Straight Path Communications And The Speculative Road To '5G' Commercialization

*Note: Due to high demand, I have decided to publish my entire thesis re: STRP which also encompasses my recent report: "FCC Final Rule Puts A Positive Focus Back On Straight Path Communications."*

Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) exemplifies the alpha-generating opportunities that I believe should be considered as a portion of an asymmetric investment thesis. One point I need to emphasize as strongly as possible is that the following opportunity is high risk with the potential for an extremely high reward. Outside of this opportunity, beta generation, stable growth, and capital preservation comprise the majority of my investment agenda and it is thus essential to now focus on leveraging a percentage of my capital striving for exceptional performance.

The alpha opportunities that I seek are those that possess significant unknowns relating to information and/or innovation. In addition, they will thus entail an attractive entry valuation or implied volatility that fails to reflect the embedded tail risks.

I am currently long a significantly skewed (to calls) strangle structure on STRP. My profitability will be maximized on a move to the topside while a move lower could provide an opportunity to retain, at least, the premium spent. I also hold a cash long.

STRP is an exceptionally illiquid security with an incredible short interest. As of November 30th, short interest was 2,731,961 shares or 47.9% of the public float. The reason for this short interest will be detailed below.

"The Company"

"Straight Path Communications is a forward thinking intangible asset monetization company. They specialize in maximizing the value of assets such as microwave bandwidth licenses (Spectrum) and Intellectual Property."

STRP, a spin-off of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT), has two lines of business. The first, an Intellectual Property portfolio, is irrelevant here. The central focus of STRP is the potential value of its mmWave (mmWave: spectrum between 30GHz and 300GHz) spectrum holdings.

First, what is spectrum? Portions of the electromagnetic spectrum are used for thousands of purposes we take for granted under the umbrella of 'wireless communication' - from wireless internet to FM and AM radio to satellite TV to security alarm systems. The assets that STRP holds are of an extremely high frequency that only two years ago were thought to have no mobile service application or commercial use outside of satellite communications and fixed broadband deployment. The reason is that as a general rule, lower frequency is better suited for mobile applications because it has better propagation characteristics. This simply means that lower frequency spectrum can travel longer distances and penetrate dense real estate while higher frequencies cannot. Higher frequencies, however, can transmit exponentially higher data loads. Amid explosive bandwidth demand, recent technological breakthroughs are changing this landscape dramatically.

'5G,' the still largely undefined label given to the next generation of wireless technology, in addition to the IOT (Internet of Things), is the central driver of the emerging demand for high frequency spectrum.

In speaking with an academic expert who focuses mainly on the (wireless) regulatory side, I was offered the following perspective. In sum, while high frequency spectrum is likely to be valuable at some point in the 5G lifecycle, it is not yet clear when that will be. The technologies that will comprise the 5G infrastructures are just now beginning to implement mmWave spectrum in the initial testing phase. In the near and medium term, it is most likely that 5G will be dominated by small cells and existing lower-frequency holdings, although carriers will begin marketing 5G services at an accelerated pace. Real gigabit offerings seem to be 3-4 years away, except for some fixed wireless applications close to a fiber node. With it looking like we will be well into the 2020s before millimeter wave becomes a significant factor, Straight Path could be a valuable acquisition target depending on a carrier's existing spectrum holdings and technological roadmap. However, only Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has initiated this process as 'first mover' in the mmWave acquisition phase as will be mentioned below.

The regulatory side has advanced extremely quickly as the United States strives to lead the global transition into the next generation of wireless technology. This past July, the FCC unanimously voted to open 10.85 GHz of spectrum above 24 GHz for mobile services. The newly freed spectrum includes 3.85 GHz of licensed spectrum from 27.5-28.35 GHz and 37-40 GHz as well as 7 GHz of unlicensed spectrum from 64-71 GHz. What I will discuss later is the final FCC rules that became effective this past Wednesday regarding mmWave spectrum and how these rules should support a considerable speculative valuation for Straight Path Communications.

STRP has 133 licenses in the 28GHz band and 828 licenses in the 39GHz band. The majority of these licenses were acquired through the Winstar Bankruptcy Estate in 2001. Of the firm's 28 GHz holdings, only 16 are LMDS A1 licenses (currently encompassed by the latest FCC rules). It is focusing its work on the 39GHz band, partly because there are more incumbents in the 28GHz band and partly because its 39GHz band holdings are more extensive. Of all the licenses originally auctioned in the 39GHz band, STRP owns roughly 1/3 and has leased 95% of these to third party actors.

