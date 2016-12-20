Valeant: $175 By 2022

Valeant would be worth over $175 per share within five years if valued by the average industry multiples.

This analysis will assume Valeant is able to pay down its entire debt by 2022.

Most Seeking Alpha writers seem to agree that the best way for Valeant (NYSE:VRX) to unlock value is by selling assets. Some authors take it a step further by suggesting the company will go bankrupt if it doesn't sell assets. I am undecided on the second point, but Herendeen, the CFO of Valeant, disagrees.

In the 3rd quarter earnings call, he seemed to suggest the company would be able to meet its debt obligations without needing to sell assets. Should we trust him? Perhaps we have no choice. Valeant's management team doesn't seem to be in any rush to sell assets.

If what Herendeen is saying is true, let's explore what Valeant would look like if its debt were zero, using conservative calculations as always.

Questions:

When will dermatology stabilize and at what price?

When will U.S diversified stabilize and at what price?

Will Xifaxin and Salix become a growth engine in the future?

Financial Information:

To recap, Valeant has around $9.5 billion in revenue and $4.3 billion in EBITDA. Bausch and Lomb makes up 32% of EBITDA and grows at around 4% annually. U.S Diversified makes up 48% of EBITDA but is declining because of patent expiry. Branded Rx makes up 35% of growth and is also declining.

By 2020, it is reasonable to assume that these divisions will have stabilized and drugs with generic competition will have been replaced with growth assets like Bromaludab, Addyi and New Xifaxin. So how much EBITDA will Valeant's divisions generate after an asset sale? Let's be extremely conservative:

Division Percentage of EBITDA EBITDA Growth Rate Baush & Lomb 32% 1.3b 4% U.S Diversified 48% 2.0b (16%) Branded Rx 35% 1.5b ( 23%) Total: 115% - 15% 4.08 (14.5) Click to enlarge

Looking at it like this, it is understandable why some investors are not comfortable with a Salix sale. If the company manages to grow without selling Salix, its potential upside is much greater over the long term. Assuming Valeant stabilizes in 2022 with 0 debt and stable assets with the industry average growth rate, the company should be valued as follows:

1.3 x 15 = 19.5 billion

1.5 x 15 = 22.5 billion

1.3 x 15 = 19.5 billion

This calculation is very conservative. We assume that within five years EBITDA will stabilize at $4.1 billion, which is a $200-million decline from the current EBITDA. This comes with the debt at zero; Valeant would need to pay down $6 billion in debt every year to make this possible without asset sales.

According to this calculation, by 2022 Valeant should have a total value of $61.5 billion / 350 million (shares outstanding) = 175.71 per share. It is fascinating to note that this value is almost the same as it was at Valeant's peak. This is great news for long-term bagholders, but those of us who got into the stock more recently may benefit more from the quick boost that would result from asset sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.