Crude Tankers And China: What To Watch In 2017

Most of those imports are brought in by crude tankers.

Overview

Recently we have been taking a look at key nations that could have a significant impact on crude tanker demand in the short and long-run.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime Inc. (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

On November 21st I published a detailed report on India which discussed trends in crude demand, domestic production, crude imports, refinery expansion, import reliance, and deals which indicate long term faith on the part of many major nations.

This was followed by a report on Indonesia released on December 12th which examined the long-term potential for growth in that region. Here we discussed ongoing domestic production declines, changes in government policy, private investment, the burden of government subsidies, increasing refinery capacity, and deals being negotiated which once again showed long term faith on the part of many major nations.

Of course, there is one important region left that we must cover, China.

China is the second largest economy in the world, behind the USA and these two have traded the title for top crude importer quite a few times in 2016.

However, the US doesn't import nearly as much crude by sea as China. According to the EIA, for the full year 2015 Canada composed approximately 40% of gross imports into the USA and Mexico about 8%. The vast majority of those come by land.

Therefore, China's imports are more important to the crude oil tanker industry and make it the most important single nation for crude tanker demand.

Here we will take a look at some key factors that could play a role regarding Chinese crude demand in 2017.

Falling Domestic Production

China's domestic production has been on a steady decline since its peak in July of 2015.

Though China's crude production rebounded from the lowest in more than seven years in November, production still remains about 13% lower than the aforementioned peak.

The reversal in November came as prices rallied on speculation OPEC would agree to curb output.

Click to enlarge

Source: Bloomberg

However, this jump is widely viewed as unable to overcome a longer-term trend and still represents a 9% decline in production year over year.

Bloomberg reports:

China's output has declined this year as state-owned firms shut wells at mature fields that are too expensive to operate at current prices. The country needs oil above $50 a barrel to stabilize production, according to analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein, as well as Fu Chengyu, the former chairman of both Cnooc Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. Production is forecast to drop 335,000 barrels a day this year, followed by a further slide next year of 240,000 barrel a day, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

Chinese oil production has declined both on and offshore. PetroChina reported that crude output for the first nine months of the year fell to 696.6 MMBO from 722.9 MMBO a year earlier. Similarly, China National Offshore Oil Corporation recorded a 7.7 percent decline in oil and natural gas production in the third quarter.

Oilprice.com reported:

PTR (PetroChina) and many of its fellow Chinese oil and gas companies are stockpiling cash to use outside of the country. Sources close to the company's leadership said it is looking at deals from Africa to the Middle East and North America to boost overseas production rather than continue to pump capital into uneconomic fields at home.

Low oil prices have forced China's state-owned oil majors to curb oil exploration and production activities. Further contributing to the country's falling oil output are maturing oil fields and aging infrastructure.

Forbes reports:

With maturing fields and aging infrastructure, China will have to intensity its already massive global oil search, increasing reliance on producers in places from troubled South Sudan, to Niger, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Angola, Russia, and Venezuela, among others.

The consensus remains that unless crude oil can find a floor and start trending upward again around $60, Chinese oil companies have little incentive to drill domestically.

Though a deal was struck by OPEC and the potential for $60 oil remains a possibility, as reported by Bank of America Merrill Lynch which projects $61 average crude prices for 2017, that hasn't been enough to inspire a shift in strategy by Chinese oil majors.

In fact, China Daily reports:

China's oil companies plan to reduce crude oil output due to flagging prices. Sinopec, the largest oil refiner in China, and PetroChina, the largest oil and gas producer, have both lowered their oil production targets.

Fu Chengyu, former chairman of both Cnooc Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec believes that the trend of expansion is over and consolidation may become the next order. He told Bloomberg that "China's biggest state-owned companies will see "dramatic changes" in the next few years as they may downsize and become more efficient." Furthermore, "Chinese oil companies have "tremendous room" to improve efficiency." He concluded by stating that "if we don't move faster, reform ourselves faster, we will become a dinosaur."

