General Mills: You Need It

We all know and are familiar with General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Chances are you have at least one of their products in your kitchen. If not and you have been living under a rock, or simply do not do the shopping in your home, I will tell you that this is a food company, or consumer staples if you prefer the financial speak. They sell products you should be familiar with. If you are not, then they are failing epically in the advertising department, which may explain some of the performance issues I am about to discuss. Without listing off everything they are a company that sells brands such as Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and hundred more. Needless to say, they have market penetration. I have long considered this name a dividend powerhouse, and one that you want to consider when the yield creeps up, Ideally around 3.5% or higher. Let's face it. You need it. Not necessarily this name, but a name just like it. A dividend growth machine. As of now, it yields 3.1%, but the stock is set up to head lower, bringing the yield higher. Let us discuss.

The stock is set to drop today after just reported earnings which were weak, in addition to somewhat disappointing guidance. The company reported a top and bottom line miss against analysts estimates. Ouch. First, sales came in at $4.11 billion. This missed estimates by $120 million. The larger story is that these revenues are down 7% from last year. Now, some currency issues weigh, but organic sales are down. Organic net sales declined 4%, with volume reductions in the U.S. and international segments partially offset by benefits from positive net price realization and mix. What was interesting is that the company's costs savings initiatives are having an impact. Despite the sales decline, gross margin expanded to 37%. However, operating profit dipped.

What about actual earnings? Well these came in at $0.85 on an adjusted bases, missing by $0.02. The good news is that this is up 4% from last year. While the per share earnings are up they are attributable in part to big share repurchases. Organic sales are on the decline, especially in the US. This is a major risk factor. Even if we are buying the name for income, sales declines are not what we want as pressure to earnings can jeopardize dividend growth. That said the dividend has been raised every year since I started investing in 2009 (and years before that). I think this risk is less than prevalent.

Now, I love dividend growth investing in tax favored accounts. It's the secret to getting wealthy slowly and enjoying a comfortable retirement. While the short-term doesn't always matter, we want to initiate a position at a fair price. To me that is a 3.5% yield, which means the name needs to drop under $60, at which point it is a buy in my estimation. Disappointing guidance may help us get there. Fiscal year 2017 sales guidance was cut to a drop of 3 to 4%. The prior estimates were either flat sales, or at worse, down 2%. Now the minimum is down 3%. That is a tough revision. While the company has ups and downs, it is a great long-term play. But we want the best price. Wait for the yield to hit 3.5% then do some buying.

