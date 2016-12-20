Syncora Holdings' (SYCRF) CEO Susan Comparato on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SYCRF) Q3 2016 Earnings Conference Call December 20, 2016 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Sharon Smith - Head of IR

Susan Comparato - CEO

David Grande - CFO

Fred Hnat - co-COO

Analysts

Andrew Gadlin - Odean Capital Group

Brian Charles - RW Pressprich

Charles Tyson - KBW

Rob Halder - Nat Alliance Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Shannon, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Syncora Holdings Limited Q3 2016 GAAP Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Ms. Sharon Smith, you may begin your conference.

Sharon Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter GAAP financial results conference call. I’m Sharon Smith, the new Head of Investor Relations for Syncora. I’ve spoken with many of you already, and hope to speak with many more of you in the coming weeks and months. I am excited to assume the role of Head of Investor Relations as Syncora continues its stakeholder outreach activities with regular earnings calls and resources dedicated to stakeholder engagement. Please feel free to reach out to me by email at investorrelations@scafg.com, or you may reach me by phone at 212 478 3413 with any questions or comments.

With that, let’s turn to today’s call. Participating with me on the call today are, Susan Comparato, Chief Executive Officer; David Grande, our new Chief Financial Officer; and Fred Hnat, our soon-to-be Chief Operating Officer, who is expected to assume the role of CEO upon Susan’s departure next year.

Before it turn over the call over to my colleagues, I will remind everyone that during our call or the Q&A session, management will reference certain documents that we posted to the Investor Relations section of our Web site, www.syncora.com, specifically on the Investor Events page after the market closed yesterday. These documents, which I hope you’ve had an opportunity to review, include the Syncora Holdings Limited consolidated GAAP financial statements as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 and the associated earnings release, together with a financial highlights deck.

Please note that while we will not be reviewing the presentation slide by slide during the call, we will make reference to a number of the slides as we discuss our financial results. I would also like to remind everyone, that during the call or the Q&A session for analysts, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about future results, plans and events. We caution that these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those in these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which include, but are not limited to, the factors described in our historical filings with the New York State Department of Financial Services and in Syncora Holdings Limited, Syncora Guarantee Inc, and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc’s GAAP and statutory financial statements, as applicable, which are posted on our Web site.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as may, plan, seek, comfortable with, will, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe or continue, or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, information in the press release, or as presented on the call, to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date that forward-looking statements are made.

Finally, references throughout the call to SHL, SGI, and SCAI refer to Syncora Holdings Limited, Syncora Guarantee Inc, and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc respectively and the NYDFS refers to the New York State Department of Financial Services. Also references to numbers on the call are generally stated as approximation.

And with that introduction, I would now like to turn the call over to Susan Comparato, Syncora’s CEO. Susan?

Susan Comparato

Thanks, Sharon. Before I begin my remarks, I want to take a movement to officially welcome Sharon. We are delighted to have her as our new Head of Investor Relations. I also want to thank all of you on the call for joining us.

Sharon is our Company and its complexities well, having worked at Syncora for nearly a decade as a lawyer on many of our important strategic and restructuring efforts. In that role, she has already interacted with many of our stakeholders. As part of our communications plan, we are holding regular quarterly earnings call and have increased our stakeholder dialogue. On today’s call, I will make some comments regarding the key areas of focus for Syncora and provide some third quarter financial highlights. Following that, David Grande will provide a more detailed discussion of our financial performance. Fred Hnat will then provide more details with respect to our ongoing strategic efforts.

Since the completion of the restructuring transactions in August, the company has remained focused on further enhancing value to its stakeholders. To that end, the management team has made significant progress in the following key areas; first, implementation of leadership and governance changes; second, reduction in operating expenses across the entire organization; third, identification and assessment of value creating initiatives; fourth, continued focus on risk reduction and asset recovery; and lastly, ongoing consideration of various opportunities to utilize our net operating losses.

