Where To Put Your Tax-Loss Selling Proceeds To Work

Current market outlook urges participation by available investment capital – too bad to miss a profitable opportunity, only don’t rebuy what you just sold. That may create a “wash sale”.

Starting a new position before the year end has no effect on next year gains or losses, it’s when a position is closed out that dates the tax impact.

Put your capital right to work in new investments after selling to establish loss positions in tax-year 2016.

A venerable contract bridge player maxim: "If you make all your slams, you're not bidding them often enough."

Same is true with stock investing: If at tax time, you rarely have any losses to offset gains taken earlier, then by not taking enough risks you are leaving on the table - for someone else - gains that you should have in your portfolio, purse, or wallet.

When was the last time you got a risk-free profit?

Usually to earn a profit, risks must be taken. But, there are risks, and then there are poorly-chosen risks.

Do you know the odds for loss, and the complement of odds for gain, in your investment commitments? The same stock will have different odds at different times. How to know when it is best to act, when to defer, when to reject?

Ask a pro.

They don't intend to tell you, but they can't help but be a help. They do what they have to for their own ends, and in the process good guidance is revealed.

Their experience and extensive resources, which they put to work effectively to suit their purposes, can be redirected into yours. They have knowledgeable expectations of how far specific securities' prices are likely to move, both up and down. Expectations updated day by day.

But among the nearly 4,000 securities available to their analysis, there is a bit of a jumble of those where the expectations are pretty sharp and reliable, and many where there is little to justify any useful confidence in what is seen. Looking at how actual next 3-month price changes have occurred after their forecasts can separate the wheat from the chaff.

That historic review will also reveal that even where productive information is at hand, no source is continually flawless. Still, knowing the odds of having good guidance helps in picking out the most attractive investment candidates where a personal capital commitment competition is underway.

Just accept the fact that in such a widespread aggressive competition as equity investing, the presence of losses is inevitable. So we try to minimize their frequency first, and their size next.

But don't be afraid to bid for the trick, or the slam, if the payoff prospect warrants it, and the odds under prior experiences of what appears now make it a good choice out of the currently available alternatives. Keep capital that can be redeployed working. Don't wait for "better times."

Still, when a strong market moves prices of many prior choices to their identified targets and liquidations get numerous, you should spread the commitments out over several days - diversifying over time as well as securities. It is the nature of present-day markets to move this way.

Some of the reinvestments may even be in securities just liquidated. By turning around on these, you reset their next price achievement targets, and reset holding period time limits, so you always have a discipline to work from. And today's commission costs of as little as $1 an order ticket are no reason to shy away from making commitments that may not work out. If you're not playing the hand this deal (day), you can't win or lose any capital, but you will lose the more valuable resource - TIME.

Current-epoch political economists have disrupted key risk measures for income norms by making market interventions at governmental levels to pressure down investment yields on borrowed capital. They are now down to levels where investment returns on uninterrupted capital commitments - bonds, preferred stocks, stock dividends, and conventional "long-term 'trend', buy & hold equity investments" - no longer are capable of building wealth over time and in many cases are not capable of delivering needed "income."

Instead, in search for spendable "income"- from capital formerly housed in bonds and other "conventional" income-producing yields - investors have turned to capital gains from equity markets, where prices have become more volatile as trading volumes increase and holding period patience decreases.

Advances in communications exacerbate the conditions as services compete to facilitate the speed and ease of awareness of potential influence changes. The public's ability to discriminate (this is a 'bad' word?) between mis-information, dis-information, and factual information suffers severely in the process.

But professional investment managers, in charge of attempting to out-compete each other in growing the values of $-billion portfolios of equities, have reputations and comfortable lifestyles at stake. Their efforts in adjusting the holdings of portfolios under their charge are well beyond the capacity of highly-automated stock transaction systems in today's equity "exchanges."

So for over a score of years, such transactions have been accomplished in an "upstairs" telephone market of human-trader facilitations - one where organizations which maintain worldwide, 24 x 7 x 365 information-gathering systems, and daily/hourly updated knowledge of which fund owns how much of which stock, find the "other side of the trade" for clients issuing $-million+ trade orders on a "fill-or-kill" basis.

They are the ones who move market prices, sometimes quickly and substantially.

Direct-wire connections to fund management clients keep the facilitators' ears to the ground, on the watch for changes in investing "appetites" that can complete, or at least help to fill such trade tickets. But in 90+% of the time the facilitators - Market-Makers [MMs] - have to put some of their firm's own capital at risk in order to complete a trade "fill" for the client.

They won't do that without protection. So they negotiate hedging deals in markets for derivative securities, where significant operating or financial leverages make price-change insurance protection practical.

But "ya gotta know the territory" or the leverages involved will eat you alive. So will the sellers of that protection, who probably are as well informed as the buyers. The result is a balanced set of min-max price expectation ranges, derived under open, fair competition in accessible (but dangerous and disciplined) markets.

What is demanded and paid for the price-change protection, and the structure of the hedge deals, tells just how far these best-of-brand market pros think prices will travel in the next few weeks and months of the legal contracts making up the hedge.

But in these markets being a long-term equity "investor?" Meh! You mean a long-term equity speculator!

If the mis- and dis- "information" doesn't get ya, the "Investment Banking" (a.k.a. bulge-bracket brokers) Merger & Acquisition teams will pull the props out from under what had looked like a good situation for you. Now it's good for the M&A crowd, and too bad about you.

What can an investor count on? The best we see is using the self-serving behavior of what may be the best-informed players in this serious game. Do it by following their behavior-inducing forecasts. Forecasts that can be vetted against prior results under as close to the present as is possible. Not by studying history of past markets, but evidences of current-dated forecast judgments of what is likely to come, pitted against timely evidences of their outcomes.

Ones further conditioned by comparisons with similar current appraisals for alternative choices that might be chosen.

You get to, and need to, make your own choices of what is most important in your set of circumstances, what you most need to do, want to do, when those comparisons can be made.

All we can do is provide as good a set of comparable alternatives as may be available in the equity investing environment at this point in time.

Conclusion

Year-to-date daily 2016 identifications of 20 best-ranked stocks and ETFs have produced over 3900 disciplined results of capital gain (and loss) achievements averaging net gains of better than double the CAGR return rate of a market index ETF, the SPDR S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