Demand Trends

The trend of decreasing domestic output is being met with an increasing appetite for crude in several key areas.

Manufacturing

In November China's PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) hit a 16 month high of 51.7. This is not only a key indicator of the nation's economic health, but since manufacturing activities are closely related to crude oil demand, it also serves as an expression of China's consumption of the commodity.

The takeaway here is that manufacturing in China is the strongest it's been in a couple years. And the broader economy is looking strong as well. This is the result of China's recent policy stimulus, a red hot housing market, and proliferation of debt which has buttressed growth.

However, concerns about inflation, compounding debt, and policies designed to curb the real estate boom look to be a few potential headwinds going forward. Policy makers look to be shifting focus from hitting previously determined GDP targets over to risk management which could cool this segment.

Additionally, recent price increases for key commodities, on which Chinese manufacturing is heavily dependent, has created a bit of a concern.

Furthermore, worries are growing about a potential trade war with the United States as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take charge. Trump has previously accused China of currency manipulation and threatened to slap high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Finally, a rapidly strengthening US dollar helped to push the yuan currency to 8-1/2-year lows, prompting China's policymakers to become more concerned with a surge in capital outflows.

Transportation

Since China overtook the United States as the world's largest auto market in 2010 it hasn't looked back. But the growth that propelled them to the top is waning. In the past double digit percentage growth of auto ownership had been the norm, but the last two years have seen mid-single-digit growth. This trend is likely to continue in coming years.

As dependence on oil imports continues to grow and concerns over pollution and greenhouse gases become more and more prominent, Chinese government policies have focused on promoting the use of more fuel-efficient vehicles, electric vehicles, and conservation.

But two major policies designed to achieve this goal may be in jeopardy.

Following China's tax decrease on cars with an engine capacity up to 1.6 liters in October 2015 to 5% from 10% consumers have pushed up auto purchases with smaller cars being favored over larger ones.

Concerns over an extension of this policy have been mounting as policy makers have remained tight lipped. This prompted a 20% rise in October and a 17% increase in November of auto sales year over year as consumers jump in to take advantage of the tax breaks.

These purchases aided growth in a segment which has been on an upward trend since 1990. But some industry experts think that trend could be in jeopardy without continuing support from the government.

The Detroit News reports:

"China is a vital market for automakers around the world and policy uncertainties here are the biggest challenge for those counting on this demand," said Yale Zhang, managing director at researcher Autoforesight Shanghai Co. "The tax cut worked like a giant commercial spurring consumers to buy. If it isn't extended, we'll most likely see a 2 percent decline or no growth next year."

Speculation that the trend of favoring smaller cars over larger ones will also come to an end along with these tax breaks. This could make for more fuel intensive auto purchases going forward.

Another government policy has also been called into question for 2017, which again may be beneficial to the crude oil segment.

Government subsidies are vital to Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers. For pure electric buses, subsidies often exceed half of the price of the bus, while for battery electric or plug-in hybrid passenger cars, they can account for 20-50% of the retail price.

But Citi has recently come forward with the idea that "Beijing is changing its mind on electric vehicles and is expected to slash subsidies next year. Under Citi's bear case, subsidies for electric buses could be cut by 66% next year, while subsidies for battery electric or plug-in hybrid passenger cars could be cut by 40%."

As auto ownership continues to rise, albeit at a less rapid rate, more fuel intensive autos and busses may be finding their way onto the roads if these subsidies and tax breaks are not extended.

Refineries

China's refinery throughput hit a daily record in November of 11.14 million bpd, up 3.4% year over year. Refinery construction has slowed since 2014, so the bigger impact has come from the relaxed crude import licenses allowing China's independent "teapot" refineries access to overseas crude leading to increased operating rates.

Prior to this move independent refiners largely secured feedstock from domestic sources usually through oil majors. As of October, teapots have imported 30 million tons of crude which has at times tested port infrastructure at Qingdao and pipeline capacity in the region of Shandong province where most of these independent operators are located.

