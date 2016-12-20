Exar Corporation Is In Play

It has no debt and a stable EBITDA. It could be the target of a private equity firm.

Introduction

Exar Corporation (EXAR) ("Exar") is restructuring right now like other competitors did a year ago. I wrote a lot about this restructuring process as well as the M&A wave in the semiconductor industry. You can check, for example, this story.

I thought the wave had ended. Thus, the fact that Exar is doing the homework now has really surprised me. The company has recently sold a subsidiary and may be in a restructuring process. In addition, some activists and sophisticated investors are inside the firm, waiting for a decent turn around. I believe that these are very interesting reasons to buy this stock right now. Also, I think that it is a good PE target.

Exar and its performance

Exar was founded in 1971. The company designs and develops integrated circuits and system solutions at Silicon Valley, California and Hsinchu (Taiwan). It sells from different locations around the globe.

I do not see a big decline in its revenue during the last two years. That may be the reason that the board did not want to enter into any business combination when the semiconductor industry was consolidating.

The industry had suffered losses during the last two years, but Exar has shown a solid EBITDA. I believe that the company is very old and has been able to create very good relations with clients. These long-lasting relationships have facilitated the company delivering stable results over the years. Private equity firms interested in acquiring this company will appreciate its stable EBITDA.

No debt

A very good reason to think that Exar could be a great target is the fact that the company has very little outstanding debt. A private equity firm would acquire the company with debt and use the earnings of the company to pay it.

Sale of a subsidiary return value to the shareholder

In June 2016, the company announced that the board had completed the sale of its iML Subsidiary for $136 million. I want people to read the comments of the current management of the company:

"This transaction is a fantastic conclusion of Exar's Board reviewing strategic alternatives and analyzing long-term risk. After evaluating several options, we are pleased to have entered into this agreement with E-Town Chipone. We strongly believe this represents significant value creation for our stockholders." Press release

The company has been frequently reviewing strategic alternatives. While other competitors were acquired by private equity firms, the board looked for solutions to remain competitive. I don't know whether the company has been pushed by the activist shareholders inside the firm to act in this way. In any case, this strategic review process means that the board is really working to deliver value to the shareholders. While selecting companies, we should look for these kinds of boards.

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors do not need confidential information to detect when a company is in play. It is enough to see some activists while buying the stock and a board that is looking to return value to the shareholders to "smell" a merger or any other transaction.

From the following plot, it is clear that something is going on:

Activists

Simcoe Management Company, LLC: it is a hedge fund based in New York, which holds more than 5% of the company. According to this website, it had $193 million under management in Q3 of 2016.

Soros: His fund "Soros Fund Management" holds more than 5%. It did not file a 13D.

Conclusion

Exar is an outstanding company led by a board that is looking to return value to the shareholders. In addition, there are many fabulous reasons to believe that it is a very good target for a private equity firm: the absence of debt, its stable EBITDA and the amount of respected shareholders inside the firm, who may push the board to sell the business. It is definitely a great stock to sit on.

