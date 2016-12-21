The Forward Rate Of Return - Balancing The Present And The Future

FRR is useful in answering the question - How much should I expect my investment to earn in the future? and what is my opportunity cost?

The whole purpose of stock investing is balance the present rate of return, i.e., the dividend (if any) I am getting today vs. future capital appreciation.

Growth and value are two fundamental investing approaches, or styles, in stock investing. Growth investors primarily seek companies that offer strong earnings and/or revenue growth. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are investing all their resources in expansion with an eye towards dominating their particular market niche and/or seeking first mover advantage. Current high-visibility growth stocks include Netflix, Facebook, Sales Force, Amazon. Investors buy these stocks with the expectation they will gain a strangle hold in the market and deliver outstanding capital appreciation. Meanwhile value investors seek stocks that appear to be undervalued in the marketplace as compared to its intrinsic value. In colloquial terms value investors believe that a dollar now is better than two in the bushes, while growth investors are forever in the bushes trying to get the three dollar coin.

Warren Buffett believes that value investing is the only true form of investing. Buying stocks that trade above their intrinsic value, he says, is little more than speculation. Buffett dismisses the separation between growth and value approaches to investing, calling it "fuzzy thinking." Growth, is just one component to be examined in assessing a company's intrinsic value. While growth is usually a positive, it can be a negative if that growth is bought at the cost of a heavy investment in a new product line or an acquisition or geographic expansion that ultimately fails. Instead of "simplistically" labeling a stock "growth" or "value," investors should take a holistic view of investments, considering every aspect of the opportunity.

A metric which I have recently come across called the "Forward Rate of Return" help one remain relatively agnostic about the value/growth dichotomy. It's a simple metric which add's together a company's annualized growth rate with its annualized earnings (and/or cash flow) yield. This gives an estimate of the Total annualized return an investor can expect if he was to buy the stock today. This measure is used by noted fund investor Donald Yacktman. I am huge fan on Mr. Yacktman and his approach to investing.

Mr. Yacktman focuses on businesses which are generating high returns on invested capital and generate cash flow in excess of what is needed to maintain the existing business. Excess cash flow can then be used for a combination of purposes, including growing the business organically or through acquisitions, repurchasing company stock or paying dividends to shareholders. Yacktman determines this by calculating a firm's free cash flow yield, which is free cash flow divided by market capitalization. To estimate a required rate of return going forward, Yacktman adds an inflation expectation and expected growth rate in free cash flow. For the market overall, as measured by the S&P 500, he estimates a 2.5% free cash flow yield, 3% inflation and 1.5% growth in free cash flow for a 7% annual return by just passively investing in the market. So 7% becomes an informal benchmark to beat otherwise you might as well buy SPY and spend your day on the golf course or fishing on a boat.

To estimate growth I like to use a 6 year growth - which encompasses an average business cycle (I know the current business cycle which last peaked in fall of 2007, is now over 9 years old and counting, but this is an anomaly).

I calculate the metric using both EPS (Earnings per share) as well as FCF/s (Free Cash Flow per share). I figure that both accrual and cash measures are useful and I want my investment to deliver over 7% based on both accounting approaches. I also do not add inflation as opposed to Yacktman, as it gives me an additional layer of protection or margin of error (I might revise this restriction if we enter a period of high inflation, if Trumponomic's gains a foothold).

Anyway, enough theory. Let me demonstrate this metric on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on which I had recently written on, in Seeking Alpha.

The following chart shows the Forward Rate of Return Calculated on the EPS. The blue bar represents the Compounded Growth Rate for the last 6 years, while the red bar represents the earning yield i.e., EPS/share price.

The following chart shows the Forward Rate of Return Calculated on the FCF/s.

The following chart shows the blended (EPS & FCF/S) FRR.

So, according to this analysis we can expect MSFT to earn a Total return on around 3% going forward. Not earth shattering, but we have to balance this analysis with qualitative information like a AAA balance sheet and the fact that MSFT took heavy non-cash charges by writing down its Nokia purchases recently.

The following chart shows the FFR for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) - an underwear manufacturer in which I have recently invested. The FRR expectations for HBI is an extraordinary 34% per annum. This might be a bit much, but even if I get half of that, I will be a happy camper. Of course Hanes is no Microsoft; has a leveraged balance sheet (BBB-) so I need a much higher FFR to be compensated for the risk.

So that is in a nutshell - the concept of FRR and my modified version of it. Used with due consideration to the balance sheet risks and qualitative analysis it is nice addition to one's investment toolbox.

