Closed-End Funds: When Simple Statistics Beats Fundamental Knowledge, Part 2

This is my second article in a series I wanted to dedicate to reviewing some of my trades from earlier in the year. Once again, I want to emphasize that I am not doing this review in order to brag about my successful trades, but to take a critical stand on some of my previous decisions and review how they have played out. As most of my readers know, my stock selection approach is mostly based on statistics with some fundamental overlay. And so far it has resulted in a relatively high prediction accuracy, especially when it comes to CEFs.

In this article, I am going to revisit one of my CEF trades from mid-November and show you how it has performed. More information about the initial setting of the trade you can find in a previous article of mine. The fund I am going to review is of the CEF MLP family and is called First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FIF). When I started accumulating my position in FIF, the fund was trading at a historically very low discount to its NAV - just 3.3%, while its average discount for the preceding 1,000 days had been around 10-11%. More information about the discount statistics at the time of the trade initiation can be found in the chart below.

Source: Author's software

At the trade initiation, the discount was so low that it was falling in the far right bucket of the daily discount distribution for the previous 1,000 days. That was equivalent to a z-score of 2.72.

The chart below allows you to take a look at the discount in a slightly different way.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's spreadsheet

In the top left corner, you can see the discount dynamics since February 2016. FIF has traded at relatively deep discounts throughout the year, but that has started to change in recent times. After the discount dropped significantly in October, it then retraced close to its historical levels, only to decline once again.

The other charts above display the relationship between FIF and a benchmark I have identified for the fund - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE: EMLP). Historically, the connection between FIF and its benchmark has been very strong as is visible from the correlation between the two, which at the time of the trade initiation was 0.97 (200-day average). To understand better the charts, I will share some background information with you, which is related to the chart's construction.

The chart at the bottom left shows what the realized profit/loss would have been of a portfolio constructed of equal value positions - one long and one short - in FIF and its benchmark, EMLP. Due to the high correlation between the two securities, the expected value for the profit/loss from such a portfolio is 0, and as the chart indicates, the realized profit/loss has actually moved very close to 0 since the initiation of the portfolio. At the time I started building my position, however, the deviation from 0 became statistically significant and allowed for me to engage in a pair trade that aimed at taking advantage from a reversal to 0.

The chart at the bottom right corner tells the same story, but in a slightly different way. It tracks what the profit/loss of two equally valued long portfolios in FIF and EMLP would have been, if the positions had been initiated in February 2016. As you can see, the two lines track each other very closely until mid-November, when the spread between the two widened significantly. My view at the time was that the two lines would move closer to each other once again.

This is how things looked like in November. How do they look right now? I am glad you asked.

First, the discount. In the chart below, you can see how it has moved since I initiated my position.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

The red arrow indicates the point of entry. After the initiation of the trade, the spread between FIF's NAV and the fund's market price became even narrower, but that was just for a brief period of time. After that, the discount started widening again and is currently very close to its historic levels. The actual level of the discount is currently 8.28%, which puts it in the bucket marked by the red arrow in the chart below.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

The histogram above is just another way to show you that we have seen a reversion to the mean in the past month or so. The z-score of FIF's market price in relation to its NAV has also declined from 2.72 in mid-November to 0.59 at the moment.

Overall, the trade has yielded the expected result and that happened without FIF moving too much against me before it delivered on my expectations. Also, the relationship between FIF and EMLP continued to hold strong during the period I was engaged in the pair trade and the profit/loss of the long-short portfolio constructed from the two instruments reverted to its expected value of 0. The chart below illustrates that well.

Click to enlarge

Source: Author's software

The red arrows indicate the point of entry. The chart on the left indicates the value of the combined portfolio, which is very close to 0 currently. On the top left chart, the picture is similar - the two long portfolios would have resulted in practically the same overall profit for the period since their initiation.

Author note. This is one of many articles that are coming. Often I am being criticized for not taking a deeper look at fundamentals. My group has a saying "Don't do what is right, do what is right and working."

Conclusion

In mid-November FIF offered a great opportunity for a pair trade due to the fund's narrower discount to NAV as compared to historical levels. At the time of the trade initiation, the z-score of the discount was 2.72 and for several sessions it increased a little before returning closer to its historical levels. Now the z-score stands at much more moderate levels of 0.59. The way to trade these discount deviations is through a pair trade with a closely-related benchmark and I identified such a security at the time of the trade in the face of EMLP. Betting on a tighter spread between FIF and EMLP allowed me to turn the statistical anomaly I encountered in November into a profitable trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.