Fred will discuss some of these areas of key focus and the progress made in greater detail later in the call. But I would like to provide some further updates on the leadership and governance changes. As you all know from our early October announcement, we have instituted a number of leadership changes. I will be leaving Syncora in mid-2017, following the transition of my duties and responsibilities to Fred. I am pleased that after many years of successful risk reductions and asset recoveries, as well as a very successful restructuring transaction, Syncora is on much sounder financial footing and is ready to move to the next phase of its transformation with the new management team and reconstituted board.

Since the announcement, Fred and I have been working closely to ensure smooth transition upon my departure. And I am pleased to report that this transition is going well, including the new team's relationship with the NYDFS. We continue to believe that our relationship with our regulator is strong and an important component of our ongoing strategic efforts.

Fred has been with Syncora since 2000, in a variety of executive positions and was formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Syncora's UK operations. He has played an instrumental role in multiple restructurings to deliver the UK platform to commutations to package the portfolio for a regulatory transfer of UK assets back to the U.S. This part seven transfer was a first of its kind transaction for monoline bond insurers, and involved extensive dealings with policy holders and regulators in the UK and New York.

Fred's experience and deep knowledge of Syncora will serve him well, initially in his role as COO and later as CEO. As COO, Fred will have oversight for risk reduction and remediation, as well as surveillance functions. Similarly, I want to acknowledge another part of that October announcement. Claude LeBlanc, our former CFO and CRO, has transitioned his duties to David Grande and Mary Jane Constant, part of the new leadership team.

David, Syncora's new CFO, has been a strong contributor to the Syncora team since he joined us in 2013. David brings more than 16 years of finance experience to the CFO role, with strong capabilities in financial reporting, developing financial processes, controls and reporting systems and determining the financial and accounting effect of complex transactions. As CFO, David will have responsibility for all finance, accounting, investments, financial planning analysis and treasury functions.

Mary Jane Constant, Syncora's new Chief Remediation Officer, was a managing director in risk management. She has successfully led many remediations and workouts at Syncora since 2005. Mary Jane will be responsible for managing our ongoing remediations and many of our asset recovery efforts to optimize value for all our stakeholders.

In addition to the management changes, we were pleased that the NYDFS has approved the appointments of Fred Arnold and Robert Mills, who are now seated as Board Members of SHL as previously reported. We’ve been working with Fred and Bob since August. We look forward to their continued contributions as the newly reconstituted Board considers the various components of our strategic plan.

In addition, Syncora’s nominating and governance committee determine that as Syncora enters its next phase a smaller, more dynamic Board with fewer Board committees is more in line with the Company’s future strategic goals and long-term success. As a result, the Board has eliminated the finance and risk over sight committee and the Board size of SHL and its principle operating subsidiaries has been reduced by five non-management directors. The director changes will become effective on January 1st for four directors, and May 1st for another director.

When all of these changes takes place, SHL will have nine directors on its Board. I should highlight that some directors on SHL’s Board will serve on the Board’s of SHL’s principal operating subsidiaries. We thank our outgoing Board members for all their contributions and their role in Syncora’s significant achievements to-date. Please see our Web site for details about the new Board competition for SHL.

We will continue to assess the structure and composition of the Board as the Company’s plans evolve. I am confident that this new management team and soon to be reconstituted Board are well qualified to continue Syncora’s transformation and execute on plans designed to create value for all of our stakeholders.

Before I turn the call over to David to discuss the financial results in more detail, I’d like to provide a few highlights. Syncora’s financial condition continues to improve. This period we saw positive GAAP earnings and non-GAAP operating income, and improvement in our book value and adjusted book value and an overall reduction to our net par outstanding and below investment grade exposures.

I will now turn the call over to David.

David Grande

Thank you, Susan. And thanks to everyone for joining us on today’s call. As Sharon mentioned, last night we posted to our Web site our third quarter GAAP earnings release and financial statements. In addition, we have again posted a supplement, titled third quarter 2016 highlights, which we refer to as these financial highlights deck. This deck contains various financial and portfolio, including the expanded portfolio disclosure for all credits with par exposure greater than $40 million together with the GAAP loss reserve role forward.

