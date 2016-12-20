Will Uber Ever Make Money? - Bezek's Daily Briefing

When millions -- or even hundred of millions -- in venture capital is powering your startup engine, profits are often a distant concern. It's with this bizarro economic calculus that we stand by and watch an entire sector of on-demand mobile-first startups compete in the kind of price wars that will leave a handful victorious, many bloodied, and more still gasping their last breaths [...] In the mean time, though, consumers are getting a Pets.com free-bags-of-dog-food style golden era of unsustainable discounts and free offers. Soak it up, everyone, because it won't last. - Pando, July 2014

More than two years have passed, and yet the seemingly unsustainable venture capital money continues. Yes, VC slowed down in 2016 versus the record 2015, but there's still plenty of unprofitable unicorns with gigantic valuations. The car-share market remains a focal example.

The latest financial results emerged from privately-held Uber (Private:UBER) yesterday, and they weren't pretty. According to tech news blog The Information, Uber lost another $800 million in the third quarter. And it's worse than that, once you account for taxes, interest, and stock-based expenses that Uber excludes from its reported loss figure.

Due to exiting the world's largest market (bullish, right?), the company was able to claim a most dubious of silver linings:

But Uber's departure from China in the middle of the quarter helped slow the growth rate of its losses to less than 25% year over year, down from 34% year over year in the second quarter.

"Slow the growth rate of its losses" is grade A financial doublespeak. Orwell would be proud.

Despite being on pace to lose around $3 billion this year, and with losses likely to remain large in 2017, Uber retains its star valuation. Recent reports place the company's value around $70 billion.

To put that in perspective, the company now has a revenue runrate (after driver payments) around $7 billion. To trade at 50x earnings (before interest, taxes, and stock expenses), the company would need to earn $1.4 billion in net income - or a positive 20% profit margin. Instead, the company is losing almost $3 billion/annually, or a negative near-50% margin.

Uber has claimed on occasion to be "profitable" in the US domestic market - which again if you ignore very real costs such as its headquarters staff - may be true. With the exit from China, Uber can refocus on markets that are closer to profitability and perhaps show somewhat less bad margins.

But what's the play that flips Uber from wildly unprofitable to generating meaningful profitability? They already raised the take rate on drivers from 20% to 25% of billing - hard to see much more room for growth there. Driver churn is too high as it is, and the company has to spend heavily to bring in new drivers.

Uber could retrench further, and shut down more emerging markets, where they're undoubtedly losing money. Take Mexico, for example, where I live. Here's five recent Uber trips of mine (from when they still listed mileage/minutes on the app receipt) (Pesos converted to dollars at 20/1 exchange rate):

3 miles, 16 minutes, $2.40

4 miles, 23 minutes, $3.05

2 miles, 12 minutes, $1.70

2 miles, 13 minutes, $1.80

19 miles, 59 minutes, $12.60

Those short rides are almost certainly major money-losers for Uber. After paying to acquire drivers, pay the credit-card processors their share, and making good on problem rides, it's hard to see those rides where they're grossing under a dollar doing them much good.

Drivers are unlikely to stay with the system either if they're earning under $2/ride for 15 minute rides that also include several minutes of driving to get the to pick-up point and other down time waiting for passengers to board, waiting for a new request, etc.

As a reference point, those Uber rides are generally 20% or so cheaper than a street taxi would charge here. So there's some room to raise prices, but arguably not a great amount.

On the longer trip I took, Uber probably made money - $12.60 is a high enough base fare to, I'd imagine, make the math work. But as the driver told me, it was one of the longest Uber requests he'd ever received. And he encouraged us to call him and arrange a ride privately if we wanted another such longer journey in the future at a better price.

In the US, self-driving cars may come soon enough to make for a real pivot for Uber. I still imagine the regulatory and technological hurdles will be bigger than the tech optimists are telling us. But it's plausible. Can Uber beat all the other competitors in the self-driving space? Again, maybe, but probably not. Once rental car companies, other tech companies, etc. have self-driving cars too, what's the motivation to stick with Uber?

And in emerging markets, self-driving cars won't be a magic bullet for Uber. Given the generally dilapidated state of infrastructure, the straight, well-paved, and well-marked roads self-driving cars need just aren't going to be in place in time. And regulation will be a nightmare in countries with more byzantine legal systems. Besides, the cost of labor around here is low enough that automation doesn't really save much money - gasoline is the main concern.

Uber provides a nice service, there's no arguing about that. But it feels like a giant giveaway from free-spending VCs in the US, rather than any sort of rational business model. The US domestic market might be viable, particularly if and when other competitors go out of business, reducing pricing wars and driver churn.

But as the latest quarterly results showed, despite claiming to be profitable in the US, Uber is losing tons of money. It's expanded so rapidly into many markets inhospitable to its business model that it's hard to see things ending well. Sure, if you want to offer a service below the breakeven price point, you'll get traffic, but at what benefit?

Remember the big battle between Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and LivingSocial a few years ago? The thinking was that the winner would end up dominating an important space. Groupon "won", as it would turn out. And yet shareholders have gotten reamed:

GRPN data by YCharts

I have no problem with the idea of Uber going public, if it wishes to. However, at today's valuation, retail shareholders would almost certainly take massive losses. There's scant evidence that Uber can ever turn on the so-called profitability switch, and at $70 billion in value, investors are already pricing it as though it were massively successful.

Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) run over the past 20 years has served as a dangerous mental model for some investors. It creates the idea that if a company grows long enough, it will eventually become a huge success. However, there are very few tech unicorns run by visionaries on the same level as Jeff Bezos. And many unicorns don't have a large enough total addressable market to make the model viable either.

For every Amazon that succeeds, there are countless Groupons that successfully take over their niche, only to discover that there is scant value in their business. You'll always be able to sell dollar bills for 80 cents - the pivot to making a workable business model from that - is a tougher challenge.

