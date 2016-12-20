Will Janet Yellen Pull The Plug On The Trump Rally?

Perhaps the greatest irony of all: a Fed that once begged for a fiscal response and stoked a stock market rally is now leaning against both.

The new President once blamed the Fed for keeping rates too low. Will he now find fault in rate hikes?

When they raise interest rates, you're going to see some very bad things happen, because they're not doing their job.

That's what incoming President Donald Trump said with regard to the FOMC on September 26 during one of his debates with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

They're "doing political things," he added, an allusion to the notion that the Fed kept interest rates artificially suppressed in order to help President Barack Obama. Earlier in the month, Trump said Fed Chair Janet Yellen "should be ashamed of herself."

Although Trump has praised the Fed chair in the past, he contends that raising rates will be "a disaster" - and he may be right.

But the funny thing is, his fiscal stimulus plan is the very reason why the Fed now sees three hikes in 2017 versus two.

Admittedly there's a bit of a chicken-egg dilemma at play here. If, as Trump says, the Fed has created a "false economy" by keeping rates low, then his stimulus measures shouldn't be viewed as a step towards running the economy "hot" by enacting expansionary fiscal policies at the end of the cycle and at full employment. Rather, Trumponomics (if you will) is simply an effort to create a "real" economy to replace the "false" prosperity engineered by the PhDs that inhabit the Eccles building.

If, however, the economy really is near full employment and we are indeed coming to the end of the cycle, then Trump is effectively setting the Fed up. Yellen will have to lean against the fiscal tide in order to keep inflation under control, but should anything - and I do mean anything - go wrong along the way, she'll invariably take the blame. Trump can go right back to his soundbite: "see, I told you raising rates would be a disaster." Consider the following from Bloomberg:

The big question about President-elect Donald Trump is what happens when things start to go wrong. There's no doubt they will. Every president has to contend with unforeseen setbacks, and for Trump it will be worse. His outlandish and often contradictory promises guarantee he'll have plenty of bad news to explain away or blame on other people. The economy will be high on the list -- and Trump already has a scapegoat-in-waiting. In one of the presidential debates, he attacked Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for keeping interest rates low for political reasons, and said this would cause big problems once the Fed had to start pushing rates higher. The fact is, this economy is not the kind a new president would choose to inherit. It's better to take over in a trough than at what might prove to be a peak. The stock market is testing the upper bounds of plausible valuation, the economy is at or close to full employment, a strong dollar is making life harder for exporters, and the Fed just resumed its effort to get interest rates back to a more neutral level. In short the stage is set for bad news, with Yellen in a starring role.

Right. Of course the really unfortunate thing for Yellen is that if she doesn't raise rates quickly enough, she risks exposing herself to the exact same kind of criticism Trump piled on her before - namely that the Fed is inflating "big, fat ugly bubbles" by not acting quickly enough to normalize. It's an impossible Catch 22.

Given that this is a lose-lose, it's probably safe to assume that Yellen will try to avoid putting herself into a situation where there's any possibility that she could be accused of bending to Trump's will (which is likely to change on a near daily basis). Rather, the course is now set and barring some kind of dramatic unwind, it seems likely that the diminutive Fed Chair will proceed with the plan, especially considering that rising stock (NYSEARCA:SPY) prices are likely to make financial conditions easier in the short-term, freeing up more room for the Fed to tighten. Here's Goldman's take, for it's worth:

Risk markets are so far taking Yellen's (relative) hawkishness in stride. While the equity rally has taken a pause over the past week, the rally post-Trump appears to have looked past the fact that the economy is already running close to full employment. The growth outlook will soon be capped by the growth rate of potential GDP (if it has not already exceeded it), following which the main consequences of fiscal stimulus are likely to be a combination of higher inflation and higher real rates, with the precise mix to be determined by how hard the Fed decides to lean against the fiscal winds. What increasingly seems less uncertain, however, are the risks to risky assets stemming from the 'Yellen call' (the logical successor to the 'Bernanke Put'). This is the idea that subsequent rallies in risky assets from here will likely provoke a more rapid tightening of monetary policy. Indeed, as shown in Exhibit 1, our forecasts for the components of the GS FCI anticipate that financial conditions will, in fact, be easing over the next quarter. This is primarily a reflection of our equity team's expectation that the S&P 500 will reach 2400 in 2017:Q1 (before retracing back to 2300 by the end of the year). In our view, this easing could prove self-defeating, since easier financial conditions are not what the Fed is looking to achieve at this stage. The "Yellen call" will more likely be triggered given prospects for fiscal stimulus. Fiscal stimulus will only add to the risk of the FOMC reversing the dovish signals sent earlier this fall when it suggested that the pace of hikes would be more gradual.

So, assuming Yellen moves to counter what might be deemed "irrational exuberance" tied to expectations for Trump's fiscal stimulus measures, the question is whether the new president moves to criticize the Fed for hiking rates as opposed to criticizing them for keeping policy accommodative.

Still, not everyone thinks Yellen and Trump are on a collision course. Here's WSJ:

He wants low unemployment and faster economic growth, and she's happy to err on the side of both via the most docile course of interest-rate increases on record...

But there's a caveat:

...so long as inflation stays low. Historically, tensions arose between presidents and Fed chairmen as the former wanted low unemployment at any cost, and the latter prioritized low inflation. Today is different. Inflation has persistently been below the Fed's 2% target.

Ok, let that sink in, then read the following (from Goldman again, with my emphasis):

With economic slack running on empty in the US, greater fiscal stimulus will go more (if not mostly) to inflation than to growth. And this, of course, will force the Fed to remove monetary accommodation faster than either it or markets were thinking just a few short months ago. Reflecting this risk, the dollar has rallied and bonds have sold off. In both assets, our FX and rate teams think this repricing has further to go by the end of 2017, but with much of the heavy lifting having been done, we currently forecast an additional 4.3% rise for the trade-weighted dollar, and another 15bp (to 2.75% from 2.6% currently) for the 10y. Given the unusual degree of uncertainty over the shape of fiscal policy in 2017, these forecasts are correspondingly subject to an unusual degree of uncertainty.

In other words, inflation may not stay low and thus Yellen and Trump may not stay on the same page. Also note the reference to an "unusual degree of uncertainty." That's reflected in the following chart depicting economic policy uncertainty in the US:

(Chart: Goldman)

So look out President Trump, Janet Yellen may have an axe to grind both with fiscal stimulus and with the stock market rally.

And isn't that ironic? After all, both Yellen and her predecessor have for years implored Congress to step up to the stimulus plate and both Yellen and Bernanke added rocket fuel to the post-crisis stock market rally.

