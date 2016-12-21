Here's How 2017 Might Act As A Dampener For British Travelers, According To Travelzoo

Travelzoo's recent study showed that the Brexit decision, rising oil prices, and global security concerns will adversely impact British travelers in a significant manner as several travel companies had warned of a steep hike in travel prices.

Travelzoo's research showed that the cost of an average British vacation might rise by at least 10% and that can go even up to 20% according to some tour operators.

Following the Brexit decision, the British Pound's fluctuation in value coupled with its depreciation against major foreign currencies had made foreign transactions an expensive affair.

Whether the impact in 2017 will be a short-term one and the pains will ease out with time remains to be seen.