Nvidia: This Could Be A Big Catalyst

The VR gaming market will grow to $8.9 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2018, and NVDA has already launched new products in order to tap the same.

The virtual reality video gaming hardware market is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in revenue in 2016, which is significantly up from $660 million in 2015.

With 70% market share in gaming GPUs and massive potential in self-driving cars, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is on track to sustain its robust growth momentum in the long run. Nvidia gets more than 68% of revenue from these two segments while GPUs alone contribute 62%. But Nvidia looks well-prepared to take on another opportunity in the gaming segment in the form of virtual gaming, which could propel its GPU segment even higher. Let's see how.

Virtual gaming is fast-growing into a multi-billion-dollar opportunity

According to Digi-Capital, the augmented and virtual reality market across the globe is estimated to hit $120 billion in revenue by 2020. Of this, the augmented reality market will account for $90 billion in revenue and the virtual reality market will be worth $30 billion. More specifically, the virtual reality video gaming hardware market is expected to generate approximately $5 billion in revenue in 2016, which is significantly up from $660 million in 2015.

Now, the growth in the virtual reality video gaming market will be driven by an increase in device shipments going forward. According to a report from SuperData Research, there will be 38.9 million virtual reality devices on the market by the end of 2016, generating hardware revenue of $5.1 billion this year as mentioned earlier.

Thus, the target market of Nvidia, which is virtual gaming, has grown almost eight times this year as compared to 2015. More importantly, the virtual gaming hardware market is expected to record further growth going forward, attaining a size of $8.9 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2018.

Thus, the market for virtual reality gaming hardware is expected to grow at an impressive pace in the next couple of years. The good part is that Nvidia has made some progress on the hardware front to tap the end-market growth.

How Nvidia plans to tap virtual reality growth

Given the robust prospects of the virtual reality gaming market, Nvidia has already made a move in this segment. At the GTC 2016 conference, Nvidia unveiled its Quadro M5500 GPU that should allow its PC partners such as Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ) and MSI to launch virtual reality workstations in order to provide a superior experience to virtual reality users.

This GPU is based on Nvidia's Maxwell 2 architecture and is powered by 8 GB of GDDR5 RAM. Nvidia is of the opinion that the M5500 GPU is the fastest GPU in its segment. This is a good move by Nvidia as it will enable it to sell VR-ready professional laptops alongside its existing consumer laptops.

The important thing to note here is that the M5500 GPU is now ready to be used by top OEMs such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY). This is because these new models from the said OEMs meet the minimum requirements for delivering a rich VR experience since they are based on Nvidia's recommended configurations.

This move to integrate Nvidia's VR-ready solutions into PCs and laptops should help the company efficiently tap the growth in the virtual gaming market. I am saying this because PC-based gaming users are growing more rapidly as compared to PS4 and Xbox One, as shown in the chart below:

Click to enlargeSource: Nvidia

Additionally, Nvidia has also taken steps to move into other aspects of the VR market beyond gaming. For instance, its Iray VR and Iray VR Lite technologies will enable users to experience a photorealistic environment on a real-time basis. Thus, the company is not just focusing on gaming technology, but also on developing a new computing platform for the VR market.

The financial impact on Nvidia

Given Nvidia's dominance in the GPU market, it should be able to tap a larger pie of the VR gaming hardware market in the long run. As mentioned earlier in the article, Nvidia has 70% share of the market for gaming GPUs.

Now, as stated earlier in the article, the virtual gaming hardware market is expected to record further growth going forward, attaining a size of $8.9 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2018. Now, assuming that Nvidia is able to hold its discrete GPU share of 70%, its revenue from VR GPUs could be as much as $8 billion in 2018.

In comparison, Nvidia's gaming revenue in the past four quarters has been just over $3.5 billion. This means that the virtual gaming market presents a huge growth opportunity for the company since this market is expected to be worth more than $12 billion by 2018, and if Nvidia is able to maintain its GPU share, its revenue will more than double from this segment itself. In fact, Nvidia's total revenue generation over the past four quarters has been slightly more than $6 billion.

Therefore, Nvidia's success in VR gaming will lead to stronger revenue growth in the coming years as it could generate $8 billion in revenue from this market itself.

Nvidia's opportunities give it a compelling valuation

So far this year, Nvidia has gained more than 208% on the stock market. Due to such strong gains delivered by Nvidia, the stock trades at what will seem like a relatively expensive 66 times last year's earnings. However, due to the robust earnings growth that NVDA is expected to deliver on the back of its growth in the GPU market, its forward P/E ratio is relatively lower at 38 times.

The drop in the forward P/E ratio is attributable to the fact that the company is expected to deliver 11% earnings growth next year. Now, as seen in the article, the VR opportunity could take a couple of years to materialize as the market increases and Nvidia's products hit the market. As such, it is not surprising to see that its earnings growth will gain momentum from 2017 onward, with analysts forecasting 28% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

If Nvidia actually clocks an earnings CAGR of 28.58% over the next five years as analysts forecast, and I believe that it should be able to given the opportunity outlined in the article, its earnings by 2020 could increase to $3.80 per share as compared to $1.08 per share last year. Additionally, considering Nvidia's one-year forward P/E of 38, which is based on projected earnings of $2.68 per share for next year, investors can expect the company to deliver upside of more than 41% from current levels over the next five years as earnings increase to $3.80 per share.

What's more, Nvidia's forward P/E ratio is way lower than the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD). At present, AMD is not profitable and so it has a negative P/E ratio. However, next year, AMD's P/E ratio is expected to turn positive, albeit it will be very high. Therefore, Nvidia seems like a better bet than AMD on a comparable valuation basis.

Conclusion

The opportunity in the VR market is huge, and Nvidia is looking to make the most of the same by way of its new products in the space. As such, I won't be surprised if NVDA is able to open up another big market for itself going forward in the form of VR gaming. So, given the revenue opportunity present in the VR gaming market, Nvidia looks like a good, long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.