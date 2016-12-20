Preferred Stock As A Growth Alternative

When I look out at the investing world, something like the Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) series "X" preferred stock (WFCprX) catches my attention. But not from a total return point of view.

As I write this, shares trade hands around $22.60. The starting yield was 5.5%, equating to a 6.08% current yield. The issue is potentially redeemable on or after September 15th of 2021. So at best you could be looking at $6.50 or so in collected dividends in the next five years to go along with $2.40 in capital appreciation. Put together you're looking at the potential for a 7.2% annualized gain. That's on the top end.

A more prudent baseline would be to anticipate the issue not being called (and indeed even seeing higher rates and thus a lower share price). It's conceivable that this issue may never be called in our lifetime, should rates remain higher. If you ever wanted to sell, there's a good chance the security would provide an annualized return of less than 6% per year.

For instance, at a future 7% yield, the return after five years would be just 3.3% per year. So you might think about 3% to 7% yearly gains as your starting point. That's ok, but it's not exactly the sort of thing you're shooting for either. So I'm not making the argument that shares look attractive on a total return basis (at least not yet).

What catches my attention has to do with the income side.

For one thing, there's all this focus on the "4% rule." Get to 25 times expenses, and then you can finally retire or something to that tune. And yet here's a security (and it should be mentioned that you can do this with a group of securities) where you wouldn't have to worry about pairing say a 2% dividend yield with a 2% "sell off" program each year.

I'm making this example up, but suppose you would like $20,000 in additional investment income each year to supplement your future life plans. Your goal in a traditional scheme would be to amass $500,000. If instead you start looking at preferred shares - a situation where you don't have to worry about selling nearly as much - that number is closer to $330,000.

By checking in on what's available out there you've knocked off a third of your investing goal. That could be a meaningful timeline - we're talking years here.

Now granted you have some stipulations. For one thing, the preferred payout is going to stagnate while an aggregation of profitable common shares is apt to grow over time. So instead of $330,000 you might want to bake in a bit of safety - say $350,000 or $400,000. The point is that if it's your ambition to live (or supplement) off investment income, there are vehicles out there that can get you to your goal more quickly.

The second item that catches my attention relates to timing and the notion detailed above as "stagnating." This scenario holds true if you spend all of the dividends, but certainly not if you're reinvesting.

If it's your goal to eventually live off income, you could start working on that goal now and watch as it compounds on itself. All sorts of people have this idea of "growth while you're young and working" and then "turn it into income later on." I offer: why not start where you want to end?

I'll give you an example. Suppose you have $100,000 invested. (Don't worry about the exact number, it's the resulting growth that's important). If it's invested in a 6% preferred issue (or group of issues) that would generate $6,000 in annual income this year - $500 a month coming your way for amassing capital to invest.

You could elect to spend every dime of those dividends. Or you could elect to reinvest. The amount of income that you could generate with those reinvested dividends depends on the future price of preferred shares. However, I don't believe finding a 6% yield (especially if higher rates come about) is a very far leap.

Your $6,000 in beginning dividends could now generate $360 in additional dividends ($30 a month) on their own - you've begun to create a compounding machine. After the second year, you'd receive $6,360 in dividends, or a 6% increase as compared to the prior year. To start the third year, wash, rinse and repeat: you could now add another $380 in dividend income, good once again for a 6% rate of growth.

A lot of people think of preferred shares as "stagnant" payouts. Which is true - the per share dividend does not change. However, if you're reinvesting, your total income growth is apt to be impressive. A 6% starting yield growing at 6% per year when reinvested generates a solid income stream rather quickly.

This is easy to miss with not only preferred shares but also higher yielding but slower growing counterparts like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). You might get excited by the dividend growth of companies like Visa (NYSE:V) or Nike (NYSE:NKE), but if income is your game, a high starting yield growing your total income by mid-single digits is going to be hard to beat.

The flip side answer to the offering above is that with preferred shares your total wealth creation is apt to be lagging. The income component is great, but that's about as far as it goes. This isn't good or bad, it's just something you ought to be aware of as you figure out your investing goals.

Naturally, there's some intermediate ground as well. Suppose in the example above an investor has already accumulated the $500,000 total (keeping in mind that the takeaway is more important than a given number). You could own a low cost index fund and work with something like the 4% guideline to generate $20,000 from the portfolio. In a lot of situations, the growth component is going to take over and the earnings that you're not taking from the portfolio are going to make you a whole lot wealthier.

Or you could invest in securities like a Wells Fargo preferred issue, and generate north of $30,000 per year. Perhaps you take the $20,000 as supplemental income, but reinvest the "extra" $10,000 you received. And this could be reinvested into similar securities or other opportunities. This is quite similar to what companies do on your behalf with common shares, but there is a bit more "tangible" feel to it (not to mention potential frictional expenses).

Your growth rate won't be as fast if you were reinvesting everything, but there's still a growth rate there. You could even start increasing the amount of funds taken over the years, and still be growing your income.

In short, a lot of people look at preferred shares and see a stagnant payout and limited capital appreciation upside. These are fair observations to make: from a total return / wealth standpoint these types of securities may not yet be optimal. However, from an income perspective - especially if you're primarily focused on passive income covering expenses and not specifically a large portfolio balance - preferred shares can offer an interesting alternative. Moreover, these securities could get more compelling as we go along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.