Straight Path has an incredibly lean corporate structure. CEO Davidi Jonas, son of IDT Corporation founder Howard Jonas, previously ran IDT Spectrum prior to a 2013 spinoff. He is relatively young, although he also possesses an extraordinary support structure (internally and externally). Straight Path's CTO, Jerry Pi, previously led system research, standardization in 4G and also prototyping activities in 5G for Samsung. STRP's CFO, Jonathan Rand, and General Counsel, David Breau, should be noted as well. As of October 31st, Straight Path had ~$9.56M in cash, down from ~$11.4M at the end of July. A considerable percentage of its quarterly burn rate is due to litigation surrounding (short report induced) shareholder liability suits and an ongoing investigation by the FCC (discussed below).

"The Shorts"

In the fall of 2015, two reports (both disclosing significant STRP short positions) were published that caused an extreme decline in the PPS of STRP. Kerrisdale Capital and an anonymous source filed under the pseudonym "Sinclair Upton Research," were the two parties responsible for generating the extreme short interest that precariously remains in place today. Kerrisdale, a social-media driven long/short equity fund, is developing a reputation as a vocal opponent of spectrum value as exemplified most recently by its report backed by a $100M short on DISH (NASDAQ: DISH). Kerrisdale, headed by 35 year-old Sahm Adrangi, launched its STRP short before market innovators and regulators had even begun to publicly highlight mmWave spectrum as a central focus of 5G. It could thus be argued that certain assumptions made by Kerrisdale regarding the value of mmWave spectrum were premature as recent technological and regulatory advancements/proceedings have put into question numerous claims made by Adrangi and his team. I am not in the business of claiming they are wrong and I am right but I am simply stating that the landscape has changed dramatically. However, I will state that this technological revolution is still in the early stages of development.

The second report, filed anonymously, is the current headwind that incentivized Straight Path to orchestrate an independent investigation of the claims made by the author, "Sinclair Upton Research." Straight Path Communications was spun off from IDT Spectrum, a subsidiary of IDT Corporation run by Howard Jonas. The central claim is that IDT Spectrum/IDT Spectrum Holdings fraudulently claimed to have met construction and substantial service requirements when the firm renewed a portion of its 39GHz licenses in 2011-2012. The results of STRP's independent investigation can be found here.

On September 20th, 2016, as a result of STRP providing the FCC with the findings of the independent investigation, STRP received a letter of inquiry from the commission requesting additional information regarding STRP's spectrum holdings. As stated in regulatory filings:

"Straight Path intends to continue to cooperate with the Commission in this matter, and hopes to bring it to a satisfactory resolution in a timely manner. The Registrant cannot, at this time, give any assurances as to how the Commission may proceed in this matter. If the Commission were to conclude that the Registrant has not complied with the Commission's rules, the Commission may impose fines and/or additional reporting or operational requirements, condition or revoke the Registrant's licenses, and/or take other action. If the Commission were to revoke a significant portion of the Registrant's licenses or impose material conditions on the use of its licenses, it could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Registrant's spectrum licenses and its ability to generate revenues from utilization of its spectrum assets."

However, this is not the first time that the FCC attempted to address IDT's license renewals. As early as 2013, in the matter of FIBERTOWER SPECTRUM HOLDINGS LLC {FiberTower (OTC:FBBT)}, the FCC stated that:

"Moreover, if FiberTower had filed a timely objection to IDT's substantial service showing, the Bureau could have sought further information and made a timely determination on its claims. Instead, the determination that IDT demonstrated substantial service is now a final action (p.2499)." The FCC denoted, "We direct the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau to investigate whether any of IDT's licenses are subject to cancellation for permanent discontinuance of operation (p.2499, FN (52))."

Despite the FCC failing to act in 2013, shareholders of an independent (of IDT) public company are now once again hoping to put these headwinds behind them. While precedent of the 5-Year Statute of Limitations might argue that the clock on IDT started once any perceived infractions occurred (which would put the renewals out of scope), I do not have the legal expertise to argue how the FCC might proceed, if they do at all. As a shareholder of STRP, however, I can only argue that any FCC action against STRP and its shareholders (for matters pertaining to IDT) will only serve to delay investment and innovation in mmWave spectrum in the United States. Our industry does not need high frequency spectrum held up in litigation and thus unable to be deployed in the race to '5G' commercialization.

Many market participants have voiced their aggravation towards STRP's silence amid the accusations made against the firm and their assets. However, it is important to consider that prior to its investment in mmWave spectrum, Straight Path's primary activities involved litigation and patent enforcement. It is also important to take into account the fact that the accusations were made against IDT Spectrum, not STRP.