So far a total of 17 teapots have been granted quotas worth a combined 67.05 million tons a year, equal to 1.35 million barrels a day, in 2016. A dozen others are seeking approval for a total of 23 million tons in allocations. But the story looks a bit mixed as to if Chinese authorities will allow this to continue.

On December 7th, Bloomberg reported:

The amount of incremental new quotas allocated for private refiners in 2017 may drop "significantly" from 2016, said Pang Guanglian, deputy secretary general of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, an industry group that is among reviewers of the allocations. Some of the teapots are falling behind on their commitment to eliminate outdated units, and a few are trading quotas instead of utilizing them, Pang said last month.

On December 9th, oilprice.com reported:

China may not renew the oil product export quotas for independent refineries, the so-called teapots, according to local trading sources who spoke to S&P Platts. The current quotas expire at the end of the year, and Beijing has not yet asked teapots to submit applications for quotas for the first quarter of 2017. Normally, applications are submitted by mid-November.

However, on December 8th, Reuters reported:

Officials at three independent refineries and an official involved in national import policy said they expected the government to keep next year's crude oil import quotas for independents unchanged to slightly higher.

This decision is a big deal for crude tankers, as next year teapots are expected to contribute 200,000-400,000 bpd to China's crude import growth, out of an overall import rise of 500,000-700,000 bpd, according to estimates from research consultancy Energy Aspects.

As of publication time for this article, a definitive answer has yet to be given by Chinese authorities making this a key area to watch.

Strategic Petroleum Reserves

As with most things related to national security, the expectation of full public disclosure isn't always something we can rely upon. This became evident in a recent article by the Washington Post entitled China May Be Stockpiling More Oil Than Anyone Realized.

Prior to this it was widely believed that China's SPR was capable of storing a bit over 500 million bbl with approximately 400 already in storage this past summer.

But the Washington Post article indicated that crude currently in storage may be 50% higher than previously thought and that could have some important implications on the crude market.

Citing satellite-imaging firm called Orbital Insight the WP reported:

Chinese inventories in May stood at 600 million barrels, substantially more than commonly thought and nearly as much as the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The issue could influence expectations in oil markets. If China has built larger reserves than previously estimated, that means much of what looked like oil demand over the past couple of years was not a result of higher consumption but of strategic planning. It would make OPEC's task of cutting output to drive up prices­ more difficult. And it could provide a buffer for China in the event of a sudden disruption in imported supplies.

Analysts do not like wild cards but this revelation is just that. In fact, the images showed that there were approximately 2,100 storage tanks, far more than the 500 reported to exist. Of course, this doesn't include underground storage.

The question now becomes just how much more unreported storage capacity exists and at what price does China stop storing and begin utilizing?

Conclusion

On the supply side the trend is clear. China is seeing declining domestic output which is on track to continue unless a sustainable rise in oil prices prompts a new round of investment.

However, on the demand side numerous questions are beginning to emerge. For the manufacturing segment we see inflation, compounding debt, policies designed to curb the real estate boom, higher commodity prices, and the election of Donald Trump as a potential disruptor.

For transportation we have noted that some policies that have promoted a shift away from fuel intensive vehicles may be coming to an end, but no official announcements have been made yet.

On the refinery front, the decision to allow teapots to directly import in 2017 has yet to be finalized. This could mean oil majors once again hold all the cards in terms of providing feedstock for these independent outfits which could curtail output.

Finally, the SPR issue is one that will be difficult to answer. JP Morgan had theorized back in June that the SPR's would be full by August leading to import drops in September. But that never materialized due to unreported storage capacity that China had kept out of the public eye. But if OPEC is successful in raising prices could this prompt Chinese officials to curtail purchases for this hidden SPR sites or even start utilizing some of the crude in storage. After all, if Chinese demand falls substantially due to this it could mitigate or even negate the impact of OPEC's cuts and China could find itself benefiting from inexpensive crude once again. Maybe OPEC isn't the only one that can manipulate market prices anymore?

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