Moving onto some of our key earnings highlights for this period, as outlined on slide two of our third quarter 2016 highlights deck, our overall performance continues to be driven by our active remediation, loss recovery efforts, and positive loss developments, primarily in the RMBS sector. For the nine months ended September 30th, GAAP net income attributable to SHL was $12.6 million or $2.07 per common share as compared to GAAP net income attributable to SHL of $178.7 million or $4.66 per common share for the same period last year.

For purposes of our earnings per share calculation, we included $115.2 million and $83.4 million for 2016 and 2015 respectively, which related to the extinguishment of the Series A perpetual and non-cumulative preference shares. Non-GAAP operating income was $101.4 million or $1.64 per common share for the nine months ended September 30th as compared to $107.3 million or $1.91 per common share for the same period last year.

A full description of the limitations in using non-GAAP measures and the adjustments made to derive our non-GAAP operating income and adjusted book value is included in the earnings release. To spend a little time on the drivers of our results, GAAP net income attributable to SHL for the nine months ended September 30th was primarily due to the following. First, $52.2 million of net premiums earned, which increased as a result of premium accelerations from remediation activities and refunding, given the age of our portfolio and the continued low interest rate environment.

Total premium accelerations were $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30th as compared to $14.2 million for the same period last year. Second, the successful remediation of our insured obligations related to American Roads, which resulted in a net benefit of $65 million. As a result of this transaction, we are fully remediated all of our American Roads insured obligations. Third, two settlements, the first of which settled a dispute with an RMBS originator and resulted in a $40 million benefit and the other settlement related to Lehman Brothers’ Proof of Claim for $14.1 million. And then lastly, we continued to experience positive reserve developments on our RMBS exposures.

These drivers were partially offset by higher operating expenses, primarily as a result of the non-recurring restructuring related expenses incurred during the year, and by losses on our insurance cash flow certificates as a result of expecting to pay fewer claims on remediated policies due to the positive RMBS developments. In addition, as shown on page seven of the third quarter financial highlights deck, SHL’s common shareholders’ equity increased from year-end 2015 by $186.6 million to $522.1 million or $4.63 of GAAP book value per common share as of September 30th. This was primarily driven by $115.2 million gain on the extinguishment of the Series A preferred shares, other positive effects in connection with the August restructuring transactions and net unrealized gains on investments; similarly, SHL’s adjusted book value increased by $258.2 million to $541.5 million or $6.25 per common share.

I’d like to now cover some highlights of our insured portfolio. As Susan mentioned during her remarks earlier and as outlined on pages eight and nine of the financial highlights decks, for the nine months ended September 30th, SHL reduced its total net par exposure by 20% to $22.8 billion. The reduction in total net par exposure was driven mainly by $2.1 billion in public finance refunding, $1.9 billion in amortizations, $1.1 billion in terminations and commutations and $0.5 billion in foreign currency exchange adjustments. The average internal rating of our portfolio was unchanged from yearend 2015 at BBB+ and total credit count decreased to 23.9% from 1,197 credits as of December 31 to 911 credits as of September 30th.

Our below investment grade credits, or bid exposure, decreased slightly to $2.9 billion or a 13% of Syncora's total insured portfolio. In addition, our big Flag List leverage ratio, as shown on Slide 12 of the deck and defined as our big exposure divided by our claims paying resources, decreased in total by 4%, which was driven by a decrease at SCAI, partially offset by a slight increase at SGI due to a downgrade of a large global infrastructure credit in the first quarter.

With that, let me turn the call over to Fred to provide you with an update on certain aspects of the Company's strategy.

Fred Hnat

Thank you, David, and thank you to those joining the call today. I know many of you are interested in the Company's go forward strategy, following the successful completion of the restructuring transactions. As we stated in our third quarter financial statements, the Company has engaged in a comprehensive review of the strategic review of the strategic options. In the meantime, as Susan discussed earlier, we have made -- we will be looking to reduce advisory and professional fees as we move forward, and we'll continue to assess areas to further reduce operating expenses being mindful of a need to balance the reduction in overall operating expenses with maintenance of a workforce appropriately scaled to implement the Company's various initiatives.

