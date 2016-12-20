Critical Expense For Maritime Trade About To Increase

OPEC has initiated cuts which should increase the price of crude in the short term thus raising bunker prices for vessels, and the timing couldn't be worse.

Much of this can be attributed to the falling price of crude which has a direct impact on bunker prices.

Over the past two years bunker costs for maritime trade have been falling.

Overview

Bunker fuel or bunker oil is a generic term given to any type of fuel oil used aboard commercial ships. The cost of bunker fuel has a direct correlation to crude oil prices.

Bunker prices in 2016 were down approximately 50% from 2014 levels. This was a direct result of falling crude prices.

The drop in crude prices and consequently bunker prices provided much needed relief for the shipping segment over the past couple years.

Depending on the type of vessel, bunker costs compose anywhere from 40% to 70% of total 'on the water' operating expenses.

So while charter and spot rates have been falling across all segments (dry bulk, containers, tankers, LNG and LPG) over the past one to three years, lower bunkering costs have provided a respite.

However, since the start of the year, bunker prices have been rising in tandem with crude.

Now, the latest announcement from OPEC to cut supply should further add to this trend in the short-run.

This impacts all shipping companies including but not limited to Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC), Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX), DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Dynagas LNG (NYSE:DLNG), DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), Gaslog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT), Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA), Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS), Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), Star Bulk (NASDAQ:SBLK), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP).

But before we get to the OPEC cuts, let's take quickly review a long term bunker cost increase brought on by the IMO which should come into play as we approach 2020.

IMO Sulfur Emissions Mandate

On October 11th I released an article entitled Another IMO Mandate Set To Impact Shipping Profits which discussed the move to 0.5% sulfur content bunker fuel from 3.5%.

The reduction from 3.5% sulfur to 0.5% could mean significant cost increases for bunker fuel. Estimates place the potential impact anywhere from 44% to a 100% price increase.

But those estimates are based on traditional pricing. With demand side dynamics being severely altered there is the potential that refiners may face extreme difficulty in meeting the demand.

Furthermore, while major bunker centers like Singapore and Fujairah will be able to supply 0.5% sulfur fuel oil, smaller ports may not have the infrastructure and blending components which could create a shortage.

Of course, a demand shortage, whether from port availability or refining capacity, will inevitably impact prices.

With this mandate set to take hold in 2020, higher cost fuels are on the horizon for a vast majority of vessels on the water. Increasing prices for this key component will have a negative impact.

OPEC Cuts

In a December 12th article entitled How Will OPEC Cuts Impact Crude Tankers?, we examined the credibility of this move and concluded that the short-run should see the greatest impact while significant price increases and long term impacts will be mitigated by several external factors.

However, it is important to note that not everyone agrees with this conclusion.

Ship and Bunker reports that Pierre Andurand, CIO and founder of Andurand Capital Management LP, believes the potential for $70 crude exists. That is if Russia and other committed parties adhere to the stated course of action. Additionally, Ship and Bunker reported that "Andurand also dismissed the notion that, the cutback aside, huge production volumes and the prospect of yet more inventory build up are causes for concern: "Everyone speaks of US Shale, but the rest of the world [supply] is declining fast."

Additionally, Bank of America Merrill Lynch see similar potential for price increases and reported that Brent crude may hit $70 a barrel at the peak of the US driving season. Furthermore they expect it to average $61 in 2017.

Ship and Bunker data suggests that $70 oil "could see IFO380 bunker prices in the primary ports reach as high as $400/mt."

This represents a significant increase from bunker prices prior to the OPEC cuts which were well below $300/mt for some regions. Take Singapore for example which is already experiencing a hefty rise since the announcement.

Click to enlarge

Platts reported that "when OPEC announced its plan to cut oil output, oil prices rose, and more importantly bunker fuel prices delivered to the Suez Canal have hit a high not seen in more than a year." This development leads us into an interesting side story.

