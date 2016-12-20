Out Of The Box: The European Union - A Doomsday Scenario

“Out of the Box” is not written for a “trade.” What it is written for is to provide warnings, new strategies and discussions of new directions, as the world and the financial markets move, and sometimes quake, around us. It is not news but one man’s opinion that has forty-two years of experience behind it. That is where the Wizard and I stand.

Mr. Trump’s election marks a “Breakpoint” for the United States. Given the position of our country in the world it also marks a “Breakpoint” for the entire planet. The first shot was fired by Brexit and that resounding noise will echo for several more years throughout the Continent of Europe until a solution is found and implemented. I kept saying this would happen, few listened, and the results are in.

Brexit was then Trumped by the new American President and both democratic decisions are playing havoc with the way the political and economic world was constructed right up until the moment that both occurred. I also said this would happen, few listened, and the results are in here as well.

Now there is no longer any doubt; we are going to go where no man has gone before and, if you take the Star Trek view, an exciting new adventure, then you will boldly set-off on our version of the Enterprise. If you are unable to make the paradigm shift, then you will be cast asunder.

Many will find themselves cast there I fear.

“To boldly go where no man has gone before.”

-Star Trek

I turn to Europe this morning because I see a reasonable chance that, they too, will be cast asunder. The bureaucrats in Brussels will not want to give up power and that, my friends, may be the reason for the undoing of the construct. They will not be able to read the writing on the wall because they will proclaim that there is no wall to read any writing upon.

No writing, no wall, and the blind eye has been turned.

Brexit has occurred and the “fait accompli” is just that, accomplished. Fate is now being defined as various other countries in Europe are heading in the direction of Mr. Trump and Brexit and the very real, and very serious, in my opinion, raucous ramifications should now be noted before events in Europe note them for us.

Italy, in my opinion, is now at great risk or, put another way, Italy is now at “Flashpoint” in overturning the establishment. This is true not only for Italy, I would say, but for all of Europe as the Continent’s establishment is in peril.

The banking sector there is in dire trouble and Italy, according to the Financial Times, is planning on a $21 billion bailout for their banks. The issue here is that many of the subordinated bond holders and equity holders are individual Italians who, if the EU’s rules are to be followed, will suffer greatly, if they are imposed by Brussels.

The traditional “kick the can down the road” and “extend and pretend” approaches, so long utilized by the Europeans, will not work when the banks, in my estimation, are in such terrible shape and when the politics of the country are changing rapidly away from the status quo and in favor of the Five Star Movement.

Just as the costs of Obamacare hit the United States right at the time of our elections, the potential bank losses, for both bond and equity holders, are hitting Italy just at the possible time for their elections, if “snap elections” are called by the President. Depending upon your viewpoint the timing could not be worse, or better.

If new elections are called and if the Five Star Movement gains power, then a referendum will likely be called to determine Italy’s remaining in the European Union; or not. So, Brexit is underway and Itexit may be approaching and that is not the end of it.

CNN has referred to Geert Wilders of the Netherlands as the “Dutch Trump.” He is staunchly opposed to migrants and staunchly pro-Dutch. Sound familiar? The elections are March 15 .

“In the 2006 general elections, Wilders' PVV (Party For Freedom) won 5.9% of the vote. In 2012, it won a little over 10.1%. Ahead of national elections here March 2017, polls predict that the party may get about 20% of the vote, making it the largest party in Parliament.”

-CNN

Then on April 23 we have the French elections. Marine Le Pen is making headway and is likely, according to the Financial Times, to be one of the two candidates in the run-off. She, also, wants to exit the European Union, and her possible election would be another stake driven into the heart of the EU. I would not count her out. The world is not voting “For” but “Against” these days.

Also in the spring are the German federal elections. The travesty last night in the German Christmas market, apparently another act of terrorism mirroring the French incident, may well set off the German people as well. Another case of voting “Against” may ensue as the unthinkable becomes the thinkable and Ms. Merkel is rejected as acts of terrorism rise on the Continent.

“The French prime minister, Manuel Valls, has said ‘Europe could die in the face of attacks from the populists.’ German’s doughty finance minister, Wolfgang Schäuble, has warned of the scourge of ‘demagogic populism,’ while the EU’s economic affairs commissioner, Pierre Moscovici, suggested Europe’s voters might be poised to destroy it.”

-The Guardian

You may say, “stuff and nonsense.” You may keep buying European debt and equities as always. You may ignore my warning today and not give it a second thought. However, as you know, Ms. Clinton once asked why she was not fifty points ahead.