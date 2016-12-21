Noble Corporation - Complete Fleet Analysis As Of December 20, 2016, And Commentary

I bought my first lot just below $6.50, a couple of days ago, and I am holding now to see what the stock will do next.

The offshore drilling market is suffering greatly despite oil prices enjoying a strong positive momentum. I recommend to buy Noble Corp. stock on any weakness now.

However, the loss in backlog was compensated by better visibility and more certainty regarding future contracts already signed.

Noble released its December fleet status. One big event was the agreement between Noble and Shell about three UDW drillships. Backlog loss can be estimated at over $0.7 billion.

Image: Drillship Noble Bully II

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE)

This article is an update of my preceding article published on November 23, 2016, about the November fleet status.

Investment thesis

It is important to follow regularly the fleet status released by Noble, because it shows the actual "temperature" of the business and we can deduct from this simple analysis the potential of rebound that could justify an early accumulation.

Unfortunately, we are not quite there, despite what the oil prices are telling us. Offshore drilling is still struggling, and there are no signs of "green shoots" for Noble yet. The proof is in the pudding below.

Accordingly, I have recommended to sell the rally, and I did as high as $8.40+ and recommended also to wait patiently for a better entry to start accumulating again. We are almost there.

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of December 22, 2016

1. Class: Drillships

*Globetrotter I: Experienced 21 days planned out-of-service period at zero day rate for BSEE-required BOP certification and five-year special periodic survey. This work was planned for early 2017, but was accelerated to accommodate client schedule.

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Late 5/17 128.5 [Hess (NYSE:HES)] US GoM Click to enlarge

4. Class: Jack-Ups

("1") Client has the right to early terminate the contract for convenience subject to a notice period and, in some circumstances, a retroactive day rate adjustment.

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-submersibles Jack-ups Noble Corp. 20 6 1 13 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 10 2 7 1 Total 30 8 8 14 Click to enlarge

Backlog Detail

Noble Corp.'s contract backlog totaled approximately ~$3.4 billion as of December 20, 2016.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Commentary

Noble Corp. released its December fleet status.

[I] The fleet status was dominated by the new agreement between Noble and Shell about three drillships.

This agreement is quite complicated:

1 - The agreement again is about three Noble drillships working for Shell on a long-term contract (2022-2023). No change in the contract duration.

Noble Bully II - Floor $200K/d plus daily operating expenses

Noble Globetrotter I - Floor $275K/d

Noble Globetrotter II - Floor $275K/d

2 - The day rate has been renegotiated using two important values called the "Contractual day rate adjustment mechanism," which means the day rate adjusts during the term of the contract. The day rate will be the highest value of the two elements below:

A newly established minimum day rate; (or floor see above for each rig) OR

The day rate adjustment mechanism, as originally included in the contract.

"The day rate adjustment mechanism, which begins on the five-year anniversary of each of the three contracts, employs an average of market rates experienced over a defined period for a basket of rigs that match a set of distinct technical attributes, with adjustments every six months thereafter until the completion of the 10-year primary terms."

3 - Two of the three drillships will be on standby or idle:

Noble Bully I with a idle rate at the floor or $200K/d for one year starting in 3/17 (5-year anniversary)

Noble Globetrotter II with a idle rate at $185k/d for 730 days starting January 2017

However, the company can sub-contract the rig and keep the day rate:

"In addition, Noble can enter into contracts with third parties for the Noble Globetrotter II and the Noble Bully II during the idle periods. Noble would be responsible for operating expenses and would also retain any incremental revenue received from such third party contracts."

Also:

"Noble has discretion over each rig's operating costs throughout the idle period, with the flexibility to reduce costs over the anticipated period. If warm stacked, Noble expects daily cost savings on each rig of at least $100,000 per day."

Two immediate effects:

The backlog took a large haircut estimated between $0.7 billion and $1.0 billion, depending on the future calculation of the Shell backlog. Noble was not able to negotiate a contract extension for the Noble Bully I, and the rig will probably be stacked in May 2017.

Shell is very important for Noble Corp., and I am glad it put this issue behind.

[II] The Noble Lloyd Noble started work on 11/30/2016, and we add to revenue at $447k/d.

[III] The Noble Tom Prosser arrived in the UAE and is now warm-stacked.

[IV] The Noble Max Smith is now cold-stacked in Singapore.

Conclusion

As I have explained a few times already, the offshore industry is far from recovering as we speak, despite a new bullish oil sentiment triggered by OPEC and non-OPEC producers who ultimately decided to cut production by almost 1.8 MBOPD. Which is still to be confirmed by facts.

The offshore drilling industry is a service, and it will take approximately 12-18 months before the rise in oil prices translates to a noticeable tendering activity, especially in the deepwater segment. In fact, Jeremy D. Thigpen, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) CEO said recently in the RIG conference call:

For the major integrated oil companies, we still think an oil price approaching $60 per barrel is required to compel them to commence new projects. However, as long as oil prices remain around $50 per barrel, we would expect them to engage in conversations around blend-and-extend opportunities, which would enable them to reduce their near-term obligations and secure additional term at discounted rates.

For the ones who want to read my thinking, I recommend reading my article published yesterday.

It is possible that we may start to see some activity in the shallow offshore drilling first at the end of H1 2017.

However, it is a segment that has a tremendous rig oversupply as we speak, and the few contracts will be difficult to get and day rate will be totally dismal.

Click to enlarge

As said previously, if NE corrects around $6.25-6.50 and stays there for a little while, we may have established a weak support and it would make sense to start accumulating again, banking on a new positive trend line from the November low to now and then up.

It is a difficult call, though, and it will depend mostly on the oil prices that I see as very volatile due to the uncertainty attached to the production cut promised by OPEC.

I am truly a skeptic and do not see these oil producers cutting as promised; however, if the production cut is still above 60% as estimated, then oil prices may rally again and this time breach the $60 a barrel for good. Many "ifs" right now...

