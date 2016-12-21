Realty Income: The Sharks Have Begun To Circle

Realty Income's (NYSE:O) stock is definitely a battleground stock when it comes to investor sentiment. Brad Thomas seems to have an inordinate amount of bullish sentiment regarding the stock. In fact, his recent article, Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful, was the genesis of this article. Brad states in the article you are essentially "shooting for the stars" if you think the stock will go lower. I beg to differ. In the following article I provide my two cents for you to take or leave.

In the article Brad Thomas makes the case you should be greedy when others are fearful. He invokes one of Sir John Templeton's quotes to back up his thesis.

"To buy when others are despondently selling and sell when others are greedily buying requires the greatest fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards."

Sir John Templeton was one of the world's most successful contrarian investors and one of my investing role models. A contrarian is one who attempts to profit by investing against the grain, to go against the crowd, because the crowd is usually wrong and always late. A contrarian believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable opportunities. My favorite Templeton quote is the following:

"Invest at the point of maximum pessimism. If you want to have a better performance than the crowd, you must do things differently from the crowd."

This has led me to ponder the question... have we reached the point of maximum pessimism in Realty Income? I believe the cynicism regarding Realty Income has not driven the price of the stock so low that it has exaggerated the company's perils and belittled its future prospects. The fact of the matter is the stock has not reached the point of maximum pessimism. Let me explain.

Many still very bullish on the stock

Thomas received hundreds of bullish comments within the thread of his article by long investors who agree with his bullish pontifications. It seems to me as though many are still being very greedy when it comes to Realty Income's current share price. That makes me fearful the stock may have further to fall. In fact, according to TipRanks, the stock is currently rated a hold.

Source: Tipranks.com

Furthermore, in a recent research note, Wunderlich set a "sell" rating and reduced its price target on Realty Income to $54.00. The fact of the matter is the stock can continue lower and was trading in the $40s just last year.

Source: Finviz.com

Furthermore, I do not believe rising interest rates are currently priced in either. The majority of the downside occurred prior to the announcement of rising rates and the election of Trump. As rates continue to rise, interest rate sensitive stocks like Realty Income will continue to suffer. Many have been lulled into complacency by the exceptionally long period of low interest rates. I assure you rates can go higher, potentially much higher.

Source: Ustrust.com

The Fed's stance on increasing interest rates was made very clear by Yellen in her recent press conference.

Source: CNBC.com

The Bottom Line

I don't know whether the potential future rise in interest rates has been priced into the stock currently or the stock has bottomed and cannot go any lower. But the odds favor further downside if you ask me. There is a ton of headline risk awaiting the stock as the Fed will certainly be raising rates several times next year. What's more, technically the stock is in a highly precarious position at present. Here is why.

Current Chart

The stock just fulfilled the death cross in mid November and today tested and failed to breach resistance at the 50-day SMA. This puts the stock squarely in no man's land in my book. It is essentially a "no touch" in my book at the juncture.

Final Thought

As long as bulls are still pounding the table the stock is a screaming buy, I submit we have not reached the point of maximum pessimism. Therefore Templeton would not buy right now. If you do decide to start a new position in the stock at current levels, I would definitely leg into a full position over a long period of time.

Furthermore, the stock market is currently sitting at all-time highs. The last three Januarys we have seen brutal pullbacks in the market. This January could bring another brutal selloff when the euphoria from Trump's election wears off. Furthermore, we may see a major spate of profit taking as savvy investors sell their winners after the turn of the year. This may provide a better entry point for divined growth and income investors looking to start a new position.

