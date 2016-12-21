Monetizing expectations.

Why do you own Apple stock and what do you expect?

Let me say right off the bat that this isn't an article about the merits of owning or not owning Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). So if the reader is looking for confirmation or something to throw rocks at, this article will disappoint them.

I pride myself on writing about those techniques that nobody else writes about. I rarely take any position (bull or bear) on a stock. I'm mostly interested in writing about portfolio enhancement.

In that spirit, this article is about utilizing a technique to enhance expectations that can actually be applied to almost any stock or one's entire portfolio. It's about a tool not a trade.

In fact, I could have written it about almost any stock, but I chose AAPL for very specific reasons:

Most investors have trouble separating their emotional "love/hate affair" with AAPL from rational investment decisions. The "technique" is a purely rational approach designed to confront the investor to form rational expectations and then manage those expectations for increased profit.

I believe there are two fundamental questions that every investor should ask themselves about any stock they hold:

Why do they own it? What would cause them to sell it?

If you're an investor that would tend to answer these questions with something like "It's a great company, I love their product and I'll never sell it," then this article is probably not for you.

If you're an investor that would answer it with something along the lines of "I'm waiting for it to get back to my target of $130, and then I'm selling," you'll get a lot out of this article.

If you are like most people and have never really thought about it, then read on...

Now, on to the technique. It involves options and is a bull option-ratio spread. This type of option spread has been around for a long while, but it is seldom used because most people don't understand how and when to use it. If you have little or no experience with options, and you only learned one option strategy, this is the one worth knowing... because it is an option strategy designed to enhance portfolio returns. It is NOT one of those "Here's a quick way to make a buck" strategies that proliferate in option discussions.

As with any generic portfolio-based option strategy, there are three parts:

The basic strategy Matching the strategy to expectations The results of the strategy

The Basic Strategy: Simply buy a call option and sell (write) twice as many call options at such higher strike, so that the credit received from the options being sold is approximately the same as the debit for the call option being bought, resulting in a near-zero net outlay. This results in two "legs" - one long leg at a low strike and one "upper" leg with two short calls.

If one looked at the fundamentals, they would notice that the strategy is net long until the strike price of the upper leg is reached. Then the second of the two short upper legs converts to, essentially, a "covered call". This means the underlying position - in this case, your AAPL stock - will be sold at the strike price represented by the upper leg.

Now I must admit, there are nearly an infinite number of expiry dates and strikes available to choose from. The strikes need to match expectations - and we'll get into that shortly - but since I'm not looking to "time" or "make a quick buck," just to enhance the portfolio, and a portfolio approach is longer term, I almost always look at an expiration date a year ahead.

Matching the Strategy to Expectations: Here's the hard part. NOT in matching, but in coming to grips with one's expectations for AAPL. Once one decides what they expect out of AAPL, the rest is easy.

Let me give the first example: Let's say one is in the "I'm bullish on AAPL, but I'll sell as soon as it gets back to $130" camp. That is the expectation. So, let's match it with the technique as follows. In this situation, we know one part of the leg - we will sell at $130, so we set the upper leg there.

Assuming we own 100 shares of AAPL we sell twice as many calls for the upper leg. Since each option represents 100 shares, that means we sell two options. Looking ahead for options expiring in January 2018 (a year ahead), we find that with AAPL trading at $116.64, the price received per contract (with a $130 strike) is $5.85. Since we will be selling twice as many as the lower leg, we will be credited $11.70. So that's the price we can pay for the long lower leg.

It would be nice if everything precisely matched, but they don't. AAPL options are trading at $5.00 intervals, with the $115 strike the closest match at $12.15. So the actual net cost is the $12.15 minus the $11.70, or just 45 cents - which translates to $45 when applied at a contract level.

Actually, that isn't such a bad mismatch, because with AAPL currently trading at $116.64, it's $1.64 in the money, and that potential more than compensates for the 45 cent differential.

Results: Let's first look at the "concept". What we've really accomplished is doubling up our long position on AAPL - by virtue of the long call - at approximately no net cost. So as AAPL rises, we gain, dollar for dollar, twice as much as we would have if we did nothing. Once we get to $130, the two calls in the upper leg take over and we gain no more.

So let's say AAPL is at $130 or above on January 2018. The combined gain would be $2,776 versus $1,336 if the stock was left alone. In fact, AAPL would have to rise in price to about $145 before the stock alone would have made as much. And that means a potential for 24% upside when AAPL only goes up 11%.

If one wanted to isolate and look at the separate components, it's pretty straightforward. Buying the call at a strike of $115 for, essentially, zero. So every dollar AAPL lands above $115 represents a dollar of profit on the option. However, the short calls "max out" the profit at AAPL = $130, so there is a maximum $15 potential profit ($130 minus $115) on the option. That represents 13% of the current trading price of $116.64. If we look at the AAPL stock, at $130 it would have a $13.36 profit (11%). Add the two together and it totals 24%.

