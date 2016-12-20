Citigroup - Increasing Returns On Capital, Optionality On Rising Rates And Trump Deregulation

The valuation of the company is attractive and the post-crisis balance sheet is very clean.

Investment Thesis In A Nutshell

Who We Are Following - All of our investment ideas are sourced from the portfolios of the world's greatest investors. In this case, we are following Seth Klarman (see the section later on for why).

Why We Like Citigroup - Two reasons. First, we believe that it is very safe today given the cleanup and scrubbing this balance sheet has gone through. Second, we believe that the stock price is quite inexpensive on traditional valuation metrics.

Further Upside From - While we aren't counting on it there is a distinct possibility that rising interest rates and Trump deregulation could create upside beyond our base case.

That is why we like Citigroup in a nutshell. Please keep reading for a more complete report.

When I think about owning a bank, the first thing I think of is when will the next banking crisis might come around? Because I won't want to be owning the bank then. That is the nature of this banking business. It is really quite boring until it isn't.

That is how a leveraged business model like that of a bank works. For every one dollar of equity savings and loan, the company has nine dollars of debt (deposits). That means that if there is a 10 percent loss in asset value, all of that equity is gone.

Of course, the Wall Street banks managed to get leverage up to more like 30 to 1 before the housing bubble popped. These guys were picking up nickels in front of the steamroller that was the U.S. housing bubble. Citigroup was one of the uglier stories of that time requiring a massive taxpayer cash injection.

That was then. This is now.

The Citigroup of today is a business with a very clean balance sheet. All of the housing bubble nastiness has been cleaned up and the company now is in very good shape. This is a good point in the banking cycle to be investing in these companies. Balance sheets are clean and the memories of what went wrong in 2008 are still fresh enough to guide risk-averse behavior.

We are also piggybacking on the most risk-averse Superinvestor that I am aware of.

Seth Klarman - Three Down Years In Three Decades

If you are wondering why Seth Klarman's name is included in this article, the reason is simple. Everything that we put in our portfolio is a company owned by a world-class investor. By limiting our idea pool to investments owned by the world's Superinvestors, we believe we reduce our risk of making a major error and increase our odds of generating outsized returns.

There is likely no hedge fund manager in the business today who is as respected as the publicity shy Seth Klarman of Baupost Capital. Over more than a 30-year period since launching Baupost in 1982, Klarman has had only three negative years (1998, 2008 and 2015). Over those years, Baupost has accumulated more than $23.4 billion of gains for investors.

We admire Klarman not just for the returns he puts up but how he does it. The man is very risk averse, often choosing to hold 30-50 percent of his fund in cash. When everyone else is panicking, Seth Klarman is one of the guys with cash ready to take advantage of opportunities.

Like Warren Buffett, Klarman's first priority is on not losing money.

For an idea of how highly Klarman is thought of as an investor consider that his limited edition book called "Margin of Safety" sells for up to $2,600 on Amazon.

The culture that Klarman has created at Baupost is one of extreme discipline and patience. Consider how a departing member of the Baupost team recently described the firm's method of operating:

"We can do this successfully because we have a culture of patience. Even though we work hard every day trying to uncover the next great investment, we only deploy our capital when we have real conviction that we have found one. When we don't find interesting ideas, we do nothing and hold cash. For this reason, I've often joked that I'm 97% unproductive. While this means I better be damn productive the other 3% of the time, it also means exercising patience often and waiting for great opportunities. On the flip side, when an idea has been analyzed and is fully baked, we drop whatever else we are doing, discuss the investment, and make a decision. Our portfolio decision process must be incredibly efficient, as we recognize that good ideas are scarce and may prove fleeting. Warren Buffett said, 'Big opportunities come infrequently. When it's raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble.' When a great opportunity comes around, it is imperative to size it correctly."

Klarman and his team have proven for 30 years that they are extraordinarily successful investors. They are also incredibly picky.

The two things are directly related.

In the second quarter of 2016, Klarman initiated a $220 million Citigroup position in his portfolio making it roughly a 3% position. That isn't a huge position for Klarman, but he is not alone in thinking that Citigroup is attractively valued (and safe). Other Superinvestors that we follow that hold shares of Citigroup are Aquamarine (Guy Spier), Third Point (Dan Loeb), Chou Funds (Francis Chou), Force Capital (Robert Jaffe), and Eagle Capital (Boykin Curry).

Citigroup has made it through the due diligence of multiple Superinvestors and become a material position in their respective portfolios. I love following multiple great investors into an investment.

Citigroup - A Fresh Start

Some of the best investments coming out of the financial crisis have been the very companies that played a key role in causing it. These companies were fully recapitalized, existing shareholder wiped out and new shareholders given a company with a fresh start.

The smell of that financial crisis though has been hard to shake and investors are still wary of these companies. Despite having a pretty decent share price performance over the past five years, Citigroup is still priced at a discount. The exact same company with a different name would have a considerably higher valuation. Over time, Citigroup will likely achieve that.

