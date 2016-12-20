Noble New Agreement With Royal Dutch Shell May Be A Worrying Subject For Transocean's Shareholders

The likely impact on the stock price is difficult to evaluate, if such negotiation happens in 2017, because, too many unknowns are involved in this deal.

Noble agreement with Shell is a stiff reminder that nothing is written in stone and we should always prepare for the unthinkable, if we want to have a chance.

Royal Dutch Shell is an important oil major partner for both Noble and Transocean.

Image: Drillship Deepwater Proteus

This article is an update to my preceding article on Transocean (NYSE:RIG), published on December 2, 2016, about the last offering.

Investment thesis:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is an important oil major partner for both Noble (NYSE:NE) -- which has five out of six UDW drillships working actually for Shell -- and Transocean -- which has five UDW drillships contracted with Shell including two under-construction -- a quick review of the contract backlog outstanding attached to Shell is very telling. We are talking about 10 UDW drillships all together.

Recently, Noble Corporation agreed with Shell on important modifications in day rates and utilization, regarding three out of its five UDW Drillships working for Shell. Mostly on the long-term contracts.

Consequently, it is natural to look at the potential effect of what could be coming and analyze if Transocean can be considered immune to such "negotiation" with Shell?

Commentary:

1) On December 12, 2016, Noble Corp. released a 8-K filing about a new agreement with Shell and three UDW Drillships.

Let's see what is the NE fleet status connected to Royal Dutch Shell [As of 12/20/2016].

Rig detail Contract end date Day rate in $k/d Location Backlog estimated in $ million Noble Bully I (2011) Mid 3/2017 488 US Gulf of Mexico 54 Noble Bully II (2011) Early 4/2022 200 floor + daily Opex/200 (idle 1-year) [1] Malaysia 517 Noble Don Taylor (2013) Late 2/2019 (contract extension early 2016) 482 (Decline in day rate due to reduction in crewing level as requested by client) US Gulf of Mexico 385 Noble Globetrotter I (2011) Mid 7/2022 275 floor US Gulf of Mexico 602 Noble Globetrotter II (2013) Early 9/2023 275 floor/185 (idle 2-year) [1] Tanzania 610 Total Backlog remaining after the last agreement. 2,168 Click to enlarge

[1] "Noble has discretion over each rig's operating costs throughout the idle period, with the flexibility to reduce costs over the anticipated period. If warm stacked, Noble expects daily cost savings on each rig of at least $100,000 per day."

What is the reason why Noble and Shell decided to renegotiate the contracts?

Simply, because the long-term contracts were due to a day rate adjustment in 2017 (after a 5 - year) based on different elements.

1 - The agreement again is about three Noble drillships working for Shell on a long-term contract (2022-2023). No change in the contract duration.

Noble Bully II -- Floor $200K/d plus daily operating expenses.

Noble Globetrotter I -- Floor $275K/d

Noble Globetrotter II -- Floor $275K/d

2 - The day rate has been renegotiated using two important values called the "Contractual dayrate adjustment mechanism" which means that the day rate adjust during the term of the contract. The day rate will be the highest value of the two elements below:

A newly established minimum dayrate, (or floor see above for each rig) OR

The dayrate adjustment mechanism, as originally included in the contract.

Which means that the day rate cannot go below the new floor. However, the backlog took a large haircut estimated between $0.7 billion to $1.0 billion, depending on the future calculation of the Shell backlog. As explained, the day rate as subject to be regularly adjusted until 2022-2023 and it is probable that day rate will turn higher after 2020.

Note: Shell backlog represents 64.2% of the total backlog for Noble.

2) What is the Transocean relationship with Royal Dutch Shell?

Let's see what is the NE fleet status connected to Royal Dutch Shell [As of 12/20/2016].

