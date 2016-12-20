Preparing For The New Administration: Stocks Rotate Leaders

The stock market is getting ready for the Trump administration.

Yes, there has been a good jump in stock market prices since the election in November, but there also has been a rotation in which sectors are performing better than others.

In the Obama administration, we constantly saw that the leading sectors of the stock market were Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, and Health Care.

This was, of course, because of the emphasis given by the Obama administration to the Affordable Care Act and because of the focus of the Ben Bernanke Fed on creating a consumer wealth effect to get the economy growing.

These three sectors have moved to the bottom of the list in terms of stock price performance over the past year.

Now, with president-elect Donald Trump in the driver's seat, the market has rotated toward other leading sectors. Mr. Trump has focused upon stimulating US businesses in the US, easing taxes and regulations, and developing infrastructure.

As a consequence, according to the Market Laboratory of Stocks that appears in Barron's, Basic Materials and Industrials have moved into second and third place in terms of the year-over-year performance of their stock prices.

The Oil and Gas sector is now in the first position, but this has been due, not so much to the Trump agenda, but to the firming of oil prices and the efforts of nations with OPEC to restrict the output of oil. The strength here comes from the timing of these changes along with the Trump rally in the stock market.

The general atmosphere of the market has become one of optimism as the Trump nominations have talked about getting economic growth up from the lowly 2.1 percent annual rate of growth level of the Obama era. Suggestions have even been made that economic growth can be pushed up into the 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent range.

Furthermore, the emphasis of Trump appointees has been focused on manufacturing and heavy industry.

During the Obama administration with the emphasis upon consumer spending, the major performers in the stock market in the areas of Consumer Goods and Consumer Services came in the areas of Toys, Beverages, Restaurants, Gambling, and other sectors that were not a major factor in building businesses and capital expenditures.

An apparent consequence of this was that business expenditures on plant and equipment in the national income accounts have been very weak throughout the current recovery.

Now, we see that the proposed direction of the Trump administration is in another direction. As a consequence, the Basic Materials sector is up by a little more than 19 percent year over year, and the eight top sub sectors overall in the market are from this sector.

The top performers are Coal, up 188 percent year over year, Nonferrous Metals, up 107 percent, Platinum and Precious Metals, up 85 percent, Steel, up 78 percent, and Industrial Metals and Mining, up 70 percent.

And, similarly for the Industrials sector, which had seven sub sectors represented in the ninth through the twentieth top performers in the market. Commercial Vehicles were up 39 percent year over year, Industrial Engines were up 37 percent, and Industrial Machines were up 35 percent

If the market is correct in pointing to what might happen in a Trump administration, then this would obviously be a very good sign for the resurgence of business capital expenditures.

One other interesting change in performance amongst the market sectors: Financials jumped up several rungs on the ladder. There is no doubt that this sector has been helped tremendously by the increase in interest rates that took place right after the election and then the Federal Reserve's move to raise its policy rate at its meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week.

President-elect Trump has not put together the details of his economic program and so a lot of uncertainty remains concerning just what is to be done and who will be doing it. But, the general focus of his comments has been directed toward the sectors that have shown the greatest market response since election day. This is especially true of the areas he highlighted the most, infrastructure spending.

Furthermore, if Mr. Trump's team is able to design economic policies that will get the economy to grow in the 3.0 percent to 4.0 percent range, the range his economic nominees are talking about, this certainly will result in higher interest rates and higher interest rates will be a great help to the Financial sector.

Thus, the stock market prepares for the new administration. It will be interesting to see how the individual sectors and sub sectors perform as actual programs are formalized, passed, and then put into place. We can keep a close eye on how the administration is doing, according to the market, by keeping a close eye on micro-performance of the different segments.