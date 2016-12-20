Investors Flee Gold ETFs

Gold is a bubble, and it will eventually return to its inflation-adjusted average of $500 per ounce. This may seem extreme, but this is the price gold has mean reverted around in the years before the gold ETFs changed the market.

Many investors disagree with my thesis that the gold ETFs created a speculative gold bubble. Instead, they believe the dovish monetary policy of central banks will devalue the dollar and lead to inflation. On my last article; someone wrote quote:

Theoretically, money creation through QE program should flood the market with money. Money velocity should technically rise, and inflation should follow.

This is not true because QE only increased base money, which is just a small fraction of the actual money in the economy. In addition, modern economies are inherently resistant to inflation because of technological progress and increased efficiency.

Background

In my last article, I explained how cash outflows from gold-based ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) would lead to further losses in the metal's price. Now, further evidence confirms my thesis: hedge funds are pulling out of the metal en masse. Net-long positions in gold are down 15% as of December 15 and investors have pulled out a staggering $6.2 billion from gold-tracking ETFs.

Gold ETFs made the gold trade liquid and opened it up to a retail audience. This boosted prices from 2004-2011 and resulted in gold becoming a bubble. However, these ETFs are a double edged sword. While they boosted gold's upside, they will also increase its downward volatility.

Why Dovish Monetary Policy will not Devalue the Dollar

There is a common misconception, whereby people mistake the Federal Reserves monetary base with actual cash in circulation. While it is true that quantitative easing increased base money, it didn't make much of a difference in the total money supply.

When we look at the chart, it is quite funny. The dramatic 'money printing' of the Federal Reserve only registered as a tiny blip on the total money supply. Besides, the days of QE are long gone. The Fed is actually tightening now.

There is another problem with the theory that inflation and money creation will devalue the dollar. The modern economy is naturally deflationary.

The Internet is home to a vast amount of consumer information; this facilitates comparisons. Bargain hunting is as easy as the click of a button. Entire websites exist for the sole purpose of comparing different products so the consumer can seek the best possible value for their money.

Comparisons increase competition in the market, so the proliferation of information will not only decrease the price of products but also increase their quality.

For further reading, check out: Millenials Cause Deflation

Conclusion

Gold is a bubble and over the coming years it will return to its inflation-adjusted average price of $500 per ounce. Retail selling pressure in the gold-based ETFs will exacerbate this decline.

The dovish monetary policy of central banks will not lead to inflation or devalue the dollar. The modern economy is naturally deflationary because of technology and the internet.

Investors can profit from this development by shorting the junior gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). Small-cap gold miners have greater downside potential than physical gold because they are often leveraged and dilute shares to raise capital. The risk of bankruptcy in these firms is also high in a $500 gold environment.