Driving Better Portfolio Performance With Blue Bird

Given the potential for accelerating growth, as well as the firm’s robust profitability, equity valuations appear much too bearish, and equity upside may be warranted.

However, these concerns ignore the firm’s leadership position in its industry, as well as its ability to benefit from material tailwinds related to economic expansion and clean energy.

Low market expectations appear driven by investors’ concerns about the impact of low oil prices on demand for BLBD’s products, and the potential for economic weakness.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) is in the Construction Machinery and Heavy Trucks sub-industry of the Industrials sector, but, before you are confused, they are actually a School Bus manufacturing company. Its stock price is $17.05 as of December 15th, 2016 with a market capitalization of $380m. BLBD is traded on the NASDAQ exchange with headquarters in Fort Valley, Georgia.

This analysis uses Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) metrics, or adjusted metrics, which remove accounting distortions found in GAAP and IFRS to reveal the true economic profitability of a firm. This allows us to better understand the real historic economic profitability of a firm as well as allows for better comparability between peers. To better understand UAFRS, please refer to our explanation here.

Impact of Adjustments

The chart above highlights the risk of using as-reported metrics when analyzing BLBD. UAFRS adjustments have a material impact on BLBD's asset base and earnings. The first adjustment to the firm's Adjusted Net Asset base comes from UAFRS capitalization of operating leases. BLBD's operating lease expense is quite material. The decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost of the asset over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset.

That said, as-reported accounting statements treat one as an investment, and the other as an expense that does not impact the balance sheet. Because BLBD spends materially on operating leases, as-reported metrics like Total Assets and ROA materially overstate the firm's true profitability and capital efficiency versus UAFRS metrics.

In the same vein as operating leases, BLBD has regular, and material investments in R&D each year that as-reported financial statements treat as expenses. This violates one of the core principles of accounting, which is that expenses should be recognized in the period when the related revenue is incurred. R&D investment is an investment in the long-term cash flow generation of the company. Because as-reported metrics treat R&D investment as an expense, as opposed to an investment, net income is artificially decreased.

The final material adjustment made to BLBD's Adjusted Earnings relates to stock option expense. BLBD has had material non-cash stock option expense since the company was created upon Hennessey Capital (a SPAC) acquiring BLBD from Cerberus. This is treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company.

Embedded Expectations

At $17.05 per share, BLBD has embedded expectations of future performance that are excessively low considering historical performance and future growth potential.

To justify today's stock price of $17.05, BLBD's UAFRS-based ROA would have to fall from last year's 70% levels to 40% over the next five years, with UAFRS-based Asset growth of 1% going forward. To see this in more detail, and have the flexibility to perform your own scenario analysis, click here.

What the market is thinking and why

Low market expectations for BLBD are driven by two main factors: economic concerns and low oil prices. BLBD's main end market is the K-12 bus market, which is heavily dependent on the economic considerations of the respective school districts. Because of this, any negative shocks to the overall economy would have a serious detrimental impact on BLBD as public funding for new buses rapidly dries up. With the U.S. economy having spent the years since the Great Recession languishing in a low growth environment, many investors worry fiscal budgets will continue to tighten, dampening demand for new buses.

Additionally, one of BLBD's core competencies is their expertise in alternative fuels. With oil prices having collapsed in recent years to incredibly low levels, BLBD's alternative fueling options appear less attractive. This has caused alarm amongst short-term minded investors who worry the firm's products will be seen as less competitive, and thus the firm's sales could be negatively impacted.

Other factors impacting investor appetite for BLBD, albeit to a lesser degree than the two mentioned so far, are the firm's minimal market capitalization, and large private equity shareholder. Earlier this year, Cerberus Capital Management, which acquired the firm in 2006, sold its remaining stake, which comprised 57% of the total outstanding shares, to American Securities. Many investors worry that with such a large interest in the firm controlled by a single entity, their voices may not be hear by the firm's management team and board of directors. In particular, American Securities attempted to acquire the shares of the firm they did not already own earlier this year, before resistance led them to abandon the effort. Additionally, the firm's minimal market capitalization means that not only is the firm largely uncovered by big banks, it also is unlikely to be targeted by large investment funds due to its low trading liquidity.

Why the market is wrong

Blue Bird Corporation is an iconic American brand recognized as the number one provider of school buses in North America. As a market leader in innovation and alternative fuel applications, BLBD is also ranked number one in customer key performance indicators such as: safety, quality, durability, drivability, and overall operating costs. BLBD is also the market leader in alternative fuel buses, specializing in propane and compressed natural gas.

While BLBD may have struggled in the early 2000s, Cerberus did an excellent job in bringing the firm back to its roots and driving successful execution. Since 2012 BLBD has seen Adjusted ROA improve markedly, from 25% to 70%. Moreover, with BLBD's market leadership, the firm should be able to sustain its high Adjusted ROA performance. Furthermore, while oil prices may be low for now, they are unlikely to remain at levels that drive suppressed demand for alternatives for long, and although there is some negative correlation between alternative markets and fossil fuel markets, demand for alternatives is also largely driven by subsidies and demand for safer alternatives that are not as correlated with changes in oil market pricing.

Additionally, some readers may wonder if expected deregulation of the energy industry under President-elect Trump will negatively impact demand for alternative energy buses. While this is certainly a risk in the medium-term, we find it unlikely to be a long-term issue for the company. Moreover, BLBD recently commenced shipment of its all-new gasoline powered bus, which boasts low acquisition costs, simpler maintenance, and outstanding cold-weather performance.

The catalyst to the market revising its expectations of company performance

One potential catalyst for the market to revise its expectations of BLBD might be American Securities re-engaging the company to acquire its remaining shares at a more reasonable price.

Additionally, assuming the Trump administration does not override stated plans, new EPA regulations governing school bus emissions will go into effect in 2021. At that point the school bus market will be upturned as customers are required to purchase new vehicles that comply with more stringent standards. BLBD is best positioned in the market to succeed upon this event.

To gain informational advantage, school districts and school boards should be monitored closely to characterize interest, demand, and budgets for new school buses and fleets. These are publicly accessible and are a key source of information.

Additionally, the EPA's lobby and initiatives should be monitored closely to understand how regulation will continue to shape the school bus industry.

Price ranges based on reasonable expectations spell substantial equity upside potential

To justify current prices BLBD would have to see Adjusted ROA fall from current 70% levels to just 40%, with minimal 1% Adjusted Asset growth going forward. Given the firm's ability to markedly improve Adjusted ROA in recent years, coupled with material industry tailwinds, these expectations appear too bearish. Should the firm succeed in sustaining Adjusted ROA at current levels, substantial equity upside in excess of 100% would be warranted.

Conclusions

BLBD is manufacturing the clean buses of the future. With substantial tailwinds from accelerating economic growth and the global transition to cleaner energy consumption, BLBD looks well positioned for future outperformance. At the same time, the firm's equity remains undervalued due to investor's short-sighted concerns about low oil prices and the economy. As these concerns dissipate, and BLBD continues driving robust Adjusted ROA performance, investor sentiment should improve, and substantial equity upside should materialize.

Note: This analysis was conducted by Arielle Thompson, Amanda Vann, and Daniel Winternitz. It was conducted in a seminar program taught by Valens Research.

