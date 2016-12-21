Enbridge Energy Partners - Market Leading Midstream Company

Along with the Bakken Investment Pipeline, Enbridge Energy Partners has a number of growth opportunities that will help its future income.

Enbridge Energy Partners offers investors a dividend yield of almost 10% and its current DCF estimations for 2016 are enough to cover its dividend.

Enbridge Energy Partners has had a fairly difficult time since the start of the market crash with the company's present share price 40% below pre-crash highs.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE: EEP) is an American midstream company that offers investors a dividend of almost 10%. The company is a subsect of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), a major company that recently combined with Spectra Energy to form an enormous energy company with a total enterprise value of $165 billion. Enbridge's new enormous size will create additional opportunities for Enbridge Energy Partners leading to Enbridge Energy Partners becoming a market leading midstream company with an impressive dividend.

Introduction

Enbridge Energy Partners is an energy distribution company. The company is under Enbridge, which operates from Calgary, Canada, and currently has a market cap of almost $10 billion while paying investors an annual dividend of $1 billion. The company holds the midstream assets of Enbridge which transports energy, generates energy, and develops energy around North America.

Enbridge Pipeline - EnbridgeClick to enlarge

On September 6, 2016, the acquisition of Spectra Energy by Enbridge was successfully voted through by shareholders. These companies will combine to create the largest energy infrastructure company in the world with an enterprise value of $165 billion compared to Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) enterprise value of approximately $100 billion. This acquisition will enable Enbridge to grow in the midstream space distributing additional assets to Enbridge Energy Partners.

Despite these assets, Enbridge Energy Partners has had a fairly difficult time since the start of the market crash. Enbridge Energy Partners' stock price peaked in early-2015 at more than $40 per share. From that point, the company's stock price dropped rapidly to a February 2016 low of just under $16 per share. Since then, the company's stock price has recovered to present prices of just under $24 per share. Despite this recovery, Enbridge Energy Partners has strong growth potential going forward.

Despite this, as we will see, Enbridge Energy Partners has impressive potential going forward as a market leading midstream company with significant dividend opportunities.

Enbridge Energy Partners Bakken Pipeline Investment

Now that we have a detailed overview of Enbridge Energy Partners, let's begin by discussing Enbridge Energy Partners Bakken Pipeline Investment, another part of the company's investment plan.

Click to enlarge

Enbridge Energy Partners Bakken Pipeline - Enbrige Energy Partners Investor Presentation

Enbridge Energy Partners Bakken Pipeline is a joint toll opportunity with Enbridge's mainline (allows it to maximize income potential income). The pipeline offers investors a choice between the Bakken Pipeline and the USGC pipeline, and so far has high quality counterparties. In a difficult market environment, investment grade counterparties are important. This minimizes the chance of a counterparty going bankrupt and costing Enbridge Energy Partners significant income.

Enbridge Energy Partners anticipates that 25% of this investment will be funded by the company itself while the other 75% will be funded by the new larger ENB. To fund this investment, Enbridge Energy Partners plans to issue a new class of limited partner units, an arrangement that will allow Enbridge Energy Partners to increase its stake of the project to 40% should it choose to do so.

Enbridge Energy Partners 3Q Results

Now that we have discussed Enbridge Energy Partners Bakken Pipeline Investment, a project that has the potential to bring the company many years of revenue it can pay out to investors, it is now time to discuss Enbridge Energy Partners' 3Q 2016 results.

Click to enlarge

Enbridge Energy Partners EBITDA and DCF Guidance - Enbridge Energy Partners Investor Presentation

Enbridge Energy Partners anticipates FY EBITDA guidance of $1.8 - $1.9 billion with FY DCF guidance of $0.86 - $0.92 billion. Given Enbridge Energy Partners' exact annual dividend of $0.81 billion, Enbridge Energy Partners' DCF guidance is more than enough to cover the company's entire anticipated annual dividend. At the same time, it is important to point out that Enbridge Energy Partners' EBITDA has remained in line with last year showing the company's resilience of a difficult oil environment.

However, there is one important thing for investors to take into account. Enbridge Energy Partners' issued a good chunk of debt in October 2015 that will result in the company having a higher interest expense. As a result, the company's distributable cash flow will consistently be somewhat lower. On top of this, Enbridge Energy Partners had to deal with seasonally higher operating expenses and maintenance capital.

However, as these go away, we can anticipate Enbridge Energy Partners earnings to recover.

Click to enlarge

Enbridge Energy Partners Liquids Pipelines - Enbridge Energy Partners Investor Presentation

Looking at the amount of liquids that Enbridge Energy Partners has been moving, we can see that the company's liquids pipelines have remained strong. The company's lakehead deliveries have been recovering after the devastating Alberta wildfires and the company's heavy lines remain over subscribed. Enbridge Energy Partners has continued strong production which will support the company's earnings.

This shows Enbridge Energy Partners continued strength in the markets.

Enbridge Energy Partners Continued Capex

Now that we have a deep overview of Enbridge Energy Partners along with the company's 3Q earnings in both oil movement and earnings, let's continue by discussing Enbridge Energy Partners' capex.

Click to enlarge

Enbridge Energy Partners 2016 Capex - Enbridge Energy Partners Investor Presentation

Enbridge Energy Partners' total liquidity has increased over the past few months. The company's cash pile has decreased respectably while the company's new credit facilities have significantly increased total liquidity. Enbridge Energy Partners total 2016 capex of $0.7 billion is expected to be well distributed around the company's sources of growth. This is anticipated to bring the company additional earnings in the coming years.

Click to enlarge

Enbridge Energy Business Fundamentals - Enbridge Energy Partners Investor Presentation

This capex spending is centered around Enbridge Energy Partners' attractive business model. The company has strong business fundamentals with key access to large producing basins. The company's partial funding of the Bakken Pipeline will significantly increase Enbridge Energy Partners' future income and comes with the opportunity for the company to take a larger portion of the project.

Enbridge Energy Partners is strongly sponsored by Enbridge Inc., which recently became a very significant oil company in the North American stage with a total enterprise value of an astounding $165 billion. Enbridge Energy Partners has a low-risk business model and will have a multitude of growth opportunities from Enbridge's new size.

These growth opportunities along with Enbridge Energy Partners' continued investment in growth shows how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Conclusion

Enbridge Energy Partners has had a fairly difficult time since the company's stock price peaked in early-2015. Enbridge Energy Partners stock price is still approximately 40% below its highs despite its recent stock price recovery. However, the company continues to offers investors a very respectable dividend of almost 10%.

On top of this Enbridge Energy Partners has significant growth potential. Enbridge Energy Partners' anticipates required 2016 capex of $0.7 billion which should help the company's earnings to increase. This, combined with the company's Bakken Investment opportunity means that the company has significant potential for future earnings and dividends growth.

This shows how Enbridge Energy Partners is on its way to becoming a market leading infrastructure company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.