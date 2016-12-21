Market Challenge: Alcoa In The Spotlight

Update: Poll results are in.
- Buy - Alcoa can go higher - 46.8%
- Hold - a good stock for a run higher in commodities - 23.4%
- Avoid - this is a tough space - 8.2%
- I'd prefer the Alcoa spinoff - Arconic. - 15.2%
- Sell - Alcoa will struggle from here - 6.3%
Thanks to everyone who participated in today's poll. We're back tomorrow with more Market Challenge!
*****
Is this the ultimate under-the-radar stock?
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was cited in a note from Macquarie Tuesday as a good way to play global GDP growth next year. The analyst nod comes after similar bullish views from Gabelli released last week.
The shares are just off their 52-week high.
Your thoughts on Alcoa? Is the stock a buy or sell? What about the Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) spinoff?
Offer your analysis below!