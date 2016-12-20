I'm Sick And Tired Of Gilead Sciences

It's never very fun to sit down and start writing an article about a losing trade. As investors, we all try to avoid these, though I suppose they still happen to the best of us from time to time, and if I'm going to write about my winners here on Seeking Alpha, I ought to write about my losers as well. I don't write for my ego, but instead to learn and to hopefully become a better investor in the future. So, with that being said, this piece will be focused on my recent sale of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) at $74.39 which resulted in a loss of ~13%.

While I felt sense of relief after dumping my shares Friday, I also felt a bit of sadness. You see, I have a long history with GILD (in my mind at least). I've gone through the ups and downs with this company, cheering it along and defending it as a dedicated long. GILD was one of the first companies that I bought outside of the dividend aristocrat area of the market, purchasing shares for $67 in early 2014. At the time, GILD shares didn't pay a dividend at all. I think the only other non-dividend paying stock I owned at the time was Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A). I did my work on GILD, strongly believing that it was undervalued when shares were hurt by initial pricing pressures by Congress when Sovaldi was released. I saw strong support in the $67 area and dove in head first. Well, I watched in amazement as my investment nearly doubled over the next two years (and as the company initiated a dividend, to boot). I thought I had a real winner here; a buy and hold forever stock once it appeared that management was so committed towards shareholder returns. This company was one of my first major success stories as an investor, at least in terms of unrealized gains. Then the tune changed, pricing pressures continued, demand was brought into question, and the market turned on the stock, reducing it from darling status to the value trap bin.

In hindsight, it would have been a good idea to take profits along the way. I've always preached buying low and selling high, but I didn't exactly live by my own rules with regard to GILD. However, when talking to successful investors (which is something that I do as often as I can; their experience is invaluable to a person like me, who didn't study economics at the university level, but instead, at the school of hard knocks), a common piece of advice that I've received is not to sell your winners, but instead, let them run. I assumed these people must have been onto something. I didn't sell any shares as the stock crested above $100. There was a time when I could have basically sold half of my shares and played with house money. When the company lost its growth mojo, that possibility quickly disappeared. I suppose it's not all bad though, because I did part with a good bit of my position earlier in the year for ~$90/share after the patent ruling against the company came down in the California court. This made for a nice profit, adding to the long-term gains that I have realized in 2016.

Once this ruling was successfully appealed by GILD, I began to average back in at a lower cost basis because of the value that shares appeared to offer. Throughout 2016 I've increased my exposure to GILD, focusing again on shareholder yield and the company's deep value, hoping that management would right the ship over time. I was willing to be patient, waiting for this turnaround story to play itself out; however, things changed late last week.

I sold my GILD stake on Friday after news that the company had lost a patent infringement case against Merck (NYSE:MRK), another company that I own, where the jury determined that GILD would owe MRK ~$2.5B (a 10% royalty on the sales of the HCV drugs implicated in the patent suit). I should note that I didn't see anything about ongoing royalties in the press release; this was one of the biggest issues I had with the first court decision that inspired me to sell earlier in the year. Regardless, this litigation caught me off guard as a shareholder. When I sold (and then re-bought) GILD shares based upon the aforementioned ruling and appeal that took place in California that ultimately didn't paint MRK in the best light, I thought that I was seeing the end of this patent issue which put my mind at relative ease. However, this recent negative ruling in a Delaware court was the straw that broke the camel's back for me with regard to GILD. My threshold for risk can be a large one, especially when you have the cash flow/cash on hand that GILD has which could easily reignite growth for this company should management put it to good use. My time horizon in the markets is a long one, enabling me to be patient as I wait for turnaround stories to materialize; however, I do have a set of rules that trigger sales within my portfolio and significant accounting/legal issues happen to be one of them. Being that this patent suit is regarding GILD's HCV business, which, while shrinking, remains that company's prized cash cow, I'd say that it qualifies as a significant risk to investors.

