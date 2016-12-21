Netgear Acquires Placemeter For Computer Vision Technology

It's a smart move, as it should enable Netgear to tightly integrate its products with software and diversify its offerings into recurring revenue subscription-based services.

Home networking technology company NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) has acquired Placemeter for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Placemeter provides Netgear with potential subscription service offerings for both home and business applications.

I view the deal as a positive and meaningful signal of where management may pursue new revenue streams and technology development.

Target Company

New York-based Placemeter was founded in 2012 by CEO Alexandre Winter and COO Florent Peyre.

The company has developed computer vision technology that obtains 'data points from video streams' via networks of cameras and turns that information into structured data.

As part of its system, Placemeter provided users with a key performance indicators dashboard, an API to integrate the data as well as the ability to export data as needed.

To-date, the company's systems have been deployed by cities to analyze traffic and user flow in public areas; out of home advertising to determine reach and dwell time; retailers for store door counts, front of store traffic, street to purchase conversion rates.

Placemeter raised nearly $10 million in several rounds, mostly from angel investors but also from VC firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Correlation Ventures and Scrum Ventures.

Acquisition Terms

The companies didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal, and there are no relevant SEC filings that might provide clues as to the amount or terms.

Since it appears that Placemeter had a rather limited customer base, it is likely that Netgear acquired it for the technology.

Prior to the acquisition, Placemeter had already integrated its system with Netgear's Arlo home security camera.

As such, the price paid was probably determined on the basis of a 'buy vs. build' cost analysis, so my expectation is that it was less than $20 million.

Rationale and Commentary

Although Placemeter's focus has been on the commercial and municipal part of the market, Netgear's family of products are focused on the home, but also include business applications.

In my view, the acquisition makes sense in that it provides Netgear with an analytics/A.I. potential that can move its offerings into new segments.

For example, Arlo combined with Placemeter can become a smart camera that identifies visitors to a home or business, for security or business intelligence purposes.

Additionally, businesses can be charged an ongoing subscription fee service, enabling Netgear to expand beyond its 'sell once' product-orientation to a recurring revenue model.

So, I see the Placemeter acquisition as a first step to Netgear offering more vertically integrated products and related services.

This is a smart move by management since it avoids potential commoditization of product and effectively turns those products into services, enabling potential cross-selling opportunities.

As the late Steve Jobs of Apple repeatedly said, as performance demands increase, the combination of hardware and software developed together is superior to those technologies developed separately.

With the rise of consumer interest in the smart home and business interest in more valuable analytics, the Placemeter acquisition positions Netgear to begin to build out a service offering for both segments.

I view the deal as a positive signal that management is staying on top of current demand trends and preparing the way for a more services oriented future.

