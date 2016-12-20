The Next Great Bull Market In Grains Will Come And Now Is The Time To Prepare

The prices of the primary grain futures contracts traded on the Chicago Board of Trade division of the CME remain a lot closer to lows than highs. Grains are a staple for people around the globe and given exponential population growth around the world, they will continue to be among the most important commodity sectors in the years ahead.

The fact is that people need air, water and nourishment to survive. Grains are the basic ingredients in many of the food products consumed by people all over the world on a daily basis. During years when supplies are bountiful, few people think much about grain markets and prices of the primary agricultural products like corn, wheat and soybeans. However, in years when supplies fall short of global requirements a different story emerges.

If you ask most people their opinion as to which commodity staple is the most political when it comes to the factors that drive price, they will likely point to crude oil. However, anyone who is a student of history can cite the many examples throughout history of how the availability of food has directly impacted people, caused civil insurrection or even changed governments. The fact is that most people do not pay much attention to grain prices unless they suddenly jump or availability becomes scarce. These days, grains are taking a back seat to most other commodities that trade in the futures markets. However, markets are cyclical and this is exactly the time to put grains on your investment radar.

Four straight years of bumper crops

In 2012, a drought lifted the prices of corn, wheat and soybeans to dizzying heights. Since then, four straight years of bumper crops in the United States, and around the world, have caused grain prices to come back down to earth. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The monthly chart of CBOT corn highlights that the price of the grain has dropped from all-time highs of $8.4375 in August 2012 to under $4. Corn has been trading in a range of $3 to $4.50 per bushel since the middle of 2014 as production has more than satisfied global demand. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The monthly chart of CBOT wheat shows that the price of the grain has declined from $9.4725 in July 2012 to the $4 level recently. The prices of corn and wheat are less than half the level four years ago. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

Soybeans peaked at all-time highs of $17.9475 in September 2012 and are now just over $10 per bushel.

Four straight years of bumper crops has been good news for consumers. Inventories of the primary grains remain at or close to record levels which means that there is plenty of food to feed the world. The grains have been in a bear market for four years and with each bumper crop, the prices have either made a new low or remained close to the lowest levels in many years.

Last spring there was a supply scare in the soybean market and all of the grains rallied in sympathy but the United States came through and crop yields caused price rallies to run out of steam.

Soybeans provided a clue to what is possible

The El Nino weather pattern in 2015 caused a shortage of palm oil in Asia and demand for soybean oil, a substitute, soared causing the price of the soybean product to rally. Poor weather conditions in Brazil during their planting, growing and harvest season last year led the price of soybean meal and raw soybeans to rally. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of CBOT soybean futures illustrates, the price of beans rallied from $8.49 in early March 2016 to highs of $12.085 in early June, a rally of more than 42% in just three months. However, as the U.S. crop began to grow and weather supported another bumper yield the price moved lower to below $10 as the supply situation would not be as bad as the market feared. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and the crop issues in Brazil did translate into problems for U.S. production.

When beans took off to the upside last spring, the price of corn rallied from under $3.50 to highs of $4.3925 per bushel while wheat appreciated from $4.35 to $5.24 per bushel. Corn has come back down to the $3.50 level after a bumper crop year and wheat has moved even lower than its pre-spring rally lows trading down to under $3.60 per bushel. The U.S. is also the world's leader when it comes to corn production and exports but wheat production comes from many other areas in the world and a record crop in Russia led the grain lower.

The important thing to understand about the price action last spring when the price of beans rallied on a poor Brazilian crop and the prices of corn and wheat followed is the potential for appreciation in the grain sector the next time something goes wrong with the U.S. crop.

Mother Nature always is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for grain prices and there are no guarantees that 2017 will bring the fifth straight year of bumper crops. The price action in soybeans over a relatively short period is a lesson for the potential of these agricultural commodities particularly because each year the world has come to depend on a bigger crop and more supplies.

Demand keeps on rising

The demand side of the fundamental equation for grains continues to grow each year as there are more people in the world to feed on earth each day. Click to enlargeSource: here

In 1960, there were less than 3 billion people on our planet. Today's world population amounts to over 7.35 billion. In 56 years, the number of hungry mouths has more than doubled. While technological advances have increased crop yields, there is a finite amount of fertile soil and land and water to support crop growth in the world.

