Laureate Education Updates $100 Million IPO To Pay Down Debt

Declining financials and a concentration on Latin America for most of its revenues leads me to be negative on the IPO.

We haven't heard from the company on its expected share price range and resulting proposed post-IPO market cap.

The company says it will use the proceeds to pay down debt, but $100 million won't make much of a dent in its $4.2 billion debt load.

Laureate Education wants to raise at least $100 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

International university education service company Laureate Education (Pending:LAUR) has updated its recent S-1 filing to raise $100 million in an IPO.

The previously-public company has grown during its recent private equity-owned tenure and wants to tap public markets to pay down its heavy debt load.

Declining financials, a debt downgrade in 2015 and a dependency on Latin America for most of the company's revenues lead me to question the desirability of the IPO for investors.

Company

Baltimore, Maryland-based Laureate was founded over 25 years ago to provide offline, online and hybrid educational services to underserved markets worldwide.

The company was previously publicly traded, from 1993 until being taken private in 2007 in a transaction valued at $3.8 billion led by founder, Chairman and CEO Doug Becker and consisting of a consortium including KKR and ten other institutions.

Since going private, according to a letter by CEO Becker, Laureate has 'expanded into 11 new countries, added over 100 campuses worldwide and grown enrollment from approximately 300,000 to more than one million students...We have invested heavily in technology-enabled solutions to enhance the student experience, increase penetration of our hybrid offering and optimize efficiency through our network.'

Below are the company's four reporting segments:

Click to enlarge

(Source: Laureate S-1/A)

The main shareholder representing the various private equity and other investors is the Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership, which owns 504.7 million shares, or 95% of the common stock and voting power.

CEO Becker owns 2.25 million shares individually, or less than 1% of outstanding common stock. He may own additional shares through the Wengen Alberta partnership as well.

Technology

Laureate operates more than 100 university campuses worldwide, which it divides into three geographic segments, LatAm, Europe and AMEA (Asia, Middle East, Africa).

In addition, it operates a globally available online education service and includes its U.S. campus-based facilities under its "GPS" segment, or Global Products and Services.

Out of the 1.047 million students currently enrolled, 834,000 are in the LatAm region, which contributed 56% of all revenues in the nine months ended 3Q 2016.

Below is a 50-minute documentary on the company's worldwide operations:

(Source: Laureate International YouTube)

The company operates in 25 countries and provides more than 2,500 programs in both traditional subjects and vocational-technical offerings.

Laureate also provides students with resources, such as its OneCampus system which serves to connect students through shared online courses and Slingshot, which 'enables students to explore career paths through state-of-the-art interest assessment and rich content about hundreds of careers.'

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 report by IBISWorld, the U.S for-profit university education market reached $23 billion in 2015, representing an average growth rate of -5.8% from 2011.

Worldwide spending on education is estimated to be $1.5 trillion, according to a presentation by Nicholas Glakas of the Career College Association.

Laureate faces competition from both existing public education systems and other for-profit education services.

Other well-known for-profit competitors include:

Grand Canyon Education (GKD.F)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV)

Apollo Education (NASDAQ:APOL)

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA)

Notably, a number of startups have been funded by venture capital firms who hope to bring technological solutions to higher education.

Many of these startups are potentially complementary to Laureate and may be able to provide efficiency-generating technologies to continue to optimize Laureate's operations and student financing.

Financials

Laureate's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Consistent, slowly decreasing revenue

Deteriorating gross margin

Uneven CFFO, trending downward

Below are the company's current year operational results through 3Q 2016 (Unaudited GAAP):

Click to enlarge

(Source: Laureate S-1/A)

Revenue

To Q3 2016: $3 billion, 3.3% decrease vs. prior

2015: $4.3 billion, 2.3% decrease vs. prior

2014: $4.4 billion

Gross Margin

To Q3 2016: 10%

2015: 12.6%

2014: 13.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

To Q3 2016: $196 million

2015: $170.4 million

2014: $269 million

As of September 30, 2016, Laureate had $481.5 million in cash on hand and $4.2 billion in total debt.

IPO Details

Laureate intends to raise $100 million in its IPO, which may be a placeholder amount depending on final demand.

The company has not yet provided an expected price range for the shares, so we cannot determine its proposed post-IPO market cap at this time.

Laureate says it will use the net proceeds to repay 'certain of our outstanding indebtedness,' but has yet to provide details on which indebtedness it intends to repay or the terms of that debt.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Barclays are the joint book-running managers.

Commentary

For-profit universities have come under fire in the last few years, as reports of high-pressure marketing and costs combined with questionable outcomes for students have led to lawsuits, government action and notable providers such as ITT shutting down.

Laureate CEO Doug Becker stresses the 'mission' of the company as providing opportunities for education in places around the world where opportunities are lacking, especially in Latin America and other developing countries.

According to Laureate, most operations are outside the U.S., "where there are many barriers that inhibit participation in higher education."

As the developing world moves online, the ability to obtain an education will mean greater job prospects and an increase in economic and geographic mobility.

Laureate certainly has the opportunity to play an important part in that laudable mission.

However, looking at the company's financials shows a troubling picture of declining revenues, dropping gross margin and uneven and downward trending cash flow from operations.

Perhaps these unimpressive results are a function of the recent bad press the industry has been receiving, which may be a temporary phenomenon.

Perhaps, the reason for declining financials is that the company is too concentrated on Latin America, which accounts for 56% of its revenues.

As the economic fortunes of Latin America wax and wane, so does the fortune of Laureate.

Questions for investors to know more about before investing include:

- What are Laureate's prospects in Latin America over the next five years? More of the same?

- How is Laureate diversifying its revenue streams away from Latin America?

- Why is Laureate differentiated from and more efficient than other for-profit providers?

- If the small IPO amount of $100 million compared to the company's $4.2 billion debt load won't retire much debt, how will the company extricate itself from its deteriorating debt posture?

These questions and more will need to be answered with clarity before a potential investment in the IPO makes sense.

