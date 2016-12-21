Here's How 2017 Might Act As A Dampener For British Travelers, According To Travelzoo

Travelzoo's recent study showed that the Brexit decision, rising oil prices, and global security concerns will adversely impact British travelers in a significant manner as several travel companies had warned of a steep hike in travel prices. Travelzoo's research showed that the cost of an average British vacation might rise by at least 10% and that can go even up to 20% according to some tour operators. Following the Brexit decision, the British Pound's fluctuation in value coupled with its depreciation against major foreign currencies had made foreign transactions an expensive affair.
Currently 1 Pound can buy around 1.2 Euros, a year back from now 1 Pound could have bought around 1.35 Euros. According to Travelzoo's Managing Director Joel Brandon-Bravo, though the impact of the Pound Sterling's depreciation has not yet been witnessed in the holiday travel services' pricings, however, the parameters tend to point towards a major price hike in travel in the next year. According to him, though a lot of hotels have been absorbing the cost incurred by the price increases themselves or are still selling rooms etc. at the prices they'd fixed before the Brexit decision, this cannot go on forever and nearly every travel supplier they talked to had confirmed the impending price rise with almost one-fifth confirming that the price hike can be almost 15% to 20%.
Impact Of The British Travel Price Hikes
- The steep hike in travel prices is expected to dampen demands and that will adversely impact the U.K.'s economy where travel is an important component for growth. It was previously predicted that by 2025, UK's tourism will contribute to almost 10% of its GDP and will be worth over £257 billion. Whether the impact in 2017 will be a short-term one and the pains will ease out with time remains to be seen. However, it is safe to say that in the short run, tourism might not show remarkable growth and its contribution to GDP might also suffer.
- Globally, the travel market is also suffering due to rising oil prices, economic and political uncertainties, and the restriction in travel to several destinations on account of political unrest.
- However, the weak Sterling might act as an incentive for travelers from abroad to visit the U.K. and that might act as a key driver for the U.K. travel industry's growth in 2017.
- Also, Brandon-Bravo had listed out a few destinations that U.K. travelers might find economical to travel under the present scenario, as the exchange rate of these places is still weak compared to the Pound Sterling. Some such places include Cape Town in South Africa, Ljubljana in Slovenia, Tivat in Montenegro, Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Zighy Bay in Oman.