As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize value to stakeholders, we have been reviewing and this quarter we identified value creating initiatives, including a variety of potential reinsurance alternatives. We are now in the process of analyzing these options. Our analysis considers the drivers of value, one of which is the timing of return to stakeholders. While we recognize the timing as an important factor, we also focus on making prudent economic decisions.

In addition, we continue to focus on risk reduction and asset recovery. And this year, Syncora has made substantial progress on its remediation activities. As Syncora's financial condition has improved and there is less stress on our credit, we expect there will be fewer opportunities for remediation purchases and commutations than we have had in the past.

As we move forward in the next phase of our strategic plan in 2017 and 2018, our remediation focus will be in part on addressing the refinancing risk credits. Because we are constrained by confidentiality agreements and because of the sensitive nature of the information, I cannot provide specific credit names, but we'll discuss certain credits more generally. As you can see in the financial highlights deck, liquidity mismatch, as shown on Slides 14 and 15 of the deck, continues to be an area of focus for the Company from a remediation perspective.

The liquidity mismatch is a function of expected claims payments of approximately $203.2 billion between 2017 and 2029. And also, the risk we face from credits subject to refinancing, which may fail to refinance due to a variety of factors, including the underlying credit, market conditions or the structure of the deal. We have made significant progress in addressing liquidity mismatch, primarily as a result of the commutation in 2015 of a large structured single risk credit with refinancing risk and the American Roads remediations through 2016.

We continue to aggressively pursue multiple avenues to address our liquidity mismatch. Also, as part of our asset recovery activities, we perform ongoing evaluations of the potential to monetize assets that we have received or acquired as part of our remediation activities. These assets are generally illiquid due to a variety to reasons, such as continuing credit issues, structure of the security or other issues that affect marketability and value.

Finally, the rents utilized are $1.7 billion of NOLs, was reallocated to Syncora Holdings U.S. Inc, the U.S tax filer as part of the restructuring transactions. Management and the Board continue to review various options for NOL utilization. Management and our newly constituted Board will continue to work together to determine the best course for Syncora’s future. We look forward to providing you with additional updates on our progress as our strategy is crystallized.

Susan Comparato

Thank you, Fred. With that, Operator, let’s open the call to questions. Operator, would you please provide instruction for those analysts on the call?

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Andrew Gadlin from Odean

Capital Group. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Gadlin

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question, I have a quick question starting with Fred one of your last comments about exploring reinsurance transactions. And I was wondering if you could talk about the scope of what you’d look at, would you be looking at the entire Company, would you look at CAI in its entirely, would you look at individual transactions or classes of credits. Any color you can shed there would be helpful?

Fred Hnat

Thanks, Andrew. We’re currently conducting a broad review and analysis of the potential reinsurance options available to us. We’re considering many different potential structures portfolio stratifications that could be reinsured with a view towards which of those structures would be able to deliver the most value back to our stakeholders. That’s the objective. We understand timing and speed is important to some of our stakeholders. At the same time, we want to make prudent economic decisions. But at this point, we’re not in a position to say, which legal entities we would be looking to reinsure risk from, but we do have a review underway at this time.

Andrew Gadlin

Thank you. Along those lines, can you share any expectations you may have or conversations you’re having with DFS regarding the next payment on surplus notes, whether we should expect the similar amount. Or if there is any alternative for maybe calculating some of the discounts, since notes trade at a big discount? Is there any ability to capture that over the next 12 months?

David Blande

Thanks, Andrew. This is David. I’ll cover that question. I guess, I’d say that our financial condition continues to improve since the August 12th restructuring transactions, or as you indicated we did make a $55 million net payment on our surplus notes. We also have continued to improve SGI’s liquidity and surplus positioned in advance of our next payment date, which is for June 2017.

So I think that’s in help in our discussions with the NYDFS. I think it also come down to our relationship with the NYDFS, which as Susan had mentioned, we do believe when we have an excellent relationship with them. And we continue then an active dialogue with them as well, as they, prior to the August 12th restructuring, we were in regular contract with them. During the restructuring that was even stepped up more and we were in more frequent dialogue with them. And this is definitely something that’s new management team is focused on as well.

