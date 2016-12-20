FedEx Earnings Preview

Slow organic growth and flat to declining margins are nothing to get excited about.

FedEx has benefited from declining fuel costs but that will come to an end soon.

Sans the acquisition of TNT Express, organic growth has been nothing to write home about.

Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) is set to report quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect the company to deliver revenue of $14.92 billion and EPS of $2.90. The revenue estimate implies growth of 1.7% Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Organic Growth

Global expansion since the Financial Crisis is getting long in the tooth and I expect revenue growth for cyclical names like FedEx to slow. Top line growth for railroads have declined and railcars have free fallen. However, FedEx has defied the odds.

Revenue for the quarter ended August 2016 was up 19% Y/Y. FedEx benefited from the inclusion of TNT Express which the company acquired in May. The European road network added $1.8 billion in revenue last quarter; sans TNT, FedEx's organic growth would have been 5% - nothing to write home about. FedEx Express - the company's bread and butter - was flat at 1%. FedEx Ground is now the growth driver with 12% growth. Going forward, the company might realize the most competition in this area from the likes of UPS (NYSE:UPS) and others if the economy ever slows.

Stagnant Margins

EBITDA margins were 14% last quarter versus 15% in the year earlier period. Once the company fully integrates TNT, it could find efficiencies in certain areas. However, fuel costs declined to 4% of revenue from 6% in the year earlier period. This decline had nothing to do with management talent and its reversal will not portend management frailties. Oil prices have risen above $55 on an OPEC supply cut and FedEx's fuel prices should rise with it.

Of note is that transportation costs rose to 22% of revenue from 19% in the year earlier period. The company's biggest cost items are salaries and purchased transportation. Look for management to take a scalpel to these areas in order to maintain margins.

Conclusion

I expect weak organic growth and steady margins. Guidance will be key as the rising dollar could slow top line growth going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.