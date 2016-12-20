Apple: Can Anyone Stop The EU Tax Grab?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ireland have launched appeals of the decision of the European Commission (EC) that tax benefits Apple received from Ireland constituted illegal state. The EC has directed Ireland to collect $13.8 billion it says Apple should have paid. The EC has failed to understand that the tax was not Ireland's to collect. Taxation rights and revenue properly belong only to the United States. The EC's decision is an unjust usurpation of the taxation power of the US government. But it's not clear that anyone can stop the EC at this point.

Overcoming Taxation Impotence

The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union (NYSEARCA:EU). The EU styles itself as a supranational government with a parliament, a bureaucracy, and even an international court, the European Court of Justice. But it lacks many of the powers of national governments, the most important being the power to tax. The EU cannot tax businesses, corporations, or individuals, except its own employees.

The EU is really a treaty organization, in which members voluntarily subscribe to the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), and may also withdraw, as the UK appears set to do. The EU also lacks one of the most important features of modern democracies, a single, popularly elected head of its executive branch.

Instead, the EU is governed by committee, the European Commission, which is selected by the president of the Commission. The president himself is selected by the European Council, composed mainly of the heads of state of the 28 members, and subject to approval by the EU Parliament. The Commission is required to have 28 members, each from a member state.

One way to think about the EC's decision regarding Apple is that it's about establishing a precedent for a significant expansion of the EU's governmental powers. In this case, the EC is attempting to endow the EU with the power to tax by proxy. The EC's decision, recently published in full, directs a national government, Ireland, to collect taxes from Apple, more or less on its behalf.

If the EC wins the appeal that Apple and Ireland are mounting, it will have established a de facto power of taxation through the power to direct member governments to collect taxes as the EU sees fit.

Convenient Target

Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell had this to say about the case:

Apple is not an outlier in any sense that matters to the law. Apple is a convenient target because it generates lots of headlines.

I might add, a lucrative target. The EC recognized that as long as the Apple profits held overseas (by its Irish subsidiaries) remained effectively untaxed by any jurisdiction, they were vulnerable to action by the EC. And there's no doubt that Ireland willingly refrained from taxing those overseas profits through the "double Irish" tax scheme that I described in my last article on the EU decision in August.

As I pointed out in the article, the EC's basis for action against Ireland (and Apple) is not the tax shelter itself, but the fact that Ireland granted Apple special tax rates not accorded to any other company. In this interpretation, the "double Irish" scheme would have been okay if it had been universally available.

The EC's decision makes clear that it has decided to focus on two key tax decisions made by Irish tax authorities in 1991 and 2007. The "smoking gun" for both decisions, from the standpoint of the EC, is the fact that Apple proposed its own tax liability calculation for the decisions, which were subsequently accepted by Ireland. For example, according to the EC decision:

In 1991, a method for determining the net profit of the Irish branch of Apple Computer Accessories Ltd. (which later became ASI) was proposed by Apple and endorsed by Irish Revenue in a tax ruling. According to that ruling, the net profit to be allocated to ASI's Irish branch would be calculated as 12.5 % of all branch operating costs, excluding material for resale.

It does sound like it got a pretty sweet deal. According to the Fortune article referenced above (Sewell quote), over the past 10 years, Apple paid an effective tax rate on its overseas profits of just 3.8%.

Where the EC has an issue is that the alleged preferential tax treatment constitutes state aid to a business, which is verboten under EU treaty. In the appeal, the EU will need to defend its assertion that it really was preferential treatment, and this may be difficult. The "double Irish" scheme was a well-known tax shelter, as I've pointed out, and used by numerous other US companies.

Ireland's response to the EC also makes use of a key defense strategy that I outlined in my previous article. I had expected that a key element of the appeal would be the concept of legal certainty. This concept simply says that member states under the EU treaty have a right to know in advance, clearly and unequivocally, what their obligations to the EU are. As described in the Irish appeal:

The Commission infringed the principles of legal certainty and legitimate expectations by invoking alleged rules of EU law never previously identified. These are novel and their scope and effect are wholly uncertain. The Commission invokes OECD documents from 2010, but (even if they were binding) these could not have been foreseen in 1991 or 2007.

The EU seems to be inventing tax law as it goes along, and another major focus of the appeal will be the basis for determining Apple's tax liability as calculated by the EC. CFO Luca Maestri had this to say on the subject (also from Fortune):

(Vestager) is arguing that the base on which we should pay taxes in Ireland is essentially all the profits we generate outside the United States … in a place that doesn't do any engineering, doesn't generate any intellectual property for us...

Of course, Margrethe Vestager, European Competition Commissioner, has been leading the charge in the EC's case.

Bringing It Back Home

Maestri really makes the key point that has seemingly escaped the attention of the EC. The taxable profits in question were not really Ireland's to tax, or any other member of the EU for that matter. Instead, the taxation right belongs to the US, which Apple now seems inclined to acknowledge. According to a Bloomberg report on the Apple appeal:

Apple argues that the company's main research operations are in the U.S. and this is where its profits should be taxed.

This has been the US government's position, since it published its white paper on the matter. Ireland's appeal also seems to mirror the position that the taxable profits were attributable to the US only:

The Decision also mischaracterises the activities and responsibilities of the Irish branches of ASI (Apple Sales International) and AOE (Apple Operations Europe). These branches carried out routine functions, but all important decisions within ASI and AOE were made in the USA, and the profits deriving from these decisions were not properly attributable to the Irish branches of ASI and AOE.

Apple's apparent change of heart represents a dramatic departure from its going-in position when Tim Cook first testified before a Congressional committee on the matter in 2013. At the time he said,

We pay all the taxes we owe, every single dollar.

Apple's position that it didn't owe any money on the overseas profits was never really going to fly, and I'm glad to see Apple acknowledge that it owes tax to the US on the overseas profits.

Of course, this position has become much more palatable now that we have a new Administration coming into office and the prospect of significant reductions in corporate tax rate as well as a special repatriation rate, as I described in Apple: The Trump Effect.

Investor Takeaway

Apple's position change may come too late to avoid the EU tax grab. According to Bloomberg, Apple will put the owed amount into escrow until the EU court renders its decision. In my last article, I was fairly sanguine about Apple's ability to win the appeal, but I'm not anymore. The EC really wants to win this one, since there's so much more at stake than the money involved, and the Court may simply go along.

Although I believe Apple has a strong case on objective terms, I only rate its chances at 50/50. Apple's best hope is to prevail on the court to accept a smaller tax liability. This may appeal to the Court as a way to forge a compromise between the EU and the US government. The USG has made it clear that it considers this just a tax money grab, and that it will be very unhappy about it. In this case, a little Trump brinksmanship may go a long way.

Even if Apple loses, it's not the end of the world by any means. Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt has estimated an annual EPS impact of -$0.81 if Apple loses. However, he estimates that a 15% US corporate tax rate would have a positive impact of $1.35 and the special repatriation rate would have an impact of $2.85. In his model these impacts are additive, so in a fairly likely scenario, where we have all three outcomes, Apple still realizes an annual EPS benefit of $3.39.

However, McCourt estimates that most of this gain could be lost if Trump starts a trade war with China. Let's hope he doesn't. I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.

