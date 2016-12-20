Dollar Momentum Can Continue Near Term, Maybe Not Long Term

On December 12th we said, "Dollar About To Make Historic Breakout." Rates at home and inflation abroad are making the dollar more valuable. These trends can continue in the near term but probably not longer term.

The Dollar Did It

Click to enlarge

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above you have the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) versus the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP). Down is dollar strength on this chart. The dollar broke out of a big base. It can keep going.

Main Reasons For The Breakout

Interest Rates

As US bonds dropped yields jumped, making the rates in the US relatively investable. 10-year yields had been 1.6% as recently as July and have jumped nearly 100bp. When compared to near-zero rates abroad investors bought dollars and with them bought US debt.

Inflation Rates

Inflation has been picking up in the EU and Japan faster than the pickup in the US. That also can tilt valuation to the US as a currency with a safer store of value. Inflation reduces the value of a currency because as prices go up purchasers need more currency for the same units. Slower relative inflation pickup of late may have helped the relative valuation of its currency.

Safety

With a huge planned spending in the US the economy may have more visibility. That is in contrast to a rush of money leaving China as the country scrambles to balance their own currency. Hong Kong markets have also dropped causing investors to look for safe havens.

Confirmation

The line we drew in the chart above is our "confirming" line. If we close above that line we wouldn't be as bullish on the dollar. If we stay below that line it can keep going.

Longer Term

Click to enlarge

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve

Above is the trade weighted index of the dollar going back to the 1970s. There is a clear longer term downtrend.

While there is upside of appoximately 5%-6% the longer term trend could hold further upside. As foreign central banks feel inflation they will follow the Fed and raise their rates in time. That will rebalance the divergence in rates. Over time that can stall out the upside in the dollar.

Conclusion

Short term it looks like the dollar can still move higher. Longer term it is getting close to hitting a bigger longer-term downtrend. That downtrend can come into play as foreign central banks catch up to the US in raising rates.