Now, it's important to note that I'm not a lawyer of any sort and have no mastery of legal jargon what-so-ever. This is why when I see legal actions that seem to be significant, I'm willing to cut ties and move along. I'd rather do this than to be at the mercy of a process that I can't predict and don't likely understand.

It's also important to note that GILD plans to appeal this ruling and could well win an appeal just like they did before. However, there is also risk that the judge seeing over the case increases the penalty (according to the SA news release, he has the power to increase the damage award by 3x the amount set by the jury). So, all in all, this news, combined with the other issues listed below that I worry about concerning GILD shares, led me to believe that I was better off selling my stake and moving on to greener pastures (even when taking a loss).

The main issues that I see with regard to GILD:

As of September 30th, GILD's cash pile was sitting at $31.6B. This cash hoard was one of the primary reasons to own the stock, in my view, at least, because sales and earnings are trending downward. The fact that this patent suit will weaken this cash position is worrisome to me. It's also worth noting that GILD's debt has increased quite a bit recently as well, from ~$3B in 2013 to ~$21B in the present. Debt is cheap right now, though rates appear to be rising and this debt could become an issue.

I just spoke to this, but after massive growth posted in 2014 and 2015 (and regular double digit growth in recent years before that), this company's revenues and earnings per share have been in decline during recent quarters. The company's HCV franchise, which should be lauded for its curative nature, is in decline due to pricing pressures and demand issues as the infected population is treated. Without a doubt, the stock is incredibly cheap on a price/earnings ratio. However, many investors (myself included) worry that GILD shares are a value trap due to falling earnings moving forward. In 2015 the company's reporting earnings (non-GAAP) were $12.61/share. In 2016, GILD is expected to post ~11.50 in non-GAAP earnings and the average analyst estimate for 2017 reported EPS currently sits at $10.78.

In general, when I bought GILD, I thought I was buying a growth stock. I thought shares were undervalued, which allowed me to take the risk of owning them, but ultimately, I needed GILD to be a growth vehicle within my portfolio. This is the case with all bio-tech's that I own. This year's performance combined with the negative analyst outlooks moving forward point to the fact that GILD is no longer a growth stock. Once this thesis no longer exists, the risk/reward scenario for holding shares no longer makes sense. You have to understand that this space in the market is unique. A tweet can move the bio-tech ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) several handles. Volatility is the name of the game here, in the short term at least, and this is something that I typically try to avoid within my portfolio. I believe that growth, over the long term, strong growth will overpower this volatility and lead to outsized returns. But without this growth, I'd much rather own a safer, more reliable yield elsewhere.

The general view in the markets in that GILD's management needs to use its cash pile to make an acquisition that will return the company to growth. The HCV franchise that GILD built originated from the company's $11B acquisition of Pharmasset in 2011. This has proven to be a great deal for GILD company, with its two primary HCV drugs, Sovaldi and Harvoni, posting more than $19B sales in 2015. Though, to a certain degree, the recent patent issues could diminish the quality of this deal, especially if there are further issues down the line resulting in more penalties/royalties to be paid by GILD. My point here is the GILD management has proven itself worthy of M&A spending in the past and investors are hoping to see something similar happen again. However, management has known this for some time and didn't pull the trigger on a deal, even with the biotech sector experiencing massive weakness in 2016. In general, it's a rule of mine never to buy stock on speculation of M&A. The more I think about it, if this is the case for buying shares, it should also probably be the case for holding shares. Investors who are simply holding onto their shares on the hope that a deal gets done that ignites growth are speculating. Sure, this is a possibility, though it's a complicated matter, to say the least, and the real data that we should probably be using to make investing decisions is stated above with regard to the company's negative growth, on both the top and bottom lines.

