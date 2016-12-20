The 21st Century Fox Deal For Sky: An Arbitrage Opportunity

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) have made a £10.75 (£13.28) per share offer for Sky Plc (OTCQX:SKYAY), giving the chance to earn approximately 6.2% return on a merger arbitrage deal. The offer, agreed with Sky's independent director, is less any dividend, with a prospective 12.6p (16 cent) per share expected in March 2017. The offer comes at a time that Sky shares are at their lowest in two and a half years despite revenue growth at the company.

There is an unusually large spread in the offer due to regulatory hurdles that must be jumped in the coming months, and because of the specific context of the relationship between Rupert Murdoch, who is founder and Executive Co-Chairman of the company. The context must be explained to be understood, and to make it clear why a similar abandonment of the deal is unlikely to be repeated.

In June 2010, Sky (then known as BSkyB) agreed a buyout for the outstanding 61% of shares that News Corporation did not already own. News Corporation was the company that included assets including 21st Century Fox, broadcasters, and other holdings that included newspapers and magazines. It was the newspapers that gave rise to the split in the company. News Corporation was succeeded by News Corp and 21st Century Fox, splitting the assets into 'old' and 'new' media, with News Corp taking newspapers, and 21st Century Fox predominantly television and film assets.

At the time, Rupert Murdoch claimed the split would 'unlock even greater long-term shareholder value.' This might be the case, but it ignores the more politic reason for the split.

Before the takeover was scuttled, the move was referred to the UK's Ofcom regulator, and a deal was struck to allow it to proceed: the news element of Sky would be spun off. As it is a loss-making element of the company, it is unlikely that this would be an unacceptable requirement for 21st Century Fox, though 21st Century Fox believe this would no longer be a prerequisite to the deal.

A year later, in July 2011, the takeover attempt was dropped, as allegations came to light from the Guardian newspaper that the Sun, a prominent News Corporation asset, had hacked the phones of politicians, the victims of the September 11 attacks, and a murdered teenage girl. This prompted a long investigation into the activities of the Sun, saw News Corporation shutter a Sunday newspaper, and criminal charges were brought. It was clearly going to be a risky endeavor to continue the attempt.

Now, though, the situation is different. New British Prime Minister Theresa May is distracted by Brexit talks, and is in need of media support. She is a craven leader, and will likely capitulate to any demands from Murdoch in return for favorable coverage - indeed, they met in September in private. The scandal has, in the minds of the public, largely been forgotten over the past five years, and the Sun remains the country's most widely-read newspaper. The split between the two companies also offers a superficial difference, as 21st Century Fox is making the offer. No lasting material damage has come to the organizations despite police and FBI investigations. There is no special outcry in the media against the takeover as there had previously been.

One obstacle might have been had Murdoch raised plans to offer a UK version of his right-wing Fox News, but that has been explicitly ruled out by the UK's rules on news impartiality. Further to this, the rise of Amazon Prime, Netflix, BT and other media offerings has dampened claims of compromised media plurality.

This makes any risk arbitrage much less riskier than appears to be priced in. It is essentially the same companies doing the deal, but it is not the same Britain. Any deal would be expected to be completed in the coming six months, and returns could be magnified with the use of leverage.

For the Sky shareholder, this means little for the future. Investors will receive a premium on the current share price, but they might have been happy to hold it for a dividend yield of around 3%. With the continued, if slow, growth in revenue, that dividend could well have grown with the company. If they were to reinvest the money received from the deal, then they would be switching to a company that yields less than half that.

It is less clear what the deal may mean for 21st Century Fox. Sky generates a hefty chunk of profit, just shy of £1 billion ($1.23 billion) in FY 2016. Revenue is close to £12 billion ($14.83 billion). Both revenue and profit are growing gradually, and in year-end reporting, 800,000 new customers were added. They were adding customers into Quarter 3 2016, too. So this is a growing business, with plans to offer mobile services in the UK, and increase their presence in Italy and Germany. Whether 21st Century Fox have added the rest of the business at a sensible price is not clear. The offer will push the P/E ratio well above 25, suggesting serious growth is needed yet if the purchase to ever become accretive. The mitigating factor is that the deal is at least in cash, rather than giving up the relatively undervalued stock of Fox.

There reasons to believe the deal might work. Though vague, the statement from Fox is that:

A proposed transaction between 21st Century Fox and Sky would bring together 21st Century Fox's global content business with Sky's world-class direct-to-consumer capabilities, which have made it the number one premium pay-TV provider in all its markets.

It would also enhance Sky's leading position in entertainment and sport, and reinforce the UK's standing as a top global hub for content generation and technological innovation.

Fox have also said that the increased cash flow will boost earnings per share growth by double digits, and that the increased revenue will help reduce the leverage ratio.

Increasing available content, while reducing its cost, is one way to drive customer retention, growth, and to reduce costs, in the face of competition. This period of consolidation, with Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) on the hunt for more assets around the world, Vodafone mooted to be a rival bidder for Sky, and AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) deal, is yet to prove it is financially effective, but it is current consensus. It should be noted that Value Act's Jeff Ubben holds a huge portion of shares, and with his track record of creating shareholder value, and his membership on the Fox board, so there is a credible case being made that this is not solely a play to satisfy Rupert Murdoch's love of control.