While the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported the bumper levels of crops throughout the 2016 growing and harvest seasons, rising demand has highlighted the agencies reports each month in their World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report (WASDE).

The spotlight is currently off the grain markets and for good reason, the silos and terminals are full of crops as farmers produced more grains and oilseeds than the world currently requires. However, the large carryover stocks in silos and terminals have a limited shelf life. After all, corn, wheat and soybeans are not commodities like copper, gold and oil that can sit in storage for years if not decades. Agricultural commodities rot, lose protein levels and deteriorate over time. Therefore, each year is a new adventure when it comes to feeding the world, a planet that relies on every increasing crop sizes.

The next bull market in grains will shock

There will come a time, perhaps in 2017 or 2018, when weather conditions in the United States are not perfect like they were from 2013-2016. In 2012, the drought caused the price of corn and beans to move to all-time highs. In 2008, a global shortage of wheat caused the grain to rise to an all-time high. One of the triggers for the Arab Spring in 2010 were bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt as prices shot up and availability was scarce.

One thing to consider when analyzing the future potential for food prices is to look back at where they were at the beginning of this century.

In August 2000, the price of wheat traded at a low of $2.32 per bushel. That year corn hit lows of $1.74 and beans were under $4.50 per bushel. While the prices of these primary grains are currently around half what they were in 2012, they are all around double what they were in 2000, a testament to growing demand around the world. The next time a weather-related issue hits the grain markets and crop yields are below average levels watch out, the bull market in prices will take corn, wheat and soybeans to new all-time highs very quickly.

The time is now to prepare - follow the big companies consolidating all over the place

In 2016, we have seen consolidation across the agricultural sector. The merger between Potash (NYSE:POT) and Agrium (NYSE:AGU) is one example in the fertilizer business. A potential marriage between Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and the German chemical company Bayer AG is another in the seed business. The combination of Dow Chemical and DuPont and Syngenta and ChemChina are further examples of the consolidation in the agricultural sector.

The consolidation of businesses that provide critical inputs for farmers is likely to mean that higher prices for those inputs are on the horizon increasing the production costs for all grains and agricultural commodities in the years to come. At the same time, the three primary grains have fallen to levels where it appears there is good support. With production costs on the rise, the base prices for these commodities are rising and revisiting the prices at the beginning of the century is unlikely. With so much grain in storage the chances are the recent lows are at or close to significant bottoms in all of the primary markets.

A look at the forward curve as of the close of business on Monday, December 19, in the grains reflects the current bearish sentiment in the sector. Click to enlargeSource: CME

Soybeans are in backwardation, deferred prices are lower than nearby prices. Those deferred prices are around $8 per bushel below the 2012 highs. Click to enlarge Source: CME

Corn is in contango, but the price out to 2020 is less than half the 2012 level. Click to enlarge Source: CME

Finally, the price of wheat remains at less than half the level it was in 2008 and is significantly lower than in 2012. One of the ways to begin building positions to prepare for the next moonshot in the grain sector is to look at the Teucrium family of ETF products.

Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

The Teucrium Corn ETF (NYSEARCA:CORN) is trading at the lowest level in years and with net assets of around $79 million the liquid product trades around 100,000 shares each day. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

The Teucrium Wheat ETF (NYSEARCA:WEAT) is also at lows and it has net assets of $59 million and trades an average daily volume of around 150,000 shares. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

Finally, the Teucrium Soybean ETF (NYSEARCA:SOYB) has net assets of $15.34 million and trades around 18,000 shares each day.

These ETF's are liquid instruments and they provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the primary grain markets while avoiding the traditional route via the futures and futures options markets. It is probable that the downside potential for all of these grain markets is small due to rising input costs and demand for food around the world. At the same time, the upside potential is quite attractive for this sector as the next time there is a whiff of a supply issue prices will soar.

Buying these grain ETF products on any price weakness over the coming weeks and months is likely to offer investors and traders the opportunity to participate in these markets with limited risk. I believe that we will eventually see the next great bull market in grains sooner rather than later and using current price weakness to build long positions may be one of the best strategies for 2017. Now is a great time to consider adding grains to your investment portfolio.