An Interesting Side Story

When bunker prices began falling a couple years ago an interesting trend began to develop. Shippers realized that the time and fuel of sailing around high priced canals, such as the Suez which can charge hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single passage for a vessel, ended up costing less. As a result some traffic was diverted and ton mile demand increased.

Ton mile demand is just a fancy way of saying how far a ship must travel to deliver a specific cargo. The longer a ship is out to sea for a given cargo, the longer it is removed from the supply side. In short, less supply given a constant demand will produce higher prices, which in this case is charter rates.

Therefore, the development of low bunker prices allowing vessels to utilize longer routes actually had the positive impact of reducing costs on top of curtailing available supply thus supporting charter rates.

On December 5th, Platts reported:

Sailing through the 164-km canal can knock 11 days off a typical intercontinental voyage for which the alternative route would normally be around the Cape of Good Hope. However, tariffs are steep, estimated by shipping line Maersk at around $350,000/vessel. The fees are still too high compared to the extra cost of bunker fuel needed for longer voyages around the cape as the price of the heavy marine fuel has fallen by about two-thirds since mid-2014. In late 2015, reports surfaced of as many as 60 cargo vessels/month opting to take the long route around South Africa while running goods from Asia to northern Europe and the US east coast, instead of passing through the Suez Canal. Analysts called the numbers unprecedented.

The result was about $300 million in lost revenue to Egypt according to the Suez Canal Authority.

However, as the trend of low bunker prices begins to reverse we should see voyages through the canal respond in kind. Obviously, the result of this scenario would be increasing costs and greater supply available as ton mile demand declines on this front.

Impact On Companies

My friend and colleague J. Mintzmyer recently authored a piece highlighting two tanker companies entitled 2 Oil-Related Stocks With 50-90% Upside. In this rare public report he did a great job highlighting how companies with more modern fleets will have a significant advantage over those companies with older vessels. This is highly recommended reading for all those interested in crude tankers.

Aside from the issues addressed in the aforementioned report, the degree of the impact will vary from company to company depending on charter agreements where the cost of bunker fuel can either be paid by the charterer or the owner.

Typically, on long-term charters bunker fuel costs are paid by the charterer while on spot voyages it is often paid by the owner. Of course, there are exceptions which is why the charter structure for each company will produce varying impacts.

But for crude tankers the impact is two-fold. First, comes the increased bunker costs, but that is followed by reduced demand for vessels thanks to the supply cuts.

This reduced demand will free up supply and in turn negatively impact charter rates. However, the potential exists for voyages out of the Middle East, a short-haul route for places like Asia which is a key demand epicenter, to be replaced by producers further away, thus adding to ton mile demand. There will be a balancing act here, and much of that rebalancing depends on where the crude substitutions originate. Either way, crude tankers look to experience the most turbulence from this move.

Finally, all segments have experienced an oversupply of vessels lately. Some are further along in that cycle than others. While dry bulk, LNG, LPG, and containers are firmly into this cycle (and were able to mitigate some of the damage through reduced bunker prices) the crude tanker segment will be experiencing the most profound impact of this supply side issue in 2017. Meaning the two-fold impact described above may actually become three.

Conclusion

Since crude prices began falling a couple years ago shippers have enjoyed a reduction in the primary cost associated with operating a vessel. In the short-run that trend looks to be reversing with the sustainability dependent on how well OPEC and now non-OPEC members adhere to the stated cuts as well as how readily other suppliers can begin producing to compensate for curtailed output.

But this event will soon find itself leading into another key price increase for bunkers, the IMO's mandated reduction in sulfur content which will raise prices even further.

On December 12th, Ship and Bunker reported that Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih said his country "was prepared to make a greater than expected reduction in its oil production. Analysts widely interpreted the comments as a sign of commitment from Riyadh that it is serious about rebalancing the oil market, and raising oil prices."

If this is the case, the low $200/mt bunker prices we saw in the beginning of the year may be a thing of the past and $400/mt may become the new reality. The doubling of price for this key operating cost will ultimately impact balance sheets in every aspect of the shipping market.

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