As of the second quarter of 2016, Citigroup's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stands at a very healthy 12.5%. It is also climbing faster than its peers due to the capital distribution restrictions that the company is still under (more on that in a minute). Further, Citigroup's Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) is an industry-leading 7.5% and its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is 121%.

All of these measures are well above the respective minimum regulatory requirements and most of Citigroup's peers.

Citigroup is a powerful global business. Its core global consumer bank has branches in 700 cities worldwide and is the world's largest credit card issuer. Some $3 trillion flow through its institutional business each and every day.

Source: Citigroup

Citigroup's history dates back to the founding of the City Bank of New York in 1812. Citigroup is a global diversified financial services holding company, whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services which include:

Consumer banking and credit

Corporate and investment banking

Securities brokerage

Trade and securities services

Wealth management

Citi has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.

Citigroup currently operates two primary business segments as detailed in its SEC filings. The first is Citicorp, consisting of Citi's Global Consumer Banking businesses and Institutional Clients Group. The second is Citi Holdings, consisting of businesses and portfolios of assets that Citigroup has determined are not central to its core Citicorp businesses.

Business Segment #1 - Citicorp

Citicorp is Citigroup's global bank for consumers and businesses and represents Citi's core franchises. Citicorp is broken into Global Consumer Banking and Institutional Clients Group. At December 31, 2015, Citicorp had approximately $1.7 trillion of assets and $901 billion of deposits, representing approximately 96% of Citi's total assets and 99% of Citi's total deposits.

Business Segment #2 - Citi Holdings

Back in early 2009, Citigroup's then CEO Vikram Pandit unofficially split the bank in two, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The companies would remain combined, but Pandit made it clear that he would like shareholders to view the divisions separately.

Citicorp was part of the company that mattered, made up of all the businesses that Citi still wanted to be in, i.e. the "good bank." Citi Holdings was made up of all the leftover junk ($900 billion of it) from the financial crisis - subprime mortgages and other derivatives that Citi now wanted to be rid of. Pandit told investors to focus on Citicorp, and ignore the bad bank.

Over the following six years, Citi Holdings has been slowly shedding assets both through sale and natural run-off. It also has sold more than $800 billion in assets, an amount that rivals the balance sheets of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The "bad bank" assets that remain are now actually profitable.

Source: Bloomberg

A Catalyst - Rising Returns Of Cash To Shareholders

Currently, Citigroup generates much more capital than it is currently allowed to return to shareholders within the constraints of the Federal Reserve's CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) process. As a means to strengthen the banking sector the Federal Reserve has restricted the amount of share buybacks and dividends that Citigroup can do. Each year that restriction is being eased as Citigroup runs down its deferred tax assets (which don't count as regulatory capital).

With Citigroup's capital ratios now in excellent shape, the company is getting closer to being allowed to return 100% of annually generated excess capital to shareholders. That means that dividends and share repurchases have been and will continue to increase.

Citigroup has successfully increased its return of capital to shareholders from $1.3 billion in 2014, to $6.8 billion in 2015, to $10.4 billion in 2016 and intends to reach $15.9 billion "as quickly as possible" according to its CEO. Those rising dividends and share repurchases will continue to be a catalyst for the share price.

Once it reaches $15 billion in capital being returned to shareholders, Citigroup is going to have tripled its dividend (currently $0.16 per quarter) while it continues to buy back more than $10 billion in shares annually.

The slide below shows the gap between what Citigroup currently returns to shareholders through dividends and repurchases and what it will be able to once off restrictions.

Source: Citigroup

Valuation

There are a couple of ways to look at Citigroup's valuation. Both of them point to a very inexpensive bank. Banks should typically be able to turn a profit that is equal to 1% return on assets. For Citigroup that would be $5.60 per share. Assign a peer group multiple of 12.5 to that and you have a $70 stock price versus $59 and change today.

On a book value basis, Citigroup also looks quite cheap. The company itself lays out a valuation effort below of $58.96, which is actually lower than the second quarter book value per share of $63.53. Getting a dominant banking franchise at this valuation is attractive.

Source: Citigroup

Today, Citigroup looks quite inexpensive. More importantly, with a balance sheet that has been recapitalized and assets that have been scrutinized like never before thanks to Government monitoring (hey taxpayers invested billions here) Citigroup is safe. At a very modest valuation relative to book value and earnings power, plus the catalyst of increasing dividends and buybacks Citigroup looks to be a solid opportunity. That is why Seth Klarman and at least five other Superinvestors have the company in their portfolio today.

There are a couple of other items that provide potential for even more upside. The first would be rising interest rates. As interest rates rise Citigroup, and every other bank, is going to make sure that deposit rate increases trail mortgage rate increases. Margins are going to widen and earnings are going to increase. There could be a lot of room for rates to run if they really start to go.

The other consideration is the possible deregulation Trump might bring to the sector. That can drive out a lot of cost that is currently in place and again provide a boost to earnings.

This is a good time to be long the entire sector.

"Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas." - Paul Samuelson

