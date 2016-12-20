Nike: Happy Holidays

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is truly a great American company that has grown into a global powerhouse. The stock was recently at all-time highs before pulling back terribly after a few months of weakness. Despite the weakness that has hit the name of late, it is at incredibly attractive levels. Now I will be frank and tell you I currently prefer Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in this space. However, at $50 a share, the value is compelling in the name. I once again reiterate: just what indeed are you waiting for? Sure, there are bumps along the road, but no great bull stock goes without. I see many calling for shorts or selling, while others have stood by. I'm one of them. This is a buy. Simply put, it is a winner, long term. The stock has fallen from grace. However, it does not matter where a stock has been. It matters where it is going. And on that note it just delivered a wonderful holiday surprise.

What do I mean? Well the just reported fiscal Q2 earnings report was a major surprise, not unlike that we may receive with the holidays this week. Hey, 'tis the season after all. This was another decent quarter. Strike that. It was a great quarter. It wasn't perfect, but it was truly solid. Diluted earnings per share were up 11% year-over-year and beat by $0.07, coming in at $0.50. Continued strong international momentum drove better revenues and expenses were well managed. The revenue growth was clear. Revenues rose 6% year-over-year to $8.21 billion. It was a solid performance, but we need to dig further.

There are still some currency issues. As you know, there has been a lot of movement in the US dollar relative to other currencies, which has impacted revenues/earnings on an absolute basis. If we look at things on a constant-dollar basis, revenues were up 8%. Once again, this is strong for a company of this size. Nike brands continue to do well. Revenues here were up 8% on a constant-dollar basis year over year, with revenues of $7.7 billion. Converse brands performed well too. Converse brands saw revenues rise 5% on a constant-dollar basis to $416 million. The company's revenues as a whole beat estimates by $90 million overall.

As sales rise, generally speaking, the cost to generate those sales rises as well. In this case however, we saw extreme strength. Unlike past quarters where revenues rose, selling and administrative expenses actually decline 2% to $2.5 billion, and operating overhead expense decreased 3% to $1.7 billion. Because revenue growth outpaced expense growth I thought gross margin would expand. However in a bit of a Simpson's Paradox, gross margin contracted to 44.2%, down from 45.6% last year.

I see no reason to leave this stock behind. It's beating estimates. It is controlling expenses. Sales are growing. It may not be extreme growth, but the growth is there. On top of that, the company continues its shareholder friendly ways. During the quarter, Nike repurchased 17 million shares for approximately $900 million as part of the four-year, $12 billion program it has in place. There is no need to panic. The dividend continues to be paid, which is up year-over-year. Stay long.