Straight Path is an entirely independent corporate structure with a separate composition of external shareholders. As stated in Straight Path's most recent quarterly report, the Separation and Distribution Agreement states, "among other things, that IDT is obligated to reimburse the Company ((NYSEMKT:STRP)) for the payment of any liabilities of the Company arising or related to the period prior to the Spin-Off." My understanding is that IDT is thus responsible for any fines that might be imposed by the FCC. However, Howard Jonas retains voting rights for >70% of outstanding STRP shares which will leave significant power in his hands.

"The Progress"

Also mentioned in its quarterly report, Straight Path continues to make significant strides in utilizing its spectrum holdings and participating in 5G standard setting as a contributing member through 3GPP.

"On September 11, 2015, Straight Path entered into an agreement with Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd. ("CBNL") to expedite production of a 39 GHz PMP radio. Straight Path agreed to a $1,000,000 non-recurring engineering investment ("NRE"), and the product is expected to be commercially available by late 2016 or early 2017." "In November 2016, the FCC approved CBNL's 39 GHz VectaStar® 600 PMP radios for commercial use in the U.S. This enables Straight Path to take next steps with CBNL, including increased marketing and testing, as U.S. wireless operators can now begin to deploy the live radios utilizing the Company's spectrum." "Straight Path recently entered into a multiyear spectrum lease agreement with Windstream, a nationwide advanced network communications provider, to lease 39 GHz spectrum in 40 markets for use with CBNL VectaStar 39 GHz licensed PMP radios once they are commercially released. We anticipate this agreement will have a meaningful impact on our revenue once the CBNL radios are deployed in these markets."

The FCC has approved ~600 leases of STRP owned licenses ahead of the CBNL VectaStar 39 GHz PMP systems deployment.

In addition, Straight Path successfully performed an indoor demonstration of its patented prototype 39 GHz Gigarray transceivers. Straight Path expects to perform an outdoor demonstration in 2017.

"THE LATEST"

On November 14th, 2016, the FCC published a final rule detailing the 'use of spectrum bands above 24GHz for mobile radio services.' This act became effective on December 14th, this past Wednesday. Despite the hurdles discussed above, the FCC's final rule specifically contradicts numerous assumptions made by Kerrisdale Capital as is discussed below. Once the market receives clarity from the FCC Enforcement Bureau, STRP can finally realize an appropriate speculative valuation.

The final action taken by the FCC is meant to, "establish a regulatory framework for the use of (spectrum bands above 24 GHz) for the development of the next generational evolution of wireless technology" Once effective, these rules will promote the development of highly beneficial technologies, in particular, the so-called 5G technology."

Previous SA and other external articles (including those short reports written by Kerrisdale Capital and also that written by the anonymous source) have greatly exhausted the history and significance of Straight Path, IDT, FiberTower, and the important actors and emerging technologies. I am not a litigation or wireless communications expert and will thus try to keep my commentary to that which I find otherwise significant.

As mentioned, the significance of STRP's holdings is that 5G will likely use extremely high frequency, known as millimeter wave, in addition to lower frequency spectrum to deliver faster, higher-quality video, and multimedia content and services. The high frequency spectrum will likely be used in combination with small-cell build-outs and fiber networks to drive data speeds exponentially higher. STRP is the only publicly traded opportunity that I know of that allows institutional investors the opportunity to speculate on the potential evolution and utilization of mmWave technology as a result of the commercialization of '5G.'

Incumbent license holders of mmWave spectrum include satellite communication companies in addition to, but not exclusive of, STRP, XO Communications, and FiberTower (FT litigation extending through 2019). XO Communications recently sold its fiber business to Verizon for $1.8B which, provided Verizon with fiber networks in each of the 30 major US markets, with over 4,000 on-net buildings, while its intercity network spans 19,000 route miles, connecting 85 cities. More importantly, the deal also allows Verizon to lease XO's LMDS spectrum (102 licenses in the 28GHz and 39GHz) as well as the option to buy these assets at the end of 2018. This deal exemplifies the potential value of mmWave spectrum.

While I will leave arguments of technological significance to others, the point here is to note the latest specific language put forth by the FCC in its final rule that puts to bed certain major claims made by Kerrisdale Capital and could (once the FCC investigation is resolved) allow the market to find an accurate speculative valuation.

