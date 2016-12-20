There Is Still Wide Scope For U.S. Financials' Price Increases After The Bull Market

Therefore, a long and slightly leveraged position in US banks with a 3-5 years horizon should be very lucrative for a banks investor… but beware of short term corrections.

Nevertheless, the market has not yet priced in bank stocks its future earnings increases from the gearing of the cycle and the potential impact of Donald Trump’s plan on banks.

After the late 2016 banks bull run it seems that market valuation has caught up with current earnings of US commercial and investment banks.

From the bust…

The end of the year for banks globally has certainly been spectacular and as good as the start was bad. By early 2016 a classical banking panic with limited fundamental reasons developed in the US, Europe and Asia at the same time. A similar event had not been witnessed since the stock market's panic of 2008, preview of the credit crunch to come.

US financials indexes KBW Nasdaq Banks and Euro Stoxx 600 in Europe fell 25% and 26%, respectively, from maximums reached several months before.

The fundamental situation of the economy, the banking industry and stock price level of US banks did not warrant a fall of this magnitude: American commercial and investment banks that had cleaned their balance sheet and positioned themselves at the start of a new business cycle were quoted at around 8 times P/E compared with a historic average of around 14.

As a consequence of these low P/E levels at the bottom of the cycle, price book to value per share of US banks was extremely low historically as well: around 0.75 times for US mega banks Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citi (NYSE:C), for example; a bit more for "blue chips" Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and U.S. Bancorp. (NYSE:USB). The US market was indeed full of bargains in June 2016.

In Europe the situation was more complicated.

From a fundamental viewpoint, bank stock price falls were justified in several countries - Italy, France, Portugal - due to the impact on their balance sheets of a deteriorating macro outlook caused by the lack of competitiveness of their economies compared to more efficient Eurozone partners.

Banks from countries faring better from a macro economic perspective, such as the UK or Spain, were significantly exposed to Emerging Markets dynamics through extensive investments in Asia and Latin America.

Finally, German banks, due to the design of the local market, were - and are - condemned to an unpleasant mix of low profitability and higher asset risk compared with European competitors operating in more oligopolistic environments.

Finally adding to the dysfunctionalities of the Eurozone the geopolitical uncertainty they might generate, we can safely conclude that major falls of banking institutions in Europe were justified, at least to a significant extent.

… to the banking boom

Ben Graham describes in his interesting book "The Intelligent Investor" a somewhat strange individual called Mr. Market:

Imagine that in some private business you own a small share that cost you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you a little short of silly."

Following a depressive assessment of the value of bank stocks at the start of 2016, Mr. Market exploded in an outburst of optimism after the election of Donald Trump as US president.

The catalyst for this US banks boom - or at least its last phase - has been the expectation of increased US interest rates and, therefore, an increase in margins currently at extremely low levels when Donald Trump's economic plan is implemented (See our article "Trump's victory could be exceptional news for US banks").

There is not yet clarity on this count though and, in any case, the new President will need the green light of the Congress and the implicit acceptance of the Fed to successfully implement any demand-based economic stimulus, particularly if it involves tax cuts and an increase in the US budget deficit.

A tax cut funded stimulus should not have any problems with the Republican Congress; on the Fed side, it looks like Janet Yellen will wait to see the fiscal plan of Donald Trump before taking a definitive decision on raising the US interest rates.

Overall, the Trump factor has been a key element in the US banks' stocks repricing, but is very difficult to assess in terms of P&L impact for US lenders as of today.

What is priced and what is not

Taking into account American financial stock current prices, expectations and uncertainties, the pertinent question is: "Has the potential for financials stock price increases in the US been fulfilled with the end of the year rally?"

Numbers are impressive: KBW Nasdaq Banks Index has increased 62.3%, and 16.4% since minimums in February 2016 and Donald Trump's victory in US elections, respectively. Therefore, the banks' rally started significantly before the US elections: the victory of the Republican candidate has been a further catalyst for banks prices' increases, but not its origin.

Chart 1 plots stock price increases for US leading banks 1) since minimums in early February and 2) since the victory of Donald Trump.

Click to enlarge

We can see how the biggest increases have taken place at clearly undervalued US mega banks Bank of America (+103%), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) (+60.1%) and investment banks Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) (+69.9%) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (+94.8%). Again, part of these increases have taken place after the US elections, but most of the revaluation happened during the 6 months before.

Less volatile commercial banks U.S. Bancorp (+38.2%) and M&T (NYSE:MTB) (+52.1%) increased value on a more moderate path. Finally, Wells Fargo's stock price increase has been dragged down by well-known regulatory issues.

As of today, commercial and investment banks seem to be reasonably priced given current earnings: Bank of America is quoted as per today at 15 times P/E and 0.98 times book value, Wells Fargo is at 15 times P/E and 1.5 times book value, US Bancorp at 16 times P/E and 1.8 times book value.

Investment banks are more highly priced in terms of financial ratios too: Goldman Sachs is quoted at 15 times Price To Earnings and Price To Book Value of 1.2 times; Morgan Stanley reached a similar P/E and price book value of around 1 time after increasing its valuation 16% since the US elections, and 40% since Value Act acquired shares of the investment bank at around $30 per share in mid-August - not a bad annualized return for the fund, we must say.

Overall, it seems that with the Trump catalyst or not, Mr. market has caught up with current earnings of US commercial and investment banks as the sector valuation of around 15 times P/E is consistent with the historic 14 times.

Nevertheless, what the market has not priced yet in bank stocks is future earnings increases from 1) the natural gearing of the commercial and investment banking cycle and 2) the potential impact of Donald Trump's stimulus plan on the economy in general and on the NIM margin for commercial banks and several investment banking businesses for broker-dealers.

The second count might be difficult to assess at this point but the first one - gearing of the US economy - is a given and will not change in the future, with stimulus plan or not.

Therefore, even after the banking rally of late 2016 there is ample space for further bank price increases in the US as the recovery gains traction on the mid-term.

As a consequence, a long and slightly leveraged position in US banks with a 3 to 5 years horizon should be very lucrative for a banks investor… but beware of short-term sharp corrections after the explosion of optimism of our maniac patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.