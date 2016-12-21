Synergistic And Growing, Allergan LifeCell Acquisition Looks Excellent

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has spent 2016 year dealing with significant headwinds related to its similarity in roll-up, tax arb nature to Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Shares are down a whopping 40% after the Treasury blocked Allergan's merger with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Needless to say, 2016 is a year that CEO Brent Saunders (and shareholders) would like to forget. However, I believe Allergan's final move (I think) of 2016 to buy Acelity's LifeCell for $2.9 billion is an excellent example of why Allergan was the crown jewel of the specialty pharma buying spree. I believe the magic of the acquisition speaks to Saunders' plan to leverage the existing commercial infrastructure and exposing Allergan to growing markets with less exposure to pricing risk.

How LifeCell differs from prior mergers

I think the first point to be made clear is that LifeCell is not a lot like Allergan's recent acquisitions. Certainly Allergan will increase its exposure to R&D and new product launches by acquiring a market leader in breast reconstruction. However, the acquired business already generates ~ $450 million in annual sales at a 40% operating margin.

Chase Pharmaceuticals, Tobira Pharmaceuticals, Motus Therapeutics, and Vitae Pharmaceuticals are all pre-revenue companies, and I believe Allergan made these acquisitions to bolster its pipeline in light of criticism regarding the transformation of pharmaceutical companies from R&D to commercial-driven organizations. I am happy to detail at length why I believe the R&D / sell to commercial organization model makes all the sense in the world to best produce superior drugs, but I will save that for another day. Bottom line, Allergan's recent acquisition spree has been as politically motivated as shareholder value motivated, in my view. I suspect Saunders and co are applying the Kelly criterion to acquiring development assets, and I truly hope some of them work out positively. However, I assign such odds a discounted probability.

On the other hand, LifeCell is exactly what I want to see out of an acquisition for any company.

Understand core products: check

Leverage existing callpoint: check

End-market growing: check

Allergan made a create deal, and realistically, it fits the mold of a successful acquisition across any industry.

Understanding core products & leveraging existing callpoint

When it comes to strategic M&A that creates value, I think the most important attributes are that the acquiring company understands the existing products and can leverage its existing relationships.

Allergan is the leader in Natrelle breast implants, and the company's salesforce has a terrific relationship with plastic surgeons. Let's not forget that Allergan owns the blockbuster treatment Botox, as well as other products like Juvederm, Kybella, and Vaniqa. Allergan knows how to sell to plastic surgeons, and it also knows breasts very well. I think Allergan thoroughly understands the product and callpoint, greatly reducing the odds of a diligence miss.

Additionally, because of Allergan's existing infrastructure, I suspect the company will able to leverage its existing salesforce, leading to sales and cost synergies. Additionally, it can pluck sales reps from LifeCell's business with strong existing relationships and hopefully increase the penetration of other Allergan products. Allergan is a company that deeply understands selling, and I think this acquisition is an ideal portfolio fit.

End-market growing and less pricing pressure

In the United States, breast cancer per 100,000 people was flattish from 2003 to 2013, growing from 127.1 to 130.4. While there is some noise in the broader data set, I think the trend generally reflects a decline from the late 1990's peak driven by superior awareness and demographic trends. Although we would all like to see this number even lower, we can assume that is no slam-dunk to occur, particularly if more Americans have insurance coverage and are thus diagnosed.

In contrast to a slightly positive incidence rate, deaths per 100,000 have declined pretty significantly, falling from 25.4 per 100,000 to 20.7, a decline of 18%. Five-year survival rates have increased to roughly 91%, and I would bet on this percentage moving higher over time. This is very positive for both society and for LIfeCell's products. Superior treatments and outcomes are creating a larger addressable market for LifeCell's breast reconstruction market.

In general, plastic surgery markets tend to be cash pay and thus less dependent upon insurer coverage, formulary access, and the other headaches that can greatly limit market access for pharmaceutical products. I am not as intimately familiar with the reconstruction market as it related to breast cancer, but I suspect for some patients market access will be limited to cash pay while some are fully covered as it is a truly valuable step of a patients' recovery process.

Valuation looks very reasonable

LifeCell is on-track for $450 million in sales in 2016 generating a gross margin of 75% and an operating margin of 40%. Given these statistics, I estimate that Allergan paid about 16x EBIT for the company-not egregious given I think the business can grow in the mid-to-high single digits. Additionally, if Allergan is able to increase the business' operating margins another 10 percentage points via improvements in cost structure, which I believe is possible, the multiple should land closer to 13x earnings. I think this is completely reasonable, if not a great deal. I am not an investor in Allergan because I want management to sit on its hands.

Overall, this deal should be value-creative for shareholders. I have boosted my Allergan fair value by $3-6 to $317-330. I believe shares are incredibly undervalued, and I suspect the firm has bought back a lot of stock as its share price has languished below $200. While some may draw parallels to Valeant, I believe Allergan is well positioned to manage murky political waters with a PR savvy CEO, strong product portfolio, and opportunities to make additional acquisitions.

