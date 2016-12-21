Winnebago Earnings Preview

Its backlog is less than 50% of quarterly revenue. This compares unfavorably to THO's.

Last quarter WGO's deliveries were up 16%. However, its average sales price appears to be cracking.

Click to enlarge

Source: Truck Trend Network

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $232.34 million and eps of $0.31. The revenue estimate implies 8% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Organic Growth

Winnebago and Thor (NYSE:THO) have been growing revenue and earnings via acquisitions. In this inflated market investors focus on growth, yet the quality of that growth is also important. If organic growth is dismal, then acquisitions can mask an underlying problem that only surfaces when deals stop. Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is a perfect example of this.

The company's deliveries for the quarter-ended August were up 16% Y/Y, which was pretty impressive. Deliveries for motor homes and towables grew 3% and 58%, respectively. Revenue per delivery tells a different story. Revenue/delivery for motor homes grew 6% Y/Y, while the metric for towables fell 31%.

That explains why revenue growth was less than growth in deliveries. It also implies that unless deliveries continue to grow by double-digits then revenue could fall. In early November the company acquired Grand Design RV for $500 million. The acquisition could help boost forward guidance. Nonetheless, I am keen to understand organic growth before becoming too bullish on Winnebago.

It's The Backlog Stupid?

The backlog is designed to provide a buffer to revenue and earnings in the case that deliveries slow. Thor's backlog represents 125% of quarterly revenue. In contrast, Winnebago's revenue backlog (excluding Grand Design) of $116 million is about 44% of quarterly revenue. The market is bullish on RV manufacturers in general; however, Winnebago's future revenue is less certain than Thor's and I do not believe the two companies should be valued the same. THO currently trades at 20x earnings while WGO trades at about 23x earnings.

Conclusion

Winnebago could deliver solid earnings this quarter and for the near term. When the thesis changes -- lack of organic growth and lower quality backlog -- it's time to exit the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.