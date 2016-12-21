Market Challenge: Alcoa In The Spotlight

| About: Alcoa, Inc. (AA)

Summary

Alcoa gets two nods from Wall Street.

is this stock worthy of investor consideration?

Offer your perspective below!

Update: Poll results are in.

  • Buy - Alcoa can go higher - 46.8%
  • Hold - a good stock for a run higher in commodities - 23.4%
  • Avoid - this is a tough space - 8.2%
  • I'd prefer the Alcoa spinoff - Arconic. - 15.2%
  • Sell - Alcoa will struggle from here - 6.3%

Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!

*****

Is this the ultimate under-the-radar stock?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was cited in a note from Macquarie Tuesday as a good way to play global GDP growth next year. The analyst nod comes after similar bullish views from Gabelli released last week.

The shares are just off their 52-week high.

Your thoughts on Alcoa? Is the stock a buy or sell? What about the Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) spinoff?

Offer your analysis below!