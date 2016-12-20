The 'Unfazed' Investor And Apathy's Dangerous Reign

Today, I'm incredulous.

Ok, everyday I'm incredulous, but more so than usual today. I'm not sure what I expected - maybe quiet, conspiratorial whispers between shoppers passing each other in the aisles at the grocery store or perhaps a chorus of "can you believe that was caught live on tape in high definition?!" emanating from patrons at the bar (where I've replaced neat bourbon with aromatic French press coffee).

Whatever I expected, it didn't come to pass. There was nothing to suggest that everyday Americans had even a fleeting sense of what the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey conveys about the relative stability of international relations in our increasingly fragile world. In fact, some readers didn't seem to understand why the shooting was characterized as a geopolitical event at all.

On Tuesday morning, Bloomberg summed up market sentiment as follows:

European stocks climbed to their highest in almost a year, while bonds and gold fell, demonstrating markets' increasing resilience to geopolitical shocks. Click to enlarge

That, even after a terror-attack-by-lorry struck a Christmas market in Berlin. "Investors may be loath to veer too far from the underlying market trends that have prevailed since the election of Donald Trump in November, namely favoring stocks," Bloomberg continued.

I went into a bit of detail overnight on this very subject. "What, ultimately, will it take for markets to begin responding with the appropriate amount of consternation to events that will almost undoubtedly change the course of history (and not necessarily for the better)?," I asked before speculating on whether we may have entered "a kind of post-Brexit, Trumpian Twilight Zone where it no longer makes sense to hedge because risk only goes one way: up."

Now clearly I think that latter characterization of markets is nonsense. I think quite a bit of the market's resilience likely has to do with two things: 1) the general public simply isn't as well informed as it used to be despite being perpetually bombarded with real-time news and analysis, and 2) the perpetual bombardment I just mentioned has left the public in a state of fatigue as it relates to international developments. With fatigue comes apathy.

But neither the public nor markets can afford to be apathetic. Not now.

Take yesterday's events in Ankara for example. The ramifications of a (further) deterioration in relations between Russia and Turkey are almost impossible to overstate. In the interest of brevity, I won't endeavor to catalog them all here, but suffice to say that in the final analysis, open conflict between the Russians and Turks would be an international catastrophe of truly epic proportions that would invariably provoke a response from Brussels and Washington and probably Tehran. Battle lines would be drawn, sides would be chosen, the conflict in Syria and the attendant refugee crisis would worsen, and in the blink of an eye, the world would be on the brink of war. There is no hyperbole there. That's a sober (and that's saying something on my end) assessment of what's at stake.

And yet as I write this (Tuesday morning) we've got Europe up, US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) up, crude (NYSEARCA:USO) up, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) down, and bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) lower. Here's another headline, this time from CNBC, acknowledging the prevailing dynamic:

Still, 2017 promises to bring still more geopolitical turmoil which means investors' collective obliviousness will be tested early and often. In the interest of underlining what I believe to be a truly epic disconnect between geopolitical realities and markets, I wanted to highlight the following commentary from Goldman on the way to presenting a collection of charts depicting economic policy uncertainty for various countries:

Political uncertainty reached new highs with the UK's vote to leave the EU and the election of Donald Trump. The UK Economic Policy Uncertainty Index, a news-based measure, spiked to a record 1,142 in July, more than 8.5x the average since the creation of the index (1997) through 2015. (Our own measure of uncertainty also spiked, but to lower levels.) US EPU rose sharply in November to 255, the highest level on record outside of September 11th and the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. Spikes in equity volatility around political events have been fairly short-lived. After the UK referendum, the VIX closed at 25.8, in the 84th percentile since 1990, but by mid-July it had stabilized in the 12-13 range. The VIX reached 22.5 prior to the US election-about five points higher than the typical level around past presidential elections-but has since receded to 11.7. What to expect in 2017. Heightened political risk during a busy European election season. Elections set for 2017 include the general election in the Netherlands (March 15), the presidential election in France (second round on May 7), and the federal election in Germany (September)-all countries where right-wing populist political movements have recently gained in popularity. Click to enlarge

Notice anything out of the ordinary there? Yeah, me too. Economic policy uncertainty is spiking virtually everywhere.

If you think the disconnect between markets and geopolitical/policy uncertainty is sustainable and you are willing to express that opinion by continuing to put money behind equities that, in the US anyway, are trading at historically high multiples, you are a braver investor than I.

The frightening part about all of this is that we are left to ask the following question: if the assassination of a UN Security Council member's ambassador to Turkey and a terrorist attack on Berlin aren't enough to wake this market up to the fact that geopolitically speaking, the world is literally coming apart at the seams, how bad will the event that finally stirs everyday people from their slumber ultimately be?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.