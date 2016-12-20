The Melting Ice Cube That Is Barnes & Noble

Click to enlarge

I've been very critical of Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) in the past as I see this company as a melting ice cube. That viewpoint hasn't changed despite the sizable rally we've seen this year, as BKS still has a very deep and fundamental problem - its sales continue to decline. Despite all of the good work it is doing to boost margins via lower costs, the simple fact is that its demand continues to wane, year after year, and that sort of setup isn't one I'd recommend buying. But despite my bearishness, I have to contend with a stock that has basically doubled off of its lows this year. So let's take a look.

Total sales were down yet again in Q2, this time by 4%. Retail sales were down 3.5%, including a 3.2% drop in comp sales and while that beat very, very low expectations from analysts, that's not a good showing by any stretch. In addition, keep in mind that this was a quarter that saw a boost from the release of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; the damage would have been worse without that.

The NOOK program continues to be a joke as it always has been, and revenue there was down almost 20%. That business has done nothing but distract management, pull resources and lose money for BKS since its inception and as long as it exists, BKS will have a perpetual anchor on its earnings. To be honest, I wish BKS would just shut the thing down and move on but that doesn't seem to be in the cards. I get the strategic direction of wanting to play in the digital space because people don't read paper books anymore, but NOOK has been an abject failure from the start and makes the also-ran retail stores look like a relative superstar.

Management tried to blame the election on the company's weak traffic, but I'd invite the management team to examine the results from the past several years and ask them what the problem has been over that time period. The idea that the election was somehow responsible for BKS' terrible quarter is laughable and to be honest, it shows management either doesn't know what's going on or is in complete denial.

For further proof that management has no idea how to fix its problems, it is now investing in earnest in its restaurant concept. The idea is simple enough but given that plates are in the mid-teens and higher, I'm not sure who would go into a bookstore and pay $20 or $30 for lunch. I would imagine coffee and pastries would be a better draw but BKS is going with a full-blown eatery for some reason. I get the idea is to drive traffic, but still it's a bar-like atmosphere in a bookstore, so I can't imagine it will prove to be a dinner destination. Plus, running a restaurant is one of the most treacherous businesses one can attempt and BKS isn't exactly awesome at its core business, so color me skeptical.

Further, the rally has taken BKS to 24 times this year's earnings and while that's more than expensive by any measure, it doesn't include the fact that expectations from analysts are very high. BKS has managed to boost margins by keeping costs in check but keep in mind that this company is barely breaking even despite better than $4B in annual revenue. The fundamental problem BKS faces is that its digital platform is dead and that people just choose digital books over paper ones. With that out of the way, what is left for BKS? To run a restaurant inside its bookstores? I just don't see why people are buying this stock right now at 24 times earnings.

The bottom line is that there is no way to cut your way to profitability with perpetually declining revenue and that is exactly what BKS has right now. The restaurant business is not the savior and the bookstores certainly aren't in the midst of a turnaround by any stretch. Expectations are very high for next year and for the life of me, I can't understand why. BKS looks like an easy short here as it is very expensive, the business is still dying and it is up against stiff resistance just overhead. What more could you ask for?

Disclosure: I am/we are short BKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.