However, I do want to -- we said this and we’ll say it again that the surplus of payment is really ultimately up to the NYDFS as their approval is required for any such payments.

Andrew Gadlin

Also regarding the board related changes, and as for shareholders then looking for data on what the Board fees have been, whether there is a possibility for change and in fact that with the staggered board. Is there any changes or potential update you could provide there?

Susan Comparato

Sure, Andrew, I’ll take that question. In terms of board fees, I think it’s helpful to learn a little bit more about our process. On a regular basis, denominating governance committee, considers our Board fees in comparison to other FD companies, as well as other financial institutions and insurance companies of comparable size, I can assure you that those Board fees are really in line with industry norms and actually quite modest. But we are considering some further disclosures of those fees. I’m sure you recognized, we’re not a public Company, we’re not required to make such disclosures. But we’ve been asked been asked a number of questions, and we think that might be helpful in the coming quarters.

And in terms of the staggered Board, it’s certainly something that we’ve thought about. We do believe it’s the right structure for the Company now. And really I want to emphasize two reasons. First, there is a lot of expertise that’s required for a company like Syncora. Its highly specialized knowledge is important and staggered board provides us with that continuity. And second, the continuity also allows us to have a long-term focus on strategic plans. I think that, for now, staggered board is the right governance structure, but I really do want to emphasize with governance that it’s a dynamic process denominating and governance committee continues to review and assess what makes sense for Syncora. And as we develop and progress our strategic options, there is a potential for further changes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Charles from RW Pressprich. Your line is open.

Please go ahead.

Brian Charles

You’ve made a lot of progress on this liquidity mismatch that you’ve referenced in your financials for the last couple of years. But I wonder if you -- do you have any color, and I know you have a nice slide on how that liquidity mismatch might materialize over the next few years. But do you have any color on how you’re continuing to go after that? How you’re continuing to reduce that in terms of, if there are number of credits that you were working on, or do you have any color on how many credits that make-up that mismatch? And how you’re attacking this?

Fred Hnat

Thank you, Brian. We don't have a specific number of credits that account for this liquidity mismatch. There are a few that are more significant than others. They're basically comprised of three different buckets. One being gross claim payments that we expect to happen through 2030. This one significant refinancing risk credit with a heightened risk of material claim payments. And then they’re also other credits that have refinancing risk and principal repayments. We have, over-time, aggressively worked to reduce risk in our portfolio through negotiations with policy holders and issuers, and other counterparties. And that's an area that we're going to have to continue to work on to mitigate the liquidity mismatch risk.

It's an area that, it's gotten more difficult for Syncora as we've improved our financial condition. We're not able to commute policies and buy-in bonds at levels that we used to. So, it's certainly more of a challenge, but an area we'll be continuing to focus on.

Brian Charles

I guess with the one refinancing risk credit that you mentioned, is that the one within the financials for Syncora Guarantee of about $850 million?

Fred Hnat

Yes, that's right. That would relate to Reliance Rail.

Brian Charles

Okay, okay.

Fred Hnat

And you'll notice that the liquidity mismatch number has come down and the primary reason for that is we commuted a significant credit last year, a reinsurance credit of the structured single risk transaction.

Brian Charles

And the progress I guess you've made since the end of 2015, that's been mostly American Roads. Is that what you had mentioned?

Fred Hnat

Yes, American Roads. And there is this other structured single risk credit that we can't identify, because it’s subject to confidentiality under a reinsurance contract.

David Grande

Yes, 2015, has to do with the credit that Fred just mentioned, and 2016 a lot of, most of that was driven by American Roads remediations.

Brian Charles

So, what's left now, I guess, with the $190 million at least with SGI, that’s certain number credits, so you can't go into too much detail regarding how that is. But I guess it's -- I don't know if I want to get too far ahead of myself. But just given the progress you've made so far, it has been substantial. I am wondering to what extent I could, if I were to model this, how I could see that coming down over the next year. I don't know if I have enough information to try to extrapolate that though.

