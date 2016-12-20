Natural Gas Daily - Storage Figures For This Week

We expect -205 Bcf draw for this week's storage report. Relatively speaking, this storage draw will drastically reduce storage relative to the five-year average, and it's now 99% certain that US natural gas storage will fall below the five-year average by this Friday (next week's EIA storage report).

Supply and demand as we wrote last week was extremely healthy. We have since revised higher our storage draws based on the bullish physical flow. Weather-calculated demand figures didn't rival up to the physical flow, and we have now revised higher our storage draw to -205 Bcf.

Following the extreme weather temperatures we saw this week and last week, US natural gas production was affected, as we said, and current production is now below 70 Bcf/d. After the cold spell, we should see natural gas production recover closer to 71 Bcf/d to end the year.

On the demand side, Mexico gas exports recently reached 4.3 Bcf/d and LNG remains around 1.5 Bcf/d. Both of these structural demand increases continue to help take down excess storage.

As for natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices, the selloff we saw today comes on the bearish revision to 12/30, and our update to premium subscribers this morning detailed why the market is selling off.

In this ICE report, it shows that traders as of yesterday expected 12/30 week to have a storage draw of nearly -170 Bcf. That is in stark contrast to what we are expecting.

Source: ICE

Looking across these projected storage draws, there's one glaring projection that's dramatically different than our projections and 12/30 or the 1/5 EIA report should show storage draws of around -100 Bcf rather than the -170 Bcf.

Overall, readers should expect a substantial storage draw in this week's EIA storage report. Forecasts we've seen so far are very close to each other between -200 to -215 Bcf, so there won't be any surprises this week. The large storage draws should've been priced into the market already, so prices will be moving on early Jan. forecasts.

8-14-Day Outlook