Rig detail Contract end date Day rate in $k/d Location Backlog estimated in $ million Deepwater Proteus (2016) 5/2026 486 US Gulf of Mexico 1,662 Deepwater Pontus (Q1'2018) - under construction. Q1'28 519 TBA 1,868 Deepwater Poseidon (Q2'2018) - under construction. Q2'28 519 TBA 1,868 Deepwater Thalassa (2015) 2/2026 488 US Gulf of Mexico 1,620 Deepwater Nautilus (2000) 8/2017 456 US Gulf of Mexico 118 Total Backlog estimated for RIG/Shell 7,136 Click to enlarge

Note: Shell backlog represents 60.5% of the total backlog for Transocean.

Conclusion:

Noble recent agreement with Shell is a stiff reminder that nothing is written in stone and we should always prepare for the unthinkable if we want to have a chance to invest with success in this market totally booby trapped for the average Joe investors.

We know for certain that Transocean is in constant negotiation with its clients, including Royal Dutch Shell who is the biggest in term of backlog.

Jeremy D. Thigpen said in the conference call:

For the major integrated oil companies, we still think an oil price approaching $60 per barrel is required to compel them to commence new projects. However, as long as oil prices remain around $50 per barrel, we would expect them to engage in conversations around blend-and-extend opportunities, which would enable them to reduce their near-term obligations and secure additional term at discounted rates.

What does it mean?

My thinking is that Royal Dutch Shell is thinking of applying the NE "blue print" to Transocean. Will it do it? I have no idea, but I am sure the subject has been discussed between RIG and Shell.

Yes, Noble was forced contractually to re-negotiate or adjust in 2017, and Transocean is not, at first glance. I did not see any obligation for Transocean to change the actual day rate using a floor?

However, what has been done with one can invariably be used to force Transocean to re-negotiate "amicably" the total backlog which is $7.14 billion as we speak. It always comes to the contract and what has been indicated. Termination fee in case of early termination and what would be the standby day rate.

The purpose of this article is not to scare away potential shareholders and I believe RIG is probably the most secure offshore drilling companies without any doubt. I am a long term shareholder as well.

The only purpose is to give an idea of the backlog strength, how secure it can be under certain assumption.

Rig backlog has recently lost a large chunk of backlog after Reliance decided to terminate the Discoverer India. It was a big setback and a total surprise. I wrote in a precedent article:

The early termination of the drillship Discoverer India by Reliance is a big negative for the backlog, and a little puzzling, I must say. Reliance is terminating the Drillship Discoverer India in December 2016. The contract was scheduled to end in January 2021 at a day rate of approximately $508k/d. The company indicated a remaining backlog of $760 million.

The company indicated that the termination fee will be $160 million or 21%. This is atypically low, and we need further details to understand the situation. The normal fee should be around $570 million of 75% of the contract backlog.

It was later confirmed by Transocean. $760 million in backlog suddenly disappeared and the company received only $160 million in termination fee.

Ms Terry Bono, indicated in the conference call:

Unfortunately, some of this good news was offset last month when we received the early-termination notice for the Discoverer India, effective December 15, 2016. Per of the terms of the agreement, we will be compensated through a lump-sum payment of approximately $160 million. To be clear, this was a modest termination payment based on a contract executed early in 2008, which was convertible from five years to 10 years. This early-termination payment was negotiated as part of the original contract providing only for nominal payback after the first five years of operation. It is important to note that the remaining contracts in our backlog are either noncancelable or provide many make-whole provisions in the event of the early termination for convenience. For the contracts we have recently executed, we will receive at least 75% of our expected cash flow in the event of an early termination for convenience.

It is quite a great deal in my opinion, if we apply this percentage to the $7,136 million in contract backlog related to Shell.

In fact, the actual backlog may come down by a potential value of $1,784 million.

This situation may translate to a broader "blend & extend" agreement in 2017, including the five drillships.

The day rate will come down to probably the low $300k and one or two drillships will be extended a year or two at the same low day rate. We may eventually see some drillships on standby for 1-year or 2-year at a discounted day rate of approximately $200k/d.

The likely impact on the stock price is difficult to evaluate, if such negotiation happens in 2017, because, too many unknowns are involved in this deal.

Assuming that Transocean can negotiate more duration at a lower day rate, with a slight loss in backlog it may be good for the company? However, one positive will be that the contract backlog will be solid and not subject to wide fluctuation.