David Grande

Yes, I think we would be reluctant to comment on projecting out how that number would come down.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Charles Tyson from KBW. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Charles Tyson

Just want to follow-up on the potential reinsurance deals. How wide is the net you're thinking about in terms of who you’ve been considering to do that type of transaction within the financial guarantee industry, or kind of outside in a broader reinsurance pool. How imminent would you anticipate that that transactional allow you to end up with capital to the HoldCo?

Fred Hnat

As far as potential reinsurance counterparties, all options are on the table for us. We’re still in the early stages of undertaking a broad review and analysis of the benefits, benefits back to our stakeholders. But we’ll keep an open mind, and review all potential counterparties and all potential structures.

As far as timing, that’s also a function of what timing provides the best benefit to Syncora and its

Stakeholders, so, I think it's premature at this stage as we’re in the early phase of analysis to say exactly when reinsurance could potentially happen.

Charles Tyson

And then on Puerto Rico, can you talk about your reserved your GO and CapEx exposure, and if you can give a little color in terms of how you’re thinking about the breakout the public financial reserves for SGI and SCAI. But I was just kind of curious how does map to actual Puerto Rico reserves. And then also just in terms of Puerto Rico, you’re potentially not making more, that’s the restatement and you guys making claims for payments. Can you talk about how that affects your liquidity, both of those entities, and how that’s -- how its contemplating your forecast at the moment?

Fred Hnat

Well, we have exposures to PREPA and the general obligation bonds with Commonwealth. It’s our policy not to discuss reserves with specificity. But we do think we’re well positioned on both of those credits. We have approximately $306 million of overall exposure. And when you include the bonds that we’ve purchased that number comes up to $460 million, which is approximately 2% of our overall insured portfolio. So, we have -- we’re part of the RSA creditor group. The RSA for PREPA was extended recently to the end of January. So, we’re working actively on that process.

The GO bonds, we understand that the governor-elect has announced recently that the statement is going to be made in the next few days about the Commonwealth intensions with respect to the GOs and other bonds of the Commonwealth. So, that’s an important initiative and we’re following it closely, and we expect it to pick-up momentum early in 2017. I don’t know, David, if you have any other comments on.

David Blande

No, I would fully agree with that. I think we, as you mentioned, we are fully reserved on our Puerto Rico exposures.

Charles Tyson

The public finance reserves in your supplement on page nine. Is that -- what else would be in there? Is that just Detroit, or are there other things in there? Or is it just mostly Puerto Rico?

Fred Hnat

So on page 9 of the supplements, I guess, I probably can’t get into details of that as I would -- these disclosing, what our reserve position is on Puerto Rico. But sufficed to say, Puerto Rico is probably the twice number of that is in those buckets.

Charles Tyson

And then just on the management changes, I mean obviously there has been a significant amount of change at the entity over the last couple of months. I mean, could you talk about what the new management team is trying to do differently than the old management team? Maybe the fact that the former Chief Restructuring Officer is now at a different financial guarantor opens up some opportunities for you guys in terms of maximizing the value of Syncora, and just the overall relationship and interaction between management and the Board, if that’s changed at all; or if that’s been operating similarly?

Susan Comparato

Sure, I’ll take that question. I’m happy to say that the management team, the transition has gone very well. I’d expected so, because the new management team is all people who have been asked

Syncora part of the many achievements and accomplishments of Syncora, so I don’t think there is something we are trying to better than the former management team. It’s just a matter of we want to keep the pace, keep the pressure on, to keep delivering value to our stakeholders. Our relationship with our board is very good. Our relationship with our regulators is very good, and so I’m pleased with that.

In terms of potential opportunities with AMBC, I think, maybe to go back to Fred’s comments, we’re open with respect to all counterparties, all potential transactions that creating value. So, there is potentially an opportunity, but really it’s too early to say our review is ongoing.

Charles Tyson

I guess is following off of that. I mean is this, Syncora has, I mean, at this point, do you guys see yourself as an entity that’s in liquidation, and employees are kept progressing as quickly as possible to wind things up, and get value to stakeholders? Or is it more ongoing entity with the more time to resolve outstanding issues is the way you see yourself?

