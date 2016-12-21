Micron Technology: Sandbags For Christmas?

Russ Fischer, on these pages, was the master of "quick and dirty" estimates which mere mortals could understand, even without his 35 years selling semiconductors. I want to try to do him justice and illustrate the earnings power of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) before the company presents earnings after the close on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. Company management has become the master of sandbagging earnings guidance and horrifying markets with poorly thought-out pronouncements. A great example of the latter is Mark Durcan's (Micron CEO) warning on China getting into the semiconductor business. Really, Mark? With the two years it takes to build a world-class memory fab, and with no intellectual property on which to build competitive chips? Thanks for this warning on an event that may take years to materialize.

I believe Micron may top its freshly revised guidance for the November quarter. But I think the company may severely sandbag what can only be an excellent outlook for the February quarter.

Why the optimism?

My last several articles have updated the screaming spot market prices for DRAM as reported nightly by DRAMeXchange. Those articles are here, here, and here. And below, just for fun, are my updates of the two charts shown in those articles. First is the longer-term comparison of DRAMeXchange's DXI index to Micron stock price:

And second is my simple averaging of all the DRAM chip prices (note: not price per Gb) as reported by DRAMeXchange compared to the stock price. This gives a bit finer near-term time frame view of what's been going on:

And why the skepticism about Micron management about sandbagging?

You know you are getting on Wall Street analysts' nerves when they begin to compile tables showing the difference between guidance and actual. Here is one from a Credit Suisse report published this week:

Click to enlarge

And here is consternation by Morgan Stanley's Joe Moore, also published this week, on the same general point:

Compared to the original guidance, revenues are $275 mm higher, with most of that coming from price (which should be very high gross margin fall through, though less than 100% since the Inotera costs do rise, with a lag, when prices rise), but gross profits are only $117 mm higher (25.5% of $2.975 vs. 24.25% of 2.7), for 42% incremental gross margin. We find this surprising.

So how about that Russ Fischer quick and dirty analysis?

Russ was great at stripping away the junk and clutter from some analyst reports. Here's how I think he'd tackle the current earnings power of Micron (as opposed perhaps to the sandbagging I expect in Wednesday's earnings report.)

My second chart, above, shows that DRAM spot prices are up about 27% since the last earnings report on October 4, and NAND is up about 5%. Since the first day of Micron's fiscal year, DRAM spot prices are up more than 50% and DRAMeXchange's DXI index is up a whopping 84%. Let's make an heroic assumption and say that Micron has realized a 20% increase in contract DRAM pricing for the quarter ended in November, and that it will see an additional 20% by the February quarter. While we're at it, let's assume a contract price increase for NAND of 2% in each of these quarters. Even that doesn't bring us up to the spot price increases in this fiscal year to date. But hey, we gotta assume something. As my finance professor said, "Measure with a micrometer, cut with an axe!".

And here's what that looks like, using Credit Suisse's estimate on revenue splits for 2016 and dividing by four to get something close to the quarterly run rate as of the August year end for the constituent parts of the company's revenue.

CS Nov Q Feb Q 2016 est. Quarterly Revenue Revenue Rev Split "Run Rate" Nov Q change Feb Q change DRAM 7,692 1,923 2,308 385 2,769 462 NAND 4,782 1,196 1,219 24 1,244 24 Other 550 138 138 - 138 - Total 13,024 3,256 3,665 409 4,150 486 EPS -0.05 0.34 0.81 Click to enlarge

Notes:

1) CS 2016 revenue is slightly higher than that reported in Micron's press release of $12,399. CS seems to have made a calendar year-end adjustment.

2) Revenues above are in millions, EPS is in cents.

3) DRAM revenues are 120% of the prior quarter. NAND is 102% of the prior quarter.

4) The table shows a flow-through of 100% of incremental revenues; e.g., November incremental revs of $409 divided by 1.037 billion shares plus 5 cent loss for 4Q, etc.

And how does this "theoretical earning power" compare to what the analysts are saying?

Most reports I've seen have adopted Ernie Maddock's (Micron CFO) revised November quarter guidance of 28 cents. However, Ernie the sandbagger advised that his new guidance was plus or minus a few cents. Goldman Sachs is at 29 cents. Morgan Stanley is also at 29 cents, but with this caveat:

We wouldn't be surprised if there were meaningful upside to the preannounced EPS #, given the disappointing incremental gross margins embedded in the preannouncement.

For the Feburary quarter, Goldman is at 60 cents versus a consensus of 38 cents. Morgan Stanley is at 46 cents with a "bull case" of 65 cents.

Conclusions

Analysts have begun to moan about the company's segment reporting that makes it difficult to get to a split on DRAM and NAND. They (and I) chafe at the notion that Ernie constantly repeats that the company won't predict pricing. But, of course, it has to predict pricing to give us the earnings guidance that it gives. I think Micron should drop that fiction and tell us its pricing assumptions. Think of the signalling games the company could play with its competition!

I don't think we will see 34 cents and 81 cents, but still think the exercise above is helpful. At some point, the curves for spot pricing and contract pricing will cross, at which point the theoretical earnings power should no longer be so theoretical.

I believe we are headed up beyond the "new" peak earnings of $2.50 per share some analysts are batting around. And when we get to that level, a good soul searching should be done on whether "It's different this time" is indeed correct.

What about Russ?

Alas, he is still in a nursing home recovering from his strokes. I speak to him every week or so. He sounds much better, verbally. He is making Russ Fischer sense again cognitively. He's eyeing a new mid-sized pickup truck, which is great for a guy in a wheelchair. I don't think he's investing, but he's told me to avoid Micron at present (oops, I didn't listen, Russ!), and that if he were investing, it would be in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) January 40 calls. When we spoke last week, these were at 4 cents, and they are now more like 8 cents. So perhaps Russ is up to his old outlandish out-of-the-money option prestidigitation. Happy Holidays to all, and especially to Russ.