Let's say you were one of those that bought your original AAPL position at $130. You're slightly dismayed and just hoping to break even when it gets back to $130. Well, using this approach when AAPL gets to $130, you more than break even - you make 11% over your original purchase price. In fact, you get out even if AAPL reaches just slightly above $123.

To summarize, one gets twice the up move compared to just owning AAPL plain vanilla, but is capped at a maximum gain of $2,776 (24%) on a price of $130. The maximum downside for this augmentation - even if AAPL crashes to zero - is the $45 option credit/debit differential (though you still have losses on the stock, but no more than you would have otherwise).

But let's be perfectly clear - one is trading any gains above $145 for the ability to maximize less abundant growth. Certainly, one would not do this if they felt strongly that AAPL would go much higher than $145.

That leads us to our next example.

Matching Expectations #2: This is for the ones that think AAPL is going sky-high. Let's say to $160, $170, or even $180 by January 2018. The same strategy can be adopted by "rolling" the strikes up the ladder to much higher levels.

For instance, one could buy one call at $160 strike for $1.07 and sell two calls at $170 strike for 59 cents and "pocket" 11 cents. One gains nothing if AAPL lands below $160 (except the 11 cents), but can gain up to $10 if it reaches $170.

Or one could buy one call at strike $170 for 59 cents and sell two at $180 for 32 cents each - a net credit of 4 cents. And so on...

So, one can always match the strategy with any expectation. Obviously, the more accurate the match, the better the enhancement. That leads us to a slightly different expectation and result.

Matching expectations #3: This is really for the more cautious type. Someone that likes the dividend, thinks there's potential, but tempers their enthusiasm, not so sure even $130 is in the cards. In this case, one can just "roll" the strikes down the ladder.

For instance, sell two calls at a strike of $120, just slightly above the current trading price. Each strike will credit $10.05, so the total credit is $20.10. The next step is we look for an ITM call that will cost (debit) around $20. No perfect match, but the $100 strike costs $22. That means a net cost of $1.90.

In this case, looking at the option component in isolation, there is a $1.90 cost and a potential $20 gain ($120 minus $100 strikes) for a potential gain of $18.10. Not only is this gain potential slightly more than the previous examples, it only takes AAPL going to $120 to be maximized.

Of course, that is all fine and good, but there are no gains after $120. So once again, it is a swap of outsized profit in a modest market for potential huge gains in a runaway market.

If AAPL gets to $120 or higher, the profit is capped at $2,131, or about 18%. Not bad if there's a small move. But interestingly, the combined positions will show almost a $1,500 profit (9%) if AAPL goes nowhere. It will even show a combined profit if the stock falls as low as $110.

The reason for this is that the strategy is very deep in the money and will have some value as long as AAPL stays above approximately $102.

For instance, if it drops to $110, the stock has lost $6.34. However, the option component, with a strike of $100, is $10 in the money. Subtract out the $1.90 cost and the option itself is net $8.10 gain. This completely offsets the loss in the AAPL stock and shows an overall net gain of almost $2. Different "landings" will have different results, but as long as AAPL stays above $102, there is profit on the component.

Summary

This strategy (I prefer to call it a technique) allows the investor to confront their expectations and engage in a mechanism to manage their own expectations. It is preferable to just owning a stock and waiting to see what happens, hoping it's good.

The technique requires that the investor first come to grips with what they expect. It's surprising how few actually ever engage in this exercise.

Caveat: I hope by illustrating three examples of different strikes for different blokes, it enables the investor to recognize that the technique is very flexible and is NOT a trade, but rather, a tool.

It has been my experience that the best use of this tool is setting expiry dates a year ahead. That fits me. However, each investor can decide that they want more immediate results and set strikes at shorter durations. If one does that, they "tighten" up the strikes and may end up with less money sooner.

It is also important to note that one can usually close out the option position early - say, in six months or so - with either very modest gains or losses. A "no premature impact" trade.

So if AAPL rise to, say, $130 as early as June and expectations change (or one gets greedy), it's a simple task to close out with minimal effect. One can then reinstitute the strategy at higher strikes to "double down". Just keep in mind, if AAPL flattens out, the results of a "reset" will suffer.

Conclusion

Many investors buy stocks and hope they will work out. They really have no strategy after they buy other than to hope, or sell at target or stop loss. They don't really look to enhance their purchase.

What I've tried to illustrate here is that with a little thought about what one expects from an investment, they are in a position to benefit.

The technique explained here is unique in that it has no real downside risk, works marvelously in a modest market, and can even be designed to provide downside protection.

It seems to me that such a strategy is what most investors look for but seldom find.