Fred Hnat

We don’t view ourselves in liquidation. We are involved in a broad strategic review of all the options available through the Company. And when it deliberate on that process and make sure that we follow the path that delivers the most, the most value back to our stakeholders. So, that’s how we view things at this stage.

Operator

And our final question comes from the line of Rob Halder from Nat Alliance Securities. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Rob Halder

Just a couple of quick follow-up questions; first, I was hoping you guys could address, and I know you’ve addressed Puerto Rico. But your reserve methodology and adequacy, especially as it relates to some of the structured single risk credits that you have out there, and I appreciate you guys putting that supplemental information at the back of your slide-deck. But I’m just wondering how you guys are reserving for some of the specific credit events can happen in the structured single risk portfolio?

Fred Hnat

I guess, first let me start off by saying that there was a lot of work that goes into our reserving procedures. You do have robust processes and controls in place to look at our exposures, and to develop our loss reserves each period. And ultimately, this is why we feel that our reserves are appropriate. This is a question that we get from time-to-time with procedures really start-off with a ratings and review process for each deal. And then for credits where we believe that there is -- that a loss is probable and reasonably estimable, we then establish a loss reserve usually after modeling out our expectations of future losses.

And so this is how we do it for even the structures on the risk credit that you pointed out. I will add that for our RMBS exposures, we do have an added control. At least once per year, we also do engage an independent third-party expert to look at material loss credits. And then based on those results, we then benchmark the amounts that we have to them. And if it's not within a reasonable range, we usually will adjust our reserves up or down, again our specific RMBSs. And then lastly, I'll also say, not necessarily that the directional auditors are part of that were control environment, but they do a lot of work during the year on the quarterly basis and some detail, lot of procedures at year end as well, which also provides us comfort, a comfort that our reserves are reasonable.

Rob Halder

And I guess the last question that I had, and I know you guys don't want to get into projecting, as you said before. But just on the amortization of the portfolio, on slide 13 of the presentation, you guys put out. It looks like you're expecting a moderation, and I'm wondering if some of that has to do with the rising, recently rising interest rate environment. And just wondering if you guys are seeing any impact from that on the amortization of the portfolio, particularly on the municipal side?

Fred Hnat

Sure, I can talk to you about that. Slide 13 is our expected amortization without regards to any refundings or remediations. We've indicated I think -- I believe in the footnote. But I can maybe just talk a little bit about our refunding history and what our expectations are for going forward, and now it relates to interest rates. So, in 2015, we actually experienced probably the highest amount of refunding in the Company's history. This year, we've also seen high volume of refundings as well, but not quite at the same pace as 2015. As you alluded to, the level of refunding activity is very sensitive to interest rates.

So the low interest rate environment has really helped to drive this volume over the last couple of years. But I should also mention that another significant factor driving refunding is the age of our book of business. And so most of our public finance book was written between 2005 and 2007, and the typical muni-bond has a call date starting 10-years from issuance. And so we're in that zone currently.

So our expectation is that for the remainder of 2016, we still see some elevated levels of refunding. 2017m we believe also that there will be a high volume of refunding, and then in 2018 and thereon, we expect that that level should significantly taper-off.

Rob Halder

And I know that other monolines have talked about helping to incentivize those refundings or working with the issuers to let them know about the call dates. Are you guys similarly being proactive about addressing those refunding?

Fred Hnat

Yes we are. We deal directly with different credits in our portfolio, and make them aware of sub-call dates on an ongoing basis.

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn this call back to Ms. Sharon Smith

Sharon Smith

Thank you, Operator. And thanks to everyone for joining us on the call. I hope you found it helpful. We look forward to talking with you again next quarter.

In the meantime, if you have any questions at all, and as a means of continuing our dialogue, please feel free to reach out to me directly, at 212-478-3413, or through our dedicated Investor Relations email, investorrelations@scafg.com. A transcript and replay of this call will be available on our Web site later today. Thank you all for listening.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