Significant FCC language in the Final Rule:

"43. The Commission will authorize mobile operation in the 39GHz band (38.6-40GHz), and the Commission will issue new licenses granting existing and new 39GHz licensees both fixed and mobile rights. The Commission believes that the significant bandwidth available in this band will help to accommodate the expected continued rise in demand for mobile data." "44. The Commission adopted geographic area licenses that will grant licensees the flexibility to provide fixed and mobile services. As with the 28GHz band, the Commission finds that in this band, geographic area licensing will expedite deployment, provide licensees with the flexibility to provide a variety of services, and is consistent with the existing licensing scheme in the band." "46. Granting mobile operating rights to existing licensees will expedite the deployment of service, minimize the difficulties involved in coordinating fixed and mobile deployments, and provide a uniform licensing scheme throughout the United States." "47. The Commission recognizes that awarding mobile rights to incumbent licensees could be viewed as a windfall to those licensees, although the Commission contemplated granting mobile rights when it first created LMDS. Here, the benefits of expediting service and facilitating the coordination of fixed and mobile service outweigh any potential disadvantages of granting mobile rights to incumbents." "56. Straight Path's proposal contains the clearest delineation of rules and steps necessary to align adjacent spectrum tranches to create contiguous bands-the goal advocated by commenters. The Commission agrees with Straight Path that in EAs where only it holds licenses, the Commission should accept any exchange application in which Straight Path or others propose to acquire the same amount of spectrum in the market that it proposes to relinquish as long as it meets the end goal of creating a contiguous block or blocks of spectrum."

Treatment of Incumbents:

"120. Thus, the Commission slightly modifies and extends the deadline for meeting the performance requirements pertaining to licensees' current licenses for licenses expiring after the adoption date of the rules in this proceeding. Specifically, current licensees in the 28GHz and 39GHz bands who, under the current rules, face a deadline for demonstrating substantial service after the adoption date of this Report and Order will not be required to demonstrate substantial service at renewal."

Kerrisdale argued that not only was there an enormous supply of mmWave spectrum, but also that STRP's holdings were non-contiguous. As noted above in the FCC's final rule, STRP (or any license holder) will be able to exchange its licenses to achieve contiguous holdings. The FCC has now decided this argument. While it is true there is considerable supply of mmWave spectrum, even a novice would understand that propagation issues, incumbents, inefficient satellite utilization, among other reasons, have driven the industry to focus on the 28GHz and 39GHz bands as a starting point for high frequency integration into 5G commercialization.

Since the publication of the FCC's final rule, numerous parties have petitioned the FCC to reconsider the Report and Order for apparent shortcomings. For example, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) noted that, "…only 3.25 gigahertz was made available for licensed use on an exclusive basis…only a small amount of the 3.25 gigahertz of spectrum designated for exclusive licensed use will actually be auctioned, as most is already licensed to incumbent entities (GN Docket No. 14-177)."

With demand clearly outpacing supply at this early stage, one could argue that Straight Path's spectrum holdings are greatly mispriced.

There is no overly accurate way to value mmWave spectrum as transactions that took place even two years ago were prior to recent regulatory and technological advancements. Spectrum is priced as MHz-pop. Spectrum currently utilized for cellular services is extremely scarce and thus valuable. MmWave, if the technology is realized, will trade at a fraction of that seen in lower frequencies.

In 2015, US mobile spectrum sold for a median value of $2.71 per MHz/POP. MmWave spectrum will/might trade at a very small fraction of this median value as the supply is higher as is the infrastructure investment.

However, as noted by STRP CEO Jonas, STRP is a company that "owns 255 billion MHz/POP of spectrum in the US… If we were worth $0.01 per MHz/POP, which would be 270 times less than mobility spectrum, the value of our company would be two and a half billion dollars." This equates to roughly $200 per share. Throughout my research, I have seen valuations that run at 50% less to multiples higher.

The short-term question is, will the current FCC administration complete IDT's case review prior to Donald Trump's inauguration (and new leadership at the FCC)? Regardless of when this case is decided, the FCC's decision is, in my view, the imminent risk to shareholders of STRP. Once clarity is achieved, market participants can then focus on the risks relating to the continued development of 5G technologies to see IF and HOW mmWave spectrum could be utilized and valued appropriately.

Medium term and FCC investigation aside, it is speculatively sensible for me to own the option on the only publicly traded company that could realize significant value on an asset tied to the commercialization of the next generation of wireless technology, known as 5G. The low float and significant short interest creates an unparalleled mispricing of the tail risks associated with this company. Due to the ongoing investigation, I find it prudent to express my view (in addition to long cash) via a skewed (to calls) strangle structure on STRP. This will allow me to benefit should the value of STRP fall or rise, although my profitability will be greatly enhanced on a move to the topside. There is no guarantee that this technology will actually be realized, as the technological landscape is extremely fluid and unpredictable. STRP has done an exceptional job at detailing the risks to the firm in its latest annual report and I would suggest any investor include all SEC filings in their due-diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STRP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long a significantly skewed (to calls) strangle structure on STRP. My profitability will be maximized on a move to the topside while a move lower could provide an opportunity to retain, at least, the premium spent. I also hold a cash long.