared to a Funds From Operations, or FFO, of $.27/share in Q3-2016, which gives DOC a payout ratio of 83.3% for the quarter. DOC has not grown the dividend since inception, but we can see that the payout ratio is becoming safer Year-over-Year from the following chart.

I could not find estimated FFO for Q4-2016, so I decided to go conservative with the same amount used in 2015. What we can see with DOC is true of most REITs in their beginning stages, as their original payout was in excess of their total FFO. These growing pains are to be expected, and the majority of the concern has to do with how long the company is paying out more dividend than FFO. In DOC's case, they have grown FFO quickly so that they were only in this phase during 2014.

Using the dividend paid from previous quarters we can come up with the following payout ratios:

2014 = .90/.68 = 132.3% payout ratio

2015 = .90/.93 = 96.8% payout ratio

2016 = .90/.97 = 92.8% payout ratio

As the dividend coverage increases, we can see the opportunity for DOC to begin raising the dividend to increase the attractiveness of the stock and also distributing 90% of earnings to maintain tax-free benefits that come from being a REIT. DOC's size and short history acts as both a positive and a negative. On one hand, DOC's small market cap means that even small changes results in significant increases to company fundamentals, but its short-term history increases the risk associated with the stock because it has not stood the test of time like other more well-known healthcare REITs. For these reasons, DOC has a long way to go before the conservative income investor should consider a meaningful position in this stock.

Stock Price

Like other medical REITs, we can see that DOC has recently dropped from a 52 week high of $22.03, down to a current price of $18.89. During this time, DOC has generated Year-over-Year increases in FFO and improved its payout ratio. Like many other medical REITs, DOC's pullback does not seem warranted or justified. Assuming $22.03 is a reasonable price for DOC, we can see that the current price is off its high by 16.6%, and when combined with a current 4.88% yield, we can see that DOC does present a compelling investment opportunity. The following chart is a six month history from Capital One Investing.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I like DOC's business model, and I like the guidelines put in place by the company that keeps their quickly growing business focused on what DOC does best. There are a number of characteristics that make this stock a glaring buy, including the weighted-average lease term, improving payout ratio, and geographic diversity of DOC's assets. While these positives are significant, I would like to point out that the limited history of DOC's operations is enough to warrant saying that this stock has not yet proven that it is worthy of a position in an income investor's portfolio. As an investor, if you are willing to take on more risk, then DOC might be a great way to do that, but if you are a conservative investor who is focused on steady and uninterrupted income, then you should really put this one on the watch list and invest your money elsewhere for the time being.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are finding my work useful.

If you have any suggestions to improve my articles or if you would like me to perform analysis on a stock please feel free to message me and I will do my best to make it happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinion of my employer.