Weakening CNY May Lead To Significant Repercussions For Markets In Coming Months

The Chinese Money Market Rate is currently at the year high and could increase further in a liquidity crunch.

Post August 2015, when the CNY was devalued, there has been constant capital outflow from China and this had weakened the currency. Furthermore, the election of Donald Trump as well as expectations of 3 rate hikes in 2017 have further accelerated its decline in recent weeks.

China's FX Flows data by Goldman Sachs Research

US Dollar to Chinese Yuan Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Besides capital outflows (estimated at more than USD1.5 trillion), the weakening CNY has also triggered the Chinese population demand for foreign currencies, as seen from the 32% YoY increase in foreign currencies deposits, almost 4x the growth of total deposits.

Despite the various capital controls implemented, we believe that the outflows would still continue. As highlighted by Goldman (refer to Exhibit 1 above), there has been unusual cross-border CNY outflows since August 2015, suggesting that the Chinese population have been able to bring capital out despite the measures taken.

In its effort to manage the CNY decline, the PBOC has depleted its reserves rapidly and also liquidated its US government debt, losing its crown as America's primary creditor. Although the PBOC could set the RMB fixing lower, we believe the effectiveness of such a policy could wane alongside its declining reserves as the market begins to doubt its ability to support the CNY should its reserve fall significantly from current levels. As highlighted by major press, current reserve levels are the lowest since 2011. This could result in the PBOC being compelled to intervene in the spot market regularly to ensure that the CNY does not overshoot to the downside.

Click to enlarge

Should the CNY weaken further, we believe that capital outflows/foreign currencies conversion would accelerate. January 2016 saw outflows of USD113 billion as the annual US$50,000 conversion quota was reset. Recognizing the rapid decline of the CNY since November 2016, we believe such an occurrence would repeat in January 2017 (as the annual quota was reset), barring any significant action by the Chinese government.

Massive capital outflows would be adverse for Chinese banks' operations. The overnight Chinese money market rate started the year at approximately 2% but has since increased to a 2016 high of about 2.35%. Further outflows could trigger liquidity crunches and raise the funding costs for the Chinese banks, which are also dealing with bad loans in an economy grappling with excessive leverage, with total debt to GDP of 276%.

Filings of the 4 largest Chinese banks (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China) indicate that the primary source of funds for loans are customer deposits, which account for 75% of the funding of the assets, of which 53% are loans. Hence, we believe that massive outflows would adversely affect the operations of Chinese banks.

Click to enlarge

As witnessed in August 2015 (China's devaluation of the CNY) and January 2016 (crash of Chinese stock markets), turbulence in the Chinese markets and economy has affected assets globally. With the above in mind, we believe it would be important to monitor the ongoing situation regarding the CNY in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services.