One of the reasons that I was content to hold GILD through recent weakness was the company's dividend. As a dividend growth investor, I pay a lot of attention to the income my portfolio generates. Unlike many income oriented investors, I don't live off of my portfolio's income in the present, but instead hope to foster an environment that will enable me to do so in the future. Because of this I am constantly balancing the prioritization of a growing income stream, capital preservation, and total return targets. GILD's yield currently sits in the 2.5% area. This is good, but not great. The company increased its payout 9.3% last year. GILD doesn't have a true chowder number, because the company's 5-year DGR is nonexistent, but when using more short-term growth figures, we see that the company has a double-digit figure. This is something that I typically shoot for when targeting dividend growth investments, so that is a box checked off for the company (with an asterisk and the benefit of the doubt). GILD's current payout ratio is very low, though should EPS continue to decline, this figure will rise. Management can afford to continue to increase the dividend, though without EPS growth, this practice will become unsustainable over time. GILD's management seems to have put the share buyback ahead of dividend growth with regard to shareholder return. While this may not sound very appealing to many income guys and gals out there, it is likely their best course of action with shares trading so cheaply (so long as they're able to return to growth in the future). All in all, GILD's dividend is attractive to me, though their relatively low yield just wasn't enough to counterbalance the scales when looking at the risk/reward of owning shares with regard to further capital losses in the short/medium term.

And lastly, we come to diversification. I've seen many people call GILD a one trick pony. I don't necessarily think this is true, because while the company's HCV business has been the headline driver over recent years, GILD's HIV segment, led by Truvada, is expected to post favorable results in terms of growth and total sales y/y, though they were negative q/q in Q3. In general, GILD is one of the world's leaders in the anti-viral space, though I haven't been overly impressed with the company's pipeline and most analysts agree that this company needs to make a move to expand its earnings potential, whether that his in the HBV or NASH or the anti-inflammatory spaces which I've heard M&A rumors centered around.

So, with all of that in mind, I hope you can understand why I sold my shares, even at a loss. I could have simplified most of that into a sentence or two, though that wouldn't have made for the most informative article. In short, if I had to explain my decision to someone, I would say:

The company no longer met my expectations with regard to my original investment thesis and the perceived risks associated with the stock, especially with regard to recent legal issues, now outweigh the potential rewards of maintaining exposure.

Luckily for me, I was sitting on a fair bit of realized gains for 2016, namely from my GILD and Realty Income (NYSE:O) sales earlier in the year. What this sale did was allow me to offset a portion of those gains from a tax perspective. Although this isn't something that I plan on doing (I already put the proceeds of my GILD sale to use elsewhere), the speculator in me assumes that if I really wanted exposure to GILD, I could repurchase the shares that I just sold in 30 days (to avoid the wash rule) at a similar/lower share price than we're seeing today while still benefitting from the tax loss selling. I don't see any clear reason why the company would return the growth between now and then and I don't have a bright outlook for the upcoming Q4 report. Sure, if this was something that I was planning on doing, I'd be taking the risk that M&A chatter/news could pop up between now and then, potentially sending the stock higher. However, GILD investors have been waiting to hear this news for a year or so now, so if I were attempting to make a tax loss trade, I wouldn't be overly frightened of that result; management has proven itself to be more than willing to sit on its hands (and cash pile) with share price suffers, and I don't see any reason why this would change between now and mid-January.

I made 3 purchases with the cash that I raised from GILD on Monday. I will cover these purchases in a detailed fashion in the companion piece to this one (I'm already at 2,500 words here and don't want to double that). However, I'll leave you with this:

Click to enlarge

In closing, I've been pretty negative on GILD along the way here, so I will do my best to assuage any upset longs here before signing off. Both Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ, two analyst services that I use, rate the stock a buy at today's prices (4 stars for M* and a 5 star strong buy for S&P Cap. IQ). Don't get me wrong, the stock is obviously cheap here. The multiples have been compressed because the market doesn't see future growth. If GILD can return to growth, or even stabilize revenues/earnings/cash flows at current levels, this company would be a steal. I've lost confidence that management has what it takes to do so; however, I wish all longs the best of luck in this regard. Merry Christmas and happy new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY, KO, DIS, BRK.B, MRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.