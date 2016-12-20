Cliffs Natural Resources:Correction Ahead

I called for a pullback in my previous article on Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) which was titled "Cliffs Natural Resources: Put In A Tight Stop".

The pullback at that time was not a strong as I expected and the stock even broke to new highs. However, the rally quickly stopped and the stock now looks ready to move lower before the next leg up. Here's why I believe the correction will continue as we head into the new year.

Vale (NYSE: VALE) has just opened S11D, and it will have significant impact on the market. In fact, futures prices are already reflecting expectations of increased supply in 2017:

Source: cmegroup.com

I believe that iron ore prices will correct from current levels and will settle somewhere in the $60 - $70 range in 2017. It is quite possible that the average price will be closer to $60 than to $70.

I won't call this an outright bearish prediction as I believe it will be a natural correction after the spike rather than a meltdown of any kind.

Currently, I don't see catalysts for continued growth in the iron ore market. Unlike met coal, which experienced a supply shortage after many years of pain for coal miners, iron ore market is more predictable and less volatile as it is mainly controlled by the "big three" - Vale, Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) and BHP Billiton (NYSE: BHP).

One of the reasons for the potential softness in the iron ore market is the strength of the dollar (NYSE: UUP), which now looks ready to head to parity with the euro (NYSE: FXE). The dollar is strong across the board, and, importantly, it is strong against the Chinese yuan:

Source: XE.com

Dollar strength naturally puts pressure on commodities who are traded in dollars, and a commodity must have a strong inner driver (like oil (NYSE: USO), which was boosted by OPEC) to go against the tide.

The enthusiasm regarding the potential for increased construction spending in the U.S. was a major driver behind certain commodity rallies, but even copper (NYSE: JJC) is now correcting from its previous highs.

While the iron ore price is not that important for the performance of the core U.S. segment, it is a key driver behind the Australian segment profits, and, probably even more importantly, for the trading action in Cliffs' shares.

On the fundamental side, the key bullish catalyst remains intact: I fully expect that protective tariffs will stay in place for the foreseeable future and steel prices have almost guaranteed upside.

Source: steelbenchmarker.com

While I certainly believe in solid fundamentals behind the recent upside in steel prices, I question whether the speed of balance sheet impact will be as fast as many seem to envision. I think it will be a gradual improvement rather than a sudden and robust positive change.

In my view, U.S. dollar strength together with some natural profit-taking will lead to softness in Cliffs' shares. I expect a correction to at least $7.50 - $8.00.

Apart from the abovementioned catalysts, the size of correction will depend on whether the general stock market corrects from highs. I believe that a "buy the rumor sell the news" scenario is plausible and Trump rally may take a break after Trump enters